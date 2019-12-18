Farewell 2010s
Where to Eat New Year's Eve 2019
From blowout tasting menus to three budget-friendly courses at a pizza joint.
Addo
- On the menu: Seven-courses focusing on luxury ingredients like caviar, shellfish, jamon, king crab, truffle, beef, and dessert.
- The draw: The second seating ends with a literal bang—fireworks, that is.
- The cost: $125 6:30 seating, $250 9pm seating.
Brimmer and Heeltap
- On the menu: Beet-cured salmon, oysters, pumpkin soup, mandarin sorbet, cotechino modena, and garibaldi biscuit.
- The draw: Enter the new decade lighter by writing down what you'd like to let go of from 2019, stuffing it in a paper-mache doll and burning it at midnight.
- The cost: $75.
Carrello
- On the menu: Oysters, porchetta, and hand cut chittara served from a flaming wheel of parmesan cheese.
- The draw: Food's served from Carrello's armada of roving carts.
- The cost: $75.
Central Smoke
- On the menu: Whole alligator, boiled crawfish, seafood gumbo, braised collard greens, broad bean succotash, cajun pickled green beans, sweet cornbread, and king cake.
- The draw: In case you missed it—whole alligator, smoked in a bacon lattice.
- The cost: $68.
Conversation
- On the menu: Oysters, then an app (scallops, gnocchi, or squash soup), an entree (butternut squash risotto, halibut, short rib, or salmon), and a dessert (vanilla, chocolate, or raspberry mousse).
- The draw: You can opt for an upstairs New Years Eve party at the Nest—with a rooftop DJ and a midnight champagne toast.
- The cost: $70 for dinner, $150 for the party (which includes a $25 credit for dinner).
Cortina
- On the menu: A four-course tasting menu with celery root panna cotta to share, a pasta dish like strozzapreti nero geoduck, and one main course of black cod, New York strip with pommes puree or rutabaga steak. Meyer lemon cheesecake, tiramisu, or chocolate sorbet for dessert.
- The draw: Multiple seating options—main dining room, the lounge, and window tables.
- The cost: $85.
Deep Dive
- On the menu: Oyster with caviar, scallop crudo, caramelized onion ravioli, crab cakes, black cod with mushrooms, and chocolate cremeux tart.
- The draw: Every course is paired with a cocktail, spirit, wine, or beer.
- The cost: $150.
Goldfinch Tavern
- On the menu: Black truffle risotto, entrees from scallop and lobster to cauliflower steak, and eggnog cheesecake or boozy triple chocolate mousse.
- The draw: Views of Elliott Bay, a DJ, a champagne toast at midnight, and party favors.
- The cost: $110 per adult, $25 per kid.
Heartwood Provisions
- On the menu: Five-course menu of prawns, mushroom soup, sturgeon, venison, and chocolate mousse.
- The draw: A very special cocktail for $50. The Good as Gold contains Darroze 12 Year Old Armagnac, Green Chartreuse V.E.P., and 2001 Hugel Riesling VT.
- The cost: $95 (not including cocktail).
Hitchcock
- On the menu: Eight-course meal with celery root puree, fried beef bone marrow, sweet potato terrine, cotechino sausage, weathervane scallop, wood-fired cauliflower, sous-vide mangalitsa pork loin, and mignardises.
- The draw: A destination dinner on Bainbridge Island (that's still very easy to get to).
- The cost: $120.
Lark
- On the menu: A four-course dinner with options like seared la belle foie gras, yellowtail crudo, arctic char, and dungeness crab risotto nero. To finish, a Meyer lemon parfait.
- The draw: A seat beneath the PNW institution's twinkling ceiling lights.
- The cost: $130 per person, optional wine pairing for $70 per person.
Le Coin
- On the menu: A four-course menu with chestnut soup, wagyu beef tartare, roasted duck breast, and pavlova.
- The draw: A la carte supplements include roasted foie gras, local Washington oysters, and a seafood display.
- The cost: $85.
L'Oursin
- On the menu: Virginica oysters with apple and cider mignonette, scallops with beurre demi-sel and clam vinaigrette, crab consommé, octopus basquaise, black cod, creme brulee.
- The draw: A five-course meal with stops in different French regions—from Normandy to the Loire Valley.
- The cost: $150, optional wine pairings for $75.
Maximilien
- On the menu: Duck soup, oysters, chilean sea bass, or stuffed quail with foie gras, house salad, and chocolate and cherry cake.
- The draw: A trio of vocals, violin, and accordion, along with a five-course early menu and a seven-course late menu.
- The cost: $90 early, $110 late.
Plenty of Clouds
- On the menu: Shrimp and squid, fried squash, lotus root, noodles with beef, Lionhead meatballs, and fried rice. Assorted sweets and a limited a la carte menu also available.
- The draw: A personalized menu for those with allergies and dietary restrictions is available for $35. Dungeness crab and whole fish are available for an additional cost.
- The cost: $48.
Red Cow
- On the menu: Dishes include corned beef tongue, pork cheek rillette, Parisian gnocchi, and gingerbread profiteroles.
- The draw: French fare in the heart of Madrona with $40 supplements like chateaubriand, pommes puree, and haricots verts.
- The cost: $85.
RN74
- On the menu: Hamachi crudo, escargot, bartlett pear and brussels sprouts salad or little gem salad, lobster pot pie or black sea bass, duck breast or wagyu beef tenderloin, citrus pavlova or chocolate cake.
- The draw: Complimentary champagne for a toast at midnight.
- The cost: $125.
Samara
- On the menu: Dungeness crab, sunchokes, and duck, among others.
- The draw: Celebratory supplements like black truffle and bomba rice cake, caviar, and a foie gras terrine. Special bottle list of Champagnes.
- The cost: $7–$36.
Sitka and Spruce
- On the menu: Oysters, scallops, beef, black cod, waterfowl, and an homage to Jerry Traunfeld's pear "edulis."
- The draw: A farewell NYE Toast Party in Melrose Market with a live DJ and open bar as the famed Seattle restaurant celebrates its last night.
- The cost: $350.
Southpaw
- On the menu: First course—prosciutto with arugula, romaine heart salad with grana, or Italian wedding soup. Second course—spaghetti and meatballs, pepperoni or margherita pizza, or eggplant parmesan. Third course—lemon sorbet, zeppole, or tiramisu sundae.
- The draw: A budget-friendly New Year's Eve dinner.
- The cost: $35.
Tarsan i Jane
- On the menu: Seven-courses with lobster, sea urchin, and caviar. Cured ham and deep-sea prawn available for extra.
- The draw: A seat at one of the more innovative—and singular—restaurants in the city.
- The cost: $215.
Tutta Bella
- On the menu: Four-courses with Taylor clams, pear and arugula salad, capannina pizza, and torta caprese cake.
- The draw: Great view of the Space Needle fireworks show, live music, a Prosecco toast at midnight. All ages welcome.
- The cost: $95 dinner and show, $50 general admission plus, $30 general admission.
Walrus and The Carpenter
- On the menu: Blue pool oysters, rye blini, beef carpaccio, agnolotti, black cod, and dessert.
- The draw: You can further splurge on special cocktails, wine pairings, champagne, and caviar.
- The cost: $125.
