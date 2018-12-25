  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 12 Bites of Christmas

Our favorite food memories from restaurants that came onto the scene in 2018, rounded up in the form of a classic Christmas carol.

By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez 12/25/2018 at 8:40am

12 Courses at Tarsan i Jane 🎶

Perfecte Rocher’s restaurant isn’t new, exactly, but this summer he and wife his wife Alia did away with any half measures at Tarsan i Jane in Fremont. They replaced the dining room’s two-tops and four-tops with one long counter that seats just 10 people. They expanded the menu into one 12-course sequence of bites (or go big with the six-course upgrade).

The intensely personal service might not be for everyone, but there’s no forgetting that food. Rocher pulls off complex, nuanced bites with few assists other than a kitchen that runs on fire, and a hardcore fermentation program. Each one is beautiful, and weaves his Valencian heritage with Pacific Northwest traditions together with a liberal dash of modernism. My dinner began with snacks like the Rocher family blood sausage dotted with yuzu, then progressed onward to bites like a “ceviche” of wild saskatoon and huckleberries, and a savory xuxo pastry made with aerated local stout. This meal feels inordinately special, right down to the artful gin and tonics, and unlike anything else in Seattle.

11 Peanut Butter Brownie Bites from Lowrider Baking Company 🎶

In October, Emily Allport’s roving cookie bakery moved into the Georgetown Trailer Park. Most of her cookies are broad and relatively thin, with just the right dash of surprise: Fall’s caramel apple snickerdoodles are properly chewy. Brown butter triple chocolate chunk is your classic chocolate chip, graduated from finishing school. Then there are those chubby little rounds with geological deposits of chocolate. They look like something your mom (or dad) might contribute for a school bake sale, and shamelessly harness two forms of lunchbox nostalgia in one powerhouse cookie. The only downside: a sandy texture that’s really hard to vacuum out of the crevices of your car after polishing off three on the drive home.

10 Al Pastor Tacos from Carmelo's 🎶

When I saw this family-run taqueria open back in October with almost near-immediate hype, I had to find out for myself. Oh sweet lord the hype is real. I don’t think I’ll ever tire of singing the praises of Carmelo’s Tacos inside the Hillcrest Market (or from its Olive Way–facing walkup window). The counter’s Mexico City–style offerings include carne asada, al pastor (for the purists, this one’s not carved off a spit, but the lightly grilled pineapple slice on top is perfect), and one called campechano, which is the divine combo of chorizo, asada, potato, and nopal (cactus), all doused in mild verde and roja salsas, the latter a blend of guajillo and ancho chiles. When it comes to lunch, well, in the wise, vernacular words of Cardi B: You know where I’m at, you know where I be.

9 O'Clock Run for a Great State Burger Breakfast Sandwich 🎶

Listen, okay, hear me out. Austin has breakfast tacos. Meanwhile, New York City is rife with bacon, egg, and cheese sandos. I said it for What We’re Eating Now in Seattle Met’s January issue, and hotdamn I’ll say it again: Seattle has an opening for The Quintessential Breakfast and Great State Burger has one helluva nominee. GSB is making the good case for an English muffin hugging scrambled egg, cheese, and—OMFG, there’s a griddled hash brown in there! It’s fast, easy, portable, and straight-up good. Fine qualities to have in the most important meal of the day, right?

8 Slices of South Town Pie's Pastrami Pizza 🎶

I’m all for the classics—anoint me with pepperoni grease any day of the week—but when I want something truly singular, I look to South Town Pie in South Park where Sam Crannell (formerly of LloydMartin) has crafted what he’s christened “unicorn pies.” This one I’m particularly fond of. The pastrami pizza, in its own way, is a classic of a deli sandwich variety: cubes of Zoe’s pastrami, caramelized onions, sweet crinkle-cut coins of dill pickles, all suspended in a melty gruyere fondue. And what’s that ringing the pie’s crunchy-edged perimeter? It’s the magical mixture of “everything” seasoning—yes, that blend you thought was only reserved for bagels makes a salty-sesame appearance on the crust of this pizza. It’s a superb slice, one I imagine “The Fireside Gourmet” would approve of.

7 Slurps of Turmeric Noodles at Pho Bac Sup Shop 🎶

Arguably, and with totally valid justification, the primary reason to go to Pho Bac Súp Shop is the súp: Big, shiny stainless steel bowls of pho, some with all the meat bits, or two big-ass short rib bones, or hunks of bone-in, slow-poached chicken. The family behind the Pho Bac in a red boat knows pho. Full stop. But the literal golden child of the menu is the sunshine-yellow turmeric noodle, flat and wide ribbons swimming in a flavorful “OG pho bac sauce” and topped with fried shallots. Bonus: It comes with a sidecar of dipping broth because, let’s be honest, you still need to scratch that pho itch. And when I'm not slurping noodles or broth, I'll finally pull my head out of my bowl to sip whatever crisp Cloudburst brew Súp Shop currently has on tap. 

6 Dozen Mochi Doughnuts from Raised Doughnuts 🎶

Mi Kim and her business partner I-Miun Liu—who opened Dynasty Room in the Chinatown–International District and East Trading Company on Capitol Hill—have been behind the city’s most hyped openings of the year. And with good reason. Raised Doughnuts is a Central District utopia of seasonal flavors—cranberry thyme, gingerbread fritter, snickerdoodle—but my favorite one isn’t a fried manifestation of Kim’s masterful way with flavor combos. It’s much simpler. The mochi doughnuts, at least a half dozen of them at a time, are smaller than Kim’s other creations, still, it’s all about that chew from the rice flour and the familiar crunch from the sugary exterior—enough to make a person get up early on a Saturday to get the fresh first batch.

5 Slices of Duck Breast at Kamonegi 🎶

Mutsuko Soma is a woman who knows duck. This fine animal has been Kamonegi’s motto since her popup days (“kamo” means “duck” in Japanese) and its meat populates two of the restaurant’s best dishes: Her signature duck and leek soba, and yakitori meatballs that pulse with spice. But one cold night I ordered a simple plate of smoked duck breast, served next to a salad of endive, fig, and a mixture of blue cheese and kewpie mayo that illustrates the term umami better than any dictionary ever could. Strip away the pyrotechnics of spice or the artistic marvels or hand-cut soba noodles and you really appreciate that duck, the cold smoke amplifying its savory charms. This plate was merely an intermezzo between the tempura course and my bowl of soba, but reinforces why Kamonegi was Seattle Met’s restaurant of the year. Even its quieter moments are magic.

4 Types of Charcuterie from the Shambles 🎶

The ordering of charcuterie is a very fraught thing. You either quickly mumble to your waiter that you’ll have a plate of charcuterie, pronounced with a hard “ch” and a soft trail of consonants that quietly, presumably follow. Alternately, you might request shah-koooo-tay-ree with a comically Monty Pythonian French accent. However you do it, definitely don’t skip the dried-and-cured meats at the Shambles in Maple Leaf, where chef Seamus Platt works meaty wonders in the kitchen. The house meat board comes by the one, two, or three cuts—but order a fourth for good luck—like a melty-fatty prociutto, “smoky lardo, lightly cured ham, and spot-on soppressata.”

3 Meatballs from Homer 🎶

It’s hard to truly mess up a meatball. It’s perhaps even harder to make a comforting combo of meat, seasoning, and some sort of warming sauce into something awe inspiring. Do not conclude a meal at Logan Cox’s smashing new restaurant on Beacon Hill without at least one order of Homer’s lamb and pork meatballs. They come as a trio, in a tomato sauce with layer upon layer of flavor—dried fruits, cinnamon and yogurt whey—hiding underneath coins of tomatillo that deliver a happy hit of acid. The sauce benefits from all those ingredients, but also a lengthy reduction to pack those flavors even tighter. Like everything else at Homer, a lot of unseen labor perfects dishes that come off rustic and casual.

2 Halves of Sawyer's Burger 🎶

At first, ordering a familiar burger from a menu with jojos and matzo ball pho and oxtail nachos feels like a missed opportunity for adventure. But then it arrives, a majestic butte of bun and double-decker wagyu patties, grilled in mustard, and a fat slice of golden tomato. Here, the secret sauce consists of caramelized onions and mornay, a far richer way to achieve the melty texture usually bestowed by processed cheese.

After dissecting all the other items on chef Mitch Mayers’ fantastical menu, I ran out of space before I could sing the praises of this burger. But here I am, weeks and months later, remembering it with an ardor that borders on inappropriate.

...And an Ikura-Topped Hot Dog in a Dark Bar 🎶

Is it the hot dog itself, or the act of eating it at a gracefully undulating bar, whilst rubbing elbows with a taxidermied grebe inside a glass cloche? There's no arguing that ambience reins at Renee Erickson's new cocktail destination, a luxuriantly dim midcentury Manhattan hotel bar that’s hurtled across space and time to occupy the, uh, undercarriage of the Amazon Spheres. But as hot dogs go, Deep Dive’s is a carefully crafted upgrade—complete with silver platter—of the drunken late-night Seattle Dog. Beef comes from cows that rubbed shoulders with Erickson’s own herd, smoked with hazelnut shells. House baker Ben Campbell fashions the superlative seeded buns. On top: cream cheese whipped to texture-balancing perfection, and slices of jalapeno and pickled onion that add a level of gaiety in keeping with the room. A luminous, liberal dose of ikura on top delivers pops of salty goodness.

Seattle Met's food team counts down to December 25 with our favorite food memories from this year's crop of new restaurants. (In no particular order other than in service to the lyrics of a centuries-old earworm Christmas carol.)

Filed under
Lowrider Baking Company, Tarsan i Jane, Carmelo's Tacos, Great State Burger, South Town Pie, Pho Bac Sup Shop, Raised Doughnuts, Kamonegi, Homer, Sawyer, Renee Erickson, Year in Review
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Deep Dive

$$ Northwest, Seafood 620 Lenora St

Renee Erickson’s nod to the midcentury Manhattan hotel bar, tucked at the base of the Amazon Spheres, took on an almost Lewis Carroll feel once she turned fr...

Editor’s Pick

Sawyer

$$ American/New American 5309 22nd Ave NW

A cavernous 1920s-era sawmill building just off Ballard Ave is now home to oxtail nachos, crisped porchetta platters, nduja-spiked “cheesy bread” and other d...

Editor’s Pick

The Shambles

$$ American/New American, Sandwiches/Deli 7777 15th Ave NE

A new butcher-deli has taken Roosevelt by storm, in part because of a beer list that corrals unexpected marvels from the state’s best breweries—the sort of l...

Editor’s Pick

Kamonegi

$$ Japanese 1054 N 39th Street

There’s so much backstory to the delicate noodles that chef Mutsuko Soma makes by hand via centuries-old methods at her Fremont soba restaurant, it’s easy to...

Raised Doughnuts

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop 1101 23rd Avenue

Baker Mi Kim and biz partner I-Miun Liu (East Trading Co., Oasis Tea Zone) have transformed a former Central District minimart into a cozy home base for Kim'...

Pho Bac Súp Shop

$ Vietnamese 1240 South Jackson Street

The red boat-shaped restaurant credited as the city’s first pho shop has transitioned to the next generation of owners, and to a big, blocky structure just a...

South Town Pie

$ Pizza 8611 14th Ave S

If you thought the complex magic of “everything” seasoning was only for bagels, you haven’t met the crunchy edges of a pastrami pizza, piping hot from the vi...

Great State Burger

$ Burgers Multiple Locations

Grass-fed meat, house-made pickles—there’s much in Josh Henderson’s faux-lowbrow burger joints to admire. But OMG these fries: crinkle cut, genuine flavor, p...

Carmelo's Tacos

$ Mexican 110 Summit Ave E

Pure joy will only cost you $2.50 inside the Hillcrest Market (or its walkup window) on Capitol Hill, where a family-run counter creates Mexico City–style ta...

Editor’s Pick

Tarsan i Jane

$$ 4012 Leary Way NW

Just 10 diners per seating settle in at the long, semicircular table that casts chef Perfecte Rocher’s open kitchen as the stage, his progression of 12 (or 1...

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hood Famous Grows, Axes Land on the Hill

03/08/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Washington Wine Month

Kyle MacLachlan Loves a Damn Fine Glass of Wine

03/07/2019 By Rosin Saez

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink March 6–12

03/06/2019 By Haley Gray

Best of the City

Seattle's James Beard–Winning Restaurants

03/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Opening Dispatch

Homemade Mexican Fare Is Coming to SLU

03/05/2019 By Anne Dennon

Finger-Lickin' Good

Get a Taste of the South at These 14 Seattle Restaurants

03/04/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do March 8–10

03/08/2019 By Gwen Hughes

First Thursday

6 Shows to See at March Art Walk

03/06/2019 By Aly Brady

Artist Interview

Actress Amy Thone Talks Romeo and Juliet at ACT Theatre

03/05/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work March 4–7

03/04/2019 By Aly Brady

Seattle Met Events

2019 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

03/01/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do March 1–3

03/01/2019 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

One-Sentence Stories

Spokanite in Space, Plastic Bag Ban, and Paine Field

03/08/2019 By Anne Dennon

Housing & Homelessness

Licton Springs Village Is Closing. How Successful Was It?

03/07/2019 By Anne Dennon

One-Sentence Stories

Flaky Amazon, Seattle Weekly, and...President Inslee?

03/01/2019 By Anne Dennon

Explainer

How the University of Washington Plans to Grow in the Next Decade

02/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Neighborhood in Flux

Little Saigon Is at a Literal and Figurative Crossroads

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Next in Line

The Next Generation Puts Its Spin on Iconic C–ID Businesses

02/26/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Style File

Jessica Underhill Has Slow and Steady Intentions for Her Growing Jewelry Line

03/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When March 4–10

03/04/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Fun With Listicles

8 Men's Stores We're Digging Right Now

02/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Cool & Collectible

5 Places to Shop in Chinatown–International District

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Presently Preserved

Kobo at Higo Marries Modern-Day Japantown with Its Past

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle Potters Spin Stylish Ceramics

02/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Vinyl Vegans

Seattle Music Industry Insiders Are Opening a Capitol Hill Bar

02/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

Grab a Drink at These Go-To Seattle Brewpubs

02/26/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

5 Pioneer Square Happy Hours to See You Through Winter

02/15/2019 By Anne Dennon

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

02/04/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe