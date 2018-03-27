  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Best of the City

19 of Seattle's Best Brunch Spots Right Now

From benedicts to pho, our top picks for weekend fortification.

By Nosh Pit Staff 3/27/2018 at 8:00am Published in the April 2018 issue of Seattle Met

2014.07.25.seattlemet.londonplane.brent 269 edit xwafv8

Pioneer Square’s London Plane (below) is a multifaceted morning haven with its own deli, floral shop, and treat-filled bakery.

Image: Olivia Brent

Ba Bar

Vietnamese 

This open-all-day-and-half-the-night bar is Eric and Sophie Banh’s love song to the street food they ate as children in Saigon; what began as a more casual offshoot to the siblings’ Monsoon restaurants has become a reliable go-to with three locations and counting. Ba Bar’s menus change throughout the day, but its congee with pork belly, vermicelli bowls topped with grilled chicken or charry prawns, and certainly those bowls of pho—heady with basil and onions and mint and sprouts—translate remarkably well to the morning hours (especially, ahem, if you were out late last night). Stiff, sweet Vietnamese-style coffee is also an effective jump-start.

Bar Melusine

French, Oyster Bar 

Renee Erickson’s Normandy-inspired oyster bar on Capitol Hill is one of two of her restaurants to serve brunch (the other being the Whale Wins), maybe because that corner space at 10th and East Union has a huge bank of windows designed to stream sunlight onto tables of buckwheat crepes, smoked black cod salad atop a housemade english muffin, steak tartare, and the most photogenically crispy frites this side of Pike/Pine. Plus oysters, of course. Bar Melusine’s brunch plates are dainty and lovely, not the sort of potato- and cheese-laden concoctions that demand a postprandial nap. But if you need something hearty, consider the quarter-pound burger slathered with tomato jam or a doughnut made two doors down at Erickson’s General Porpoise.

The Burgundian

American/New American 

From the folks behind Brouwer’s Cafe in Fremont, this upmarket Wallingford pub turns out brunches as big and hearty as the imperial stouts on the draft list. Choose from classics like french toast and biscuits and gravy, or go big with roasted mushroom hash topped with brisket or the house Spam sandwich, wherein Hawaii’s favorite pressed meat is served on brioche with gruyere and a fried egg. If you’re not feeling daytime beer, there’s a nice little lineup of brunch cocktails.

Dough Zone Dumpling House

Chinese

This beloved Eastside destination for xiao long bao, aka soup dumplings, has jumped Lake Washington to open a new location in Chinatown–International District. And like its four sibling locations, weekend mornings are hopping. That’s due in large part to those dumplings (arguably the best around), but also the dan dan noodles, crisp green onion pancakes, and a bevy of other superlative dumpling and noodle dishes.  *Crowds at Dough Zone can be fierce, but you can add your name to the wait list via text message. Look for the sign with more details at each location.

Fat’s Chicken and Waffles

Southern 

The Central District still cherishes its memories of Catfish Corner, but the hospitable chicken and waffle house that took over its longtime home at MLK and Cherry has become a neighborhood fixture in its own right. As the name implies, the thing to get here is crisp fried chicken, brined in buttermilk and pickle juice, generously seasoned, and served atop old-style thin waffles, the kind with tiny squares. Elsewhere on the menu dwell biscuits, beignets, flavorful grits, and a BLT slathered with pimento, all $12 or less. Fat’s somehow manages to be both family friendly and an excellent place to recover after a long night.

Gather Kitchen and Bar

Continental

Just when you think Gather Kitchen and Bar is your typical stylish brunch destination for upscale benedicts and decadent french toast, chef Ryan Donaldson comes at you with a spanish omelet that’s a glorious commotion of flavor and technique—tender octopus, crispy potatoes, deeply flavored chorizo around perfect eggs. Gather’s brunch menu has a ton of personality and an entire section devoted to “hangover specials,” like fried chicken and waffles rescued from maple syrup overload with buffalo sauce and house pickles. The pate a choux doughnuts look alarmingly large, but are actually light and airy—at least as far as fried dough is concerned.

Geraldine’s Counter

American/New American 

If La Medusa is Columbia City’s dining room and Tutta Bella its kitchen, Geraldine’s is its breakfast nook. Packed with families, clattering with action, and staffed with the kind of servers who stop and clap when a toddler does the Pancake Dance in the aisle—let’s just say this modern urban diner ain’t the place for an intimate talk, or, for that matter, any kind of talk at all. It is, however, a swell place for sour batard french toast, crispy hash browns, and a lineup of divine coffee cakes by morning, chili and hand-formed burgers by night—from folks who value quality ingredients, in a sensational brick-and-windowed room that has become the warm soul of its neighborhood.

Glo’s

American/New American

You can be pleasantly distracted by anything on the menu at Glo’s, though for true love it’s the eggs benedict, available in five luscious varieties including one with spinach and another with smoked salmon. Classic hollandaise sauce, refreshing with lemony sweetness, cloaks two poached eggs sitting like cloud puffs on top of the (thank you) grilled tomatoes and thick cuts of ham. The balance is so perfect that together the ingredients seem like some chic new confiture for the english muffins beneath. As for the little diner—an alcove with dreams of glory, really—it’s 12-table tiny and staffed with cooks and servers who are more than friendly and sometimes less than fast. But true love waits, doesn’t it?

Joule

Hawaiian, Korean 

One of Seattle’s genuinely electrifying culinary adventures, Joule is a Korean-fusion steak house—close quarters buzzing with loud music and a lively vibe—where the humblest cuts of beef (rib eye steak, short ribs) get draped in chili sauces and served with sides like rice cakes with greens and chorizo or Chinese broccoli with walnut pesto, all with admirable consistency. Brunch in this swank and modern room is no afterthought. The clever lineup of Korean-spiked waffles, hash, and egg dishes all include a visit to the serve-yourself array of apps and pastries, all of which are legitimately fascinating.

Joule seattle jteh9p

Joule kicks brunch up a notch in Fremont with a rotating buffet.

Image: Olivia Brent

Juicebox Cafe

Vegetarian 

Capitol Hill’s plant-filled juice bar has grown into a fully fledged cafe where virtue is awfully tasty. Much of the menu is free of gluten, like seasonal scrambles and a hash filled with better-than--average veggies like sunchokes and rutabaga, topped with horseradish coconut yogurt and a fried egg. Of course this place serves fancy toast specials, and of course every last one is photogenic. Chase all this clean eating with one of the green juice blends—they’re all good.

JuneBaby

Southern, Creole, Cajun

Technically Edouardo Jordan’s second restaurant in Ravenna, JuneBaby serves lunch, not brunch on the weekends. Whatever you call it, this thoughtful telling of Southern food leans deep into comfort and foregoes the usual evening crowds. Get there for megabuttery biscuits, a lineup of meaty sandwiches that aren’t on the dinner menu, and some of the chef’s obsession--driving pimento cheese. The shrimp and grits also make a successful transition to daytime. (June­Baby’s elder sibling restaurant, ­­Salare, also does a stellar, mostly savory, brunch.)

The London Plane

American/New American 

A country-house aesthetic prevails in this airy, two-level space off Occidental, with its bakery, deli, and in-house flower shop, painting a Jane Austen dream of the English countryside—right down to the cobblestones and leafy London plane trees out the window. Foodwise it’s breakfast, lunch, and brunch iterations of Matt Dillon’s (Sitka and Spruce, Bar Ferdinand) signature passions: bold salads with grains and vegetables, lots of cultured dairy, extraordinary brown bread for spreading, and plenty of vinegar counterpoints. Don’t miss a slice of strawberry cake or gateau basque for dessert—this bakery is outstanding.

No Anchor

American/New American 

Sure, Rob Roy’s walnut-clad sibling gives lesser-known beer the same nuanced treatment that craft cocktails enjoy all over town. But it’s also become an unexpected go-to for brunch, with dishes like a fried oyster omelet garnished with a sweep of remoulade and paddlefish caviar. You can also order off chef Jeffrey Vance’s snack menu, which delivers the rugged, salty-savory pleasures of bar fare in dishes that look like art. Best of all, brunch is served every day until 2pm.

No Bones Beach Club

Vegan 

Do restaurant concepts get more offbeat than “vegan tiki bar”? Either way, Ballard’s palm-thatched, bamboo-adorned evolution of the No Bones About It food truck serves a crazy fun, crazy tasty vegan brunch. Some dishes are naturally plant based, like blackberry and mango french toast with decadent coconut whip. Others, like an everything bagel covered with carrot “lox,” involve some sleight of hand. House specialties like beer--battered avocado tacos and the towering Northwest nachos, made with cashew and smoked-poblano faux queso as a decadent stand-in for the real thing, feel just as essential at brunch as they do on the dinner menu. Expect long waits. *This exuberant vegan chain opened a second location in Portland and has a Chicago location in the works.

Nue

Global 

Honestly, the conceit sounded harrowing: street foods from cultures around the globe. But what rang like a recipe for amateur hour has become an inspiring Capitol Hill destination for Cuban sandwiches, Malaysian prawns, and mellow Trinidadian goat curry. Nue also delivers its unlikely surprises via a new brunch menu of shakshuka, sweet and savory dutch pancakes, and a chicken-and-waffle dish made with the fiery szechuan chicken wings that are a hit on the nighttime menu. Even bloody marys and micheladas receive international makeovers.

Rock creek seattle avdngs

In the heart of Fremont, RockCreek is brunch perfection.

Image: Olivia Brent

RockCreek

Seafood 

By day, Eric Donnelly’s casual, raw-beamed restaurant in the heart of Fremont delivers the same inspiring seafood treatments we rave about on RockCreek’s dinner menu—wild prawns and grits, a fried oyster po’boy, and, brunch perfection, oysters on the half shell. The fish-free side of his brunch lineup leans into pork (smoked ham benedict, lentils and sausage) and takes great care with little details like housemade sausages and lemony hollandaise. Tables on the upper level have a slightly quieter vibe than the lively downstairs dining room.

Soi

Thai 

This town needs more Thai brunch, as evidenced by the coconut waffles, rotilike crepes, and massaman french toast served amidst 14-foot ceilings and custom rustic-industrial decor at this Isan-focused spot just off Pike/Pine. Chef-owner Yuie Wiborg is particularly adept with the menu’s piquant grilled meats, like sliced kor moo yang pork collar, served by day with eggs and wedges of fried papaya. Lunch and dinner favorites like khao soi curry noodle soup make a graceful transition to the brunch menu. Be advised, the blood marys are fired up with bird’s eye chilies.

Vios

Greek

A festive family room of a spot importing all the community and color of the Greek marketplace to the Ravenna commercial strip. Walls drenched in the hues of light blue waters, lilting bouzouki music, long communal tables, a generously stocked play area for the kids, a deli counter, imported olive oils and salads for sale, a staff of large-hearted employees—it all adds up to an ambience of irresistible warmth, against which a Mediterranean omelet, breakfast pita, vegetable salads, and ricotta pancakes simply shine. Owner Thomas Soukakos also owns the excellent Omega Ouzeri, another spot that infuses Greek classics with distinctive flourishes and consistently makes it all taste inevitable and comforting. All that…and retsina too.

The Wandering Goose

Southern/Creole/Cajun 

Pastries overburden the antique case up front—big almond, orange blossom, and blueberry buttermilk cakes, triple chocolate chip cookies, biscuits filled with raspberry freezer jam—and yes they taste as moist and sumptuous as they look. This laid-back breakfast-lunch spot on 15th is a teensy shot of the Carolinas, by way of owner-baker Heather Earnhardt’s Southern heritage. If close tables and drafty quarters sometimes compromise comfort, her food sure doesn’t: Biscuits, the rightful specialty of the house, crackle thickly at the edges and surrender to fluffy interiors that melt away on the tongue—pure pleasure when piled with soft egg and cheese and Benton’s chewy bacon, or with fat chunks of expert fried chicken sharpened with aged cheddar and flooded over with fiery sausage gravy.

Wandering goose w7x2qx

The holy brunch trifecta of potato, fried chicken, and poached egg served inside a personal cast-iron skillet at the Wandering Goose on Capitol Hill.

Image: Olivia Brent

 

Filed under
Best Restaurants, Brunch
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

The Wandering Goose

$$ Southern/Creole/Cajun 403 15th Ave E

Pastries overburden the antique case up front—big almond–orange blossom–blueberry buttermilk cakes, triple chocolate chip cookies, biscuits filled with raspb...

Editor’s Pick

Vios Cafe

$$ Greek Multiple Locations

My big fat Greek deli: A festive family room of a spot importing all the community and color of the Greek marketplace to the St. Joe’s neighborhood of North ...

Soi

$$ Thai 1400 10th Ave

Thailand’s northeast region of Isan is a pungent, growing presence on America’s Thai food landscape, now part of our scene-iest dining scene on Capitol Hill,...

Editor’s Pick

Rock Creek Seafood and Spirits

$$ Seafood 4300 Fremont Ave N

Chef Eric Donnelly built his casual raw-beamed fish house as a Montana fishing lodge smack in the heart of upper Fremont. And if the deep menu seems overambi...

Editor’s Pick

Nue

$$ Global 1519 14th Ave

Honestly, the concept sounded harrowing: Street foods from cultures around the globe. But what rang like a recipe for amateur hour has become an inspiring Ca...

Editor’s Pick

No Bones Beach Club

$$ Vegan 5410 17th Ave NW

The palm-thatched, bamboo-adorned evolution of the No Bones About It vegan food truck has morphed into a fully formed coastal-inspired plant-based restaurant...

No Anchor

$$ American/New American 2505 Second Ave

Rob Roy's walnut-clad sibling gives beer the same nuanced treatment that craft cocktails enjoy all over town. The tap list has some seriously unusual offerin...

Editor’s Pick

London Plane

$$ American/New American 300 & 322 Occidental Ave S

An eloquent country-house aesthetic prevails in this airy, two-level space off Occidental, with its bakery, deli, and in-house flower shop, painting a Jane A...

Editor’s Pick

Salare

$$ American/New American 2404 NE 65th Street

The provinces no more, Ravenna has arrived with this destination from Edouardo Jordan, a chef with Bar Sajor and French Laundry on his resume. Prices and pre...

Editor’s Pick

JuneBaby

$$ Southern/Creole/Cajun 2122 NE 65th St

There’s a reason it takes 45 minutes to get a table: Chef Edouardo Jordan cemented his fine-dining cred at Salare, but his second restaurant is far more pers...

Editor’s Pick

Juicebox Cafe

$$ Vegetarian 1517 12th Ave Ste 100

The healthy juice trend has made major inroads in places like Portland, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. And this Capitol Hill outpost for liquid combos, like one ...

Editor’s Pick

Joule

$$$ Global, Korean 3506 Stone Way N

One of Seattle’s genuinely electrifying culinary adventures, Joule is a Korean-fusion steak house—close quarters buzzing with loud music and a lively vibe—wh...

Glo's

$ All Day Breakfast, American/New American 1621 E Olive Way

You can be pleasantly distracted by anything on the menu at Glo’s, though for true love you’ll have to give a come hither to the eggs Benedict, available in ...

Editor’s Pick

Geraldine's Counter

$ All Day Breakfast, American/New American 4872 Rainier Ave S

If La Medusa is Columbia City's dining room and Tutta Bella its kitchen, Geraldine's is its breakfast nook. Packed with families, clattering with action, and...

Gather Kitchen and Bar

$$$ Continental 5605 22nd Ave NW

Fried pig ear fries. Caviar pie with potato chips. Heirloom grains from the lauded Anson Mills. Ryan Donaldson is not messing around. At Gather Kitchen and B...

Editor’s Pick

Fat's Chicken and Waffles

$$ American/New American, Southern/Creole/Cajun 2726 E Cherry St.

A thread of Catfish Corner’s Southern legacy continues on at this storied Central District corner via fried chicken atop old-fashioned thin waffles, the kind...

Editor’s Pick

Dough Zone Dumpling House

$$ Chinese Multiple Locations

Hunting good xiao long bao, aka soup dumplings, is a sport in this town. This growing chainlet serves some of the best around, not to mention a bevy of other...

The Burgundian

$$ American/New American, Gastropub 2253 N 56th St

From the folks behind Brouwer’s Cafe in Fremont, this upmarket Wallingford pub specializes in bourbon, tequila, craft beers—and a kitchen turning out great a...

Editor’s Pick

Bar Melusine

$$$ French, Oyster Bar, Seafood, Small Plates 1060 E Union St

Seattle seafood legend Renee Erickson has reprised her Ballard oyster bar, the Walrus and the Carpenter, in this breezy Capitol Hill bar splashed with sprays...

Editor’s Pick

Ba Bar

$$ Vietnamese Multiple Locations

This open-all-day-and-half-the-night nosh bar is Eric and Sophie Banh’s love song to the street food they ate as children in Saigon—and therefore hews to a m...

Related Content

Critic's Picks

19 of Seattle’s Best Healthy Dining Destinations

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants On Capitol Hill Right Now

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Critic's Picks

20 Date-Night Dining Destinations

02/06/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in Ballard Right Now

11/13/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eat & Drink

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

9:30am By Stefan Milne

Morning Matters

Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Review

Supreme Pizza Is West Seattle's No-Frills, Throwback Pizza Bar

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Trend

Popups Are Having a Moment

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: April 2018

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Best of the City

19 of Seattle's Best Brunch Spots Right Now

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

1:55pm By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

12:34pm By Kaelan Hicks

Scene

The Biggest Comedy Club You (Probably) Haven't Heard of

8:00am By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Theater Review

Spirits, Sex, and Chaos at Pacific Northwest Ballet

03/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

News & City Life

That Washington

Local Officials Speak Out Against a New Citizenship Question on the Census

6:21pm By Hayat Norimine

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

1:55pm By Seattle Met Staff

Morning Matters

Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

9:00am By Grace Madigan

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

Why the Hanford Nuclear Cleanup Is Still Happening 73 Years Later

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

1:09pm By Katheryn Grice

Style

We Bring Brightness: Spring Fashion 2018

03/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Rudge

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

How We Got That Shot

Spring Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

03/23/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Lookbook Land

Louisa Meng Is Not Your Type

03/21/2018 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Uniqlo's Second Washington Store Opens March 23

03/13/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

8:00am By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe