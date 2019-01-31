  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Feel the Love

Where to Dine Out on Valentine's Day in Seattle

Endless orders of oysters on the half shell, indulgent desserts, and wicked wine pairings.

By Gwen Hughes 1/31/2019 at 11:00am

Grab a drink for you and your boo at Mkt. this Valentine's Day.

Image: Geoffrey Smith

While you might be expected to put together a massive feast for every other holiday of the year, Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to leave it to the professionals. Whether you and your other half are looking for housemade ravioli, liberal lobster courses, or even a dinner or weekend getaway, these destinations have got you covered. Your only job? Make the reservation.

Adana

Chef Shota Nakajima will host a seven-course dinner at his Capitol Hill eatery. Not only that, but his private cellar will be open for the guests to indulge in. Temari sushi will kick things off, followed by lotus root dumplings, egg katsu with caviar, and a whole lot more. Call 206-294-5230 or book online; $100 per person.

Alderbrook

The Alderbrook Resort and Spa is serving up more than picturesque views this Valentine's Day. Its on-site restaurant, which overlooks the Hood Canal, will host a dinner of beef tenderloin with foie gras or king crab housemade ravioli. Another bonus: Your reservation is a guaranteed front row seat to guitarist Tarik Bentlemsani's romantic set. Call 360-898-5500 to make reservations. 

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi

Take in Lake Washington with a “Love Potion” amuse bouche in hand at Bellevue's Ascend. Then indulge in a four-course meal with optional “enhancements” like North Pacific oysters or a two-pound lobster thermidor pot pie wrapped in nori parmesan puff pastry. Call 425-625-2080 or book online; $135 per person.

Bastille Cafe and Bar

At Bastille, a flight of sparkling wine can be added on to the specialty Valentine's dinner all weekend long. Dungeness crab salad with cara cara oranges and gnocchi with mushroom ragout and whipped feta are also cause for celebration. Call 206-453-5014 or book online; $21 champagne flight. 

Bramling Cross

For seafood enthusiasts, this Ethan Stowell spot will provide a menu teeming with crustaceans. Options include lobster deviled eggs, lobster bisque, and lobster fritters, to name just a few. And if the lobster becomes too much, steak and caviar add-ons offer decadent variety. Call 206-420-8192 or book online; $85 per person, $40 wine pairing, $15 caviar addition. 

Cortina

Stowell’s “under the sea” penchant continues at Cortina. Try lobster ravioli with black trumpet mushrooms or opt for oysters with verjus granita. Finish the evening off with a traditional torta caprese (Italian chocolate almond cake) topped with chocolate ganache and rose creme fraiche. Call 206-736-7888 or book online; $85 per person, $45 wine pairing.

El Gaucho

From the first taste of the herb gougeres to the last of rosemary chocolate tart, El Gaucho has got your Valentine's Day covered. And if you’re keen on an accompanying cabaret show, it may be the restaurant for you. Call 206-728-1337 or book online; $150 per person, or $115 at the bar. 

Eritage

If one evening is not enough for your love story, head east to the Eritage Resort in Walla Walla. Their holiday meal includes a shared entree of Meyer Ranch New York steak or grilled portobello steaks drizzled with chimichurri sauce. Call 833-374-8243 or book online; $150 per couple.

Gather Kitchen and Bar

Cozy up to your better half at chef Ryan Donaldson's Ballard spot with a shared meal for two. Things start off seafood-focused—oysters on the half shell, grilled octopus—but soon turn to vegetables with asparagus soup, olive loaf, wild mushroom pot au feu, and fried brussels sprouts. Beef tenderloin and sea scallop au poivre too. Call 206-420-4670 or book online; $65 per person.

Goldfinch Tavern

Pacific Northwest fare is the name of the game at this Ethan Stowell dining room inside the Four Seasons. Try dungeness crab bisque, prawn pappardelle, and sockeye salmon—and top it off with a dark chocolate lava cake or rosemary lemon torte for the table. Call 206-749-7070 or book online; $99 per person.

Heartwood Provisions

Each of the five courses at Heartwood Provisions can be paired with a signature, chocolate-themed cocktail (and a Jcoco chocolate bar, too). Dungeness crab custard and muscovy duck breast with quinoa may not be obvious cocoa pairings, but the partnership between beverage director Amanda Reed and chef Varin Keokitvon is sure to yield unique results. Call 206-582-3505 or book online; $95 per person, $7 cocktail pairings. 

Hollywood Tavern

For a more casual date night option, head to Hollywood Tavern in Woodinville for a six-course lineup. The roadside restaurant will feature three different varieties of oysters, cooked even more ways. An added bonus: Before the mollusk-themed meal, enjoy a fireside cocktail featuring next-door neighbor Woodinville Whiskey’s signature bourbon. Call 425-481-7703 for reservations; $100 per person, 21-plus only.

How to Cook a Wolf

Queen Anne dwellers (and Ethan Stowell enthusiasts) will not go hungry with this four-course feast. With an anchor of pasta—tagliarini with uni butter, ricotta ravioli, or potato gnocchi—the meal will also include an add-on option of oysters with champagne mignonette for $3.25 each. Call 206-838-8090 or book online; $85 per person, $55 wine pairing.

Lark

Award-winning chef John Sundstrom has created a menu of romantic fare, including Samish pearl oysters and prawn fondue. End the meal with Theo Chocolate panna cotta accompanied by white chocolate brittle and hazelnuts. Call 206-323-5275 for reservations or book online; $130 per person, $60 wine pairing.

Le Messe

Foie gras profiteroles, hamachi crudo, scallops, and Snake River Zabuton steak are on the menu at this sleek Eastside spot. But knowing Brian Clevenger, the pasta course—capelletti with ricotta, black garlic, and prosciutto—is probably the star of the night. Call 206-402-6106 for reservations or book online; $75 per person, $35 wine pairing.

Loulay

Chef Thierry Rautureau will host a four-course dinner at his downtown restaurant. Begin with foie gras terrine or lobster bisque, then choose sturgeon, venison medallions, or root vegetable en croute to round out the evening. Call 206-402-4588 for reservations or book online; $99 per person, $89 wine pairing.

Luc

If downtown isn't your scene, head to Rautureau's Madison Valley location for a more chill (but equally French) dining experience. The special to share is a 32-ounce cote de boeuf with pommes soufflés (rib-eye with fried potatoes). For something lighter, opt for chestnut soup with truffle oil or housemade semolina pappardelle. Call 206-328-6645 for reservations or book online; $59 per person, $30 wine pairing.

Marine Hardware

An embellished version of the year-round prix fixe menu is a surefire winner at this Ballard spot, whether it's ribbon pasta with dungeness crab and meyer lemon or sea scallops with shaved fennel. Make sure to indulge in a refined, familiar course of cookies and chocolate truffles too. Call 206-257-4390 or book online; $85 per person, $45 wine pairing. 

Mbar

This rooftop is date night destination even without the Valentine's Day menu of fried cauliflower, prawns over hummus, and "rocky road" parfait. Lucky for guests, they don’t have to choose when it comes to the family style meal. Call 206-457-8287 or book online; $120 per person, $45 wine flight.

Mkt.

Ethan Stowell’s smallest restaurant isn't missing out on the big day. Its four-course meal will rival its sister restaurants with dishes like seared duck breast with celery root puree and wood grilled scallops. Call 206-812-1580 or book online; $85 per person, $40 wine pairing.

Mood lighting sets the tone for the evening at RN74.

Image: Courtesy RN74

No Anchor

Belltown bar No Anchor provides a less traditional pairing option: Beer may accompany a four-course meal of raw scallops with caviar, endive salad, smoked duck breast, and whipped dark chocolate. Dinner is available for parties of two only. Call 206-448-2610 or book online; $75 per person.

Outlier

Seasonal dishes (three options for each course, in fact) rule at Outlier. Highlights include a 21-day dry aged sirloin and wild mushroom lasagna. Wine-poached apples with shortbread and a scoop of apple jack ice cream finish things off. Call 206-624-7755 or book online; $65 per person.

Poppy

This modern dining room on the quieter side of Broadway offers a three-course meal courtesy of award-winning chef Jerry Traunfeld. Start light with a citrus, avocado, and pistachio salad, then work your way through coriander crusted duck or lemongrass braised beef short ribs. Finally, indulge in Poppy’s signature dessert “thali,” a decadent platter of treats for two. Call 206-324-1108 or book online; $65 per person, $30 wine pairing.

Ray's Boathouse

This Seattle stalwart will host three nights of Valentine’s Day dinners (February 14–16) with a three-course seafood-inspired menu, boasting dishes like oyster tempura and poke tacos. Call 206-789-3770 or book online; $65 per person.

Ray's Cafe

Ray's a la carte menu includes dungeness crab lumpia, grilled mahi mahi, and a surf n’ turf special along with the perfect garnish: the restaurant's signature view. Call 206-782-0094 or book online.

Red Cow

Madrona’s own French brasserie will host a four-course date night dinner for the big day. Fish bisque, rabbit croquettes, and grilled half lobster may feel decadent enough or, for the ultimate indulgence, add an optional caviar service, which comes with vodka and savory madeleines. Call 206-454-7932 or book online; $85 per person, $40 wine pairing.

Rider

Hotel Theodore's dining destination begins its six-course Valentine's menu with—what else?—our favorite local aphrodisiac, oysters on the half shell. Roasted beets with fresh burrata, egg tagliatelle topped with white truffles, surf and turf, and a chocolate torte follow. Avoid crowds by celebrating after the big day—the Valentine's menu will be available through the weekend. Call 206-859-4242 or book online; $95 per person.

Rione XIII

At yet another one of his restaurants, Ethan Stowell will serve a four-course dinner featuring classic dishes like rigatoni bolognese, seared scallops, braised beef short rib, and gnocchi topped with cured pork and cheese. Call 206-838-2878 or book online; $85 per person, $40 wine pairing.

RN74

This French restaurant in the heart of downtown will serve a filling meal featuring dishes like truffled cauliflower soup and Maine lobster ravioli with caviar creme fraiche. And if four courses aren't enough, diners can add on chef Michael Mina’s ahi tuna tartare for two. Call 206-456-7474 or book online; $90 per person, $45–$65 wine pairing.

Salare

Talk of the town Edouardo Jordan is helping everybody feel the love at Ravenna's Salare. The five-course, prix fixe meal includes a scallop dish with avocado mousse and charred pineapple sauce, black bass with pepper jus, and (be still our hearts) a lemon thyme olive oil cake. Call 206-556-2192 or book online; $75 per person, $50 wine pairing.

Spinasse

Pike/Pine's rustic Italian farmstead starts the night with duck confit before moving onto herbed arancini, a choice between clam and braised short rib pastas, and another pasta course (this time taleggio cappelletti). Pick between steak with black truffle potato puree or pan-seared troll king salmon to finish things off—but save room for chocolate cake truffles or angel food cake. Call 206-251-7673 or book online; $120 per person.

Staple and Fancy

Oysters with citrus champagne mignonette and parsnip and pear soup will cover the table at this Ethan Stowell destination. Then a pasta to share, a main course, and—finally—a silky lemon ricotta cheesecake. Call 206-789-1200 or book online; $85 per person, $55 wine pairing.

Stoneburner

Jason Stoneburner will serve grass-fed beef crudo, artichoke tortellini, and grilled tuna alongside a "Bubbles for Lovers" wine flight for Valentine's Day. The champagne (and prosecco) will be flowing all weekend, with reservations available Thursday through Sunday. Call 206-695-2051 or book online.

Super Six

There's no special Valentine's Day menu at this Columbia City spot, but does there need to be? With half-off bottles of wine and pastry specials from dessert doyen Kim Mahar, Super Six is a destination worthy of the year’s most anticipated date night. Call 206-420-1201 or book online

Tavolàta

Both locations of Ethan Stowell's pasta haven will serve a four-course Valentine’s Day meal. Dishes including foie gras mousse bruschetta, tagliatelle with smoked shellfish, and roasted porchetta grace each menu; up the ante by adding five grams of Perigord black truffles to select dishes for $15. Call 206-838-8008 (Belltown), 206-420-8355 (Capitol Hill), or book online; $85 per person, $45 wine pairing.

Tilth

Chef Maria Hines's cozy Wallingford restaurant is offering a four-course menu complete with choices of seared scallops, carnaroli risotto, and venison with huckleberries. Save room for the Theo Chocolate ganache cake, orange rose cashew cheesecake, or a peanut butter and jelly cannoli. Call 206-633-0801 or book online; $95 per person, $45 wine pairing.

The Tin Table

Snag a reservation at this cozy Cal Anderson–adjacent spot before it's too late. The porcini mushroom-topped pappardelle is no doubt a winner. Otherwise crispy red snapper or beef tenderloin will more than suffice. The Tin Table's regular a la carte menu will be available as well. Call 206-320-8458 or book online; $50 per person.

Tutta Bella

On Cupid's big day, Tutta Bella's everyday Neapolitan menu will be complimented by a special tiramisu for two. Even sweeter: They're throwing in a complimentary Baci truffle, a chocolate covered hazelnut candy, along with the clandestine love story that inspired the Italian chocolate company. See website for details. 

Tulio

Italy meets Pacific Northwest at this classic downtown dining room. It's really a no-brainer. The only question is: Oysters on the half shell or Tuscan kale salad? Crab risotto or lamb sirloin? The choice is yours. Call 206-624-5500 or book online

Urbane

Seared sea bass with cauliflower puree or ricotta gnocchi? This downtown restaurant serves both, and Valentine's Day patrons will also receive a "special treat" for dining on the holiday. Call 206-676-4600 or book online; $65 per person, $35 wine pairing.

Vendemmia

At Brian Clevenger's original pasta palace, agnolotti served with nettle, brown butter, pine nut, and pecorino perfectly marries flavors from Italy and the Pacific Northwest. And there's another three courses too, with picks like black cod, pork belly, and—no surprises here—risotto. Call 206-466-2533 for reservations or book online; $75 per person, $35 wine pairing.

Filed under
Prix-Fixe Dinners, Romantic Dinners, Special Dinners, Valentine's Day
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Vendemmia

$$ Italian 1126 34th Ave

Madrona’s a tough neighborhood for a restaurant to crack; the key seems to be pasta, perhaps an old-school tangle of spaghetti wherein childhood comfort co...

Urbane

$$$ American/New American 1639 Eighth Ave

The swank white room at the new Hyatt at Olive 8 features a green attitude, a nice comforty list (plenty of veggie sides and Beecher’s mac ’n’ cheese), and a...

Editor’s Pick

Tulio

$$$ Italian 1100 Fifth Ave

This handsome white-linen, wood-paneled ristorante off the downtown Hotel Vintage Park might appear the product of a hotel-restaurant cookie cutter, from wai...

Editor’s Pick

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

$$ Italian, Pizza Multiple Locations

Time was, 20-plus years ago, you had to trek to Filiberto’s in outer Burien to find pizza made the way it was meant to be made: thin crusted and barely scorc...

Editor’s Pick

The Tin Table

$$ Continental 915 E Pine St

Tucked like a speakeasy into a brick-walled, high-ceilinged space on the second floor of the historic Oddfellows Building in Pike/Pine, the Tin Table was con...

Editor’s Pick

Tilth

$$$ American/New American 1411 N 45th St

The original remains the best of Maria Hines’s restaurant trifecta—in a cozy Wallingford bungalow named for soil at its most fertile, chef Maria Hines reache...

Editor’s Pick

Tavolàta

$$$ Italian Multiple Locations

Ethan Stowell’s eldest restaurant is also his most overtly Italian, a house of fresh housemade pastas, tossed simply with elegant enhancements like veal brai...

Super Six

$$ Pan Asian 3714 S Hudson

At first glance, the former auto-body shop with the raw-timbered, barrel-vaulted ceilings telegraphs old-school Americana—diner counter with barstools, TVs w...

Editor’s Pick

Stoneburner

$$ Mediterranean, Pizza 5214 Ballard Ave NW

The best of Deming Maclise and James Weimann’s stage set restaurants (Bastille, Poquitos, MacLeod’s, Rhein Haus), this sprawler in Ballard Avenue’s Hotel Bal...

Editor’s Pick

Staple and Fancy Mercantile

$$$ Italian 4739 Ballard Avenue NW

It’s Seattle’s favorite Ethan Stowell restaurant—and why wouldn’t it be, with the vintage brick-lined authenticity, the perpetually effervescent crowd, the c...

Editor’s Pick

Cascina Spinasse

$$$ Italian 1531 14th Ave

The rustic Italian farmstead with the trestle tables and wrought iron chandeliers serves the best pasta in Pike/Pine, even Seattle: rich hand-cut Piedmontese...

Editor’s Pick

Salare

$$ American/New American 2404 NE 65th Street

The provinces no more, Ravenna has arrived with this destination from Edouardo Jordan, a chef with Bar Sajor and French Laundry on his resume. Prices and pre...

Editor’s Pick

RN74

$$$$ French 1425 Fourth Ave

Restaurateur Michael Mina busted the myth that national names can’t succeed in Seattle (he is from Ellensburg, after all). He did it with a downtown outpost ...

Editor’s Pick

Rione XIII

$$ Italian 401 15th Ave E

Ethan Stowell's tribute to the delights of Roman cuisine hit the corner of 15th and Harrison so oldsouled and vibrant it felt essential from its first week. ...

Editor’s Pick

Rider

$$ American/New American 1531 7th Ave

The handsome new restaurant inside the recently revamped Hotel Theodore is a handy downtown destination for late-night negronis, some perfectly grilled seaso...

Editor’s Pick

Red Cow

$$$ French 1423 34th Ave

A French bistro menu, a fleet of crisp-white-shirted waiters, and a bubbling crowd greet diners in this iteration of the minimalist cement-walled space on th...

Ray's Café

$$$ American/New American 6049 Seaview Ave NW

For more than three decades this dockside legend has defined Northwest classic, with its blend of quietly elegant raw-timbered decor, its archetypal seafood ...

Editor’s Pick

Ray's Boathouse

$$$$ American/New American 6049 Seaview Ave NW

For over four decades, this dockside legend defined iconic Northwest dining, with its archetypal seafood menu, its record of pristine sourcing (Copper River ...

Editor’s Pick

Poppy

$$$ Continental 622 Broadway E

So casual and clattering is this hard-edged room with concrete floors and raw beams and giddy splashes of popsicle brights, a person wandering in off the str...

Outlier

$$$ Northwest 1101 Fourth Ave

What once housed Sazerac's New Orleans–inflected fare has fully pivoted into a different restaurant—new name, new look, new menu. Goodbye gumbo, hello beet-c...

No Anchor

$$ American/New American 2505 Second Ave

Rob Roy's walnut-clad sibling gives beer the same nuanced treatment that craft cocktails enjoy all over town. The tap list has some seriously unusual offerin...

Editor’s Pick

Mkt.

$$$ American/New American 2108 N 55th St

Just a wide spot between walls in Wallingford’s Tangletown commercial district, Mkt. delivers dinners straight out of the Ethan Stowell playbook—meaty grille...

Editor’s Pick

Mbar

$$$ Northwest 400 Fairview N.

There’s plenty of Middle Eastern flavors on the menu, but don’t come to this South Lake Union rooftop with the James Bond entrance expecting a clone of siste...

Editor’s Pick

Marine Hardware

$$$ Italian 4741 Ballard Ave N

Ethan Stowell and longtime deputy Michael Gifford present a vibrant challenge to prix-fixe’s fusty rap. Casual diners packed into the narrow, low-lit, brick-...

Editor’s Pick

Luc

$$ French 2800 E Madison St

Thierry Rautureau's bistro serves up French classics—velvet chicken liver mousse, a stunning boeuf bourguignon—served with more savoir-faire than their price...

Editor’s Pick

Loulay

$$$ French 600 Union St

One of the most cosmopolitan lunch and dinner stops in Seattle, its packed bar and plummy fixtures and soaring sight lines making it feel like a great party ...

Le Messe

$$$ Italian 1823 Eastlake Ave E

Brian Clevenger’s signature formula—fresh pasta, simple seafood, seasonal vegetables—found a third home in a minimalist white wedge just off Eastlake Ave. Th...

Editor’s Pick

How to Cook a Wolf

$$ Italian 2208 Queen Anne Ave N

Ethan Stowell's tiny neighborhood pocket on the top of Queen Anne whose barrel-vaulted ceiling and coppery light imparts a sense of a glowing hearth. The nam...

Editor’s Pick

The Hollywood Tavern

$$ American/New American 14508 Woodinville Redmond Rd NE

A roadhouse style bar situated smack in the adult-beverage epicenter—just a cork’s-pop from Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, the Redhook Brewery compound, the l...

Heartwood Provisions

$$$ American/New American 1103 First Ave

Food and cocktails get equal billing at this handsome downtown spot (most recently McCormick and Schmick's), and the staff is eager to show them off via pair...

Editor’s Pick

Goldfinch Tavern

$$$ American/New American 99 Union St

Smooth as a Don Draper sales pitch, the luscious Goldfinch is restaurant overachiever Ethan Stowell’s claim upon the increasingly commendable hotel restauran...

Gather Kitchen and Bar

$$ Global 5605 22nd Ave NW

Fried pig ear fries. Caviar pie with potato chips. Heirloom grains from the lauded Anson Mills. Ryan Donaldson is not messing around. At Gather Kitchen and B...

Editor’s Pick

El Gaucho

$$$$ Steak House Multiple Locations

Waiters in tuxedos, diners in sequins—this is Seattle? Yeah, dollface, and brought to you by a restaurateur who prizes the sheer theater of the dining experi...

Editor’s Pick

Cortina

$$$ Italian, Northwest 621 Union St

Ethan Stowell’s biggest restaurant yet sits at the corner of Seventh and Union, a hybrid house of Northwest-Italian staples and mainstream staples aimed at t...

Editor’s Pick

Bramling Cross

$$$ American/New American 5205 Ballard Ave NW

No, Ethan and Angela Stowell haven’t opened a chicken restaurant (not yet, at least) but a whole fried Mad Hatcher bird is the showpiece at their new Ballard...

Editor’s Pick

Bastille Cafe and Bar

$$$ French 5307 Ballard Ave NW

With its French subway tile and vintage fixtures, Bastille delivers a lively shot of Paris to Ballard Ave. Few restaurants have mastered ambience like this o...

Editor’s Pick

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi

$$$$ American/New American, Sushi 10400 NE Fourth St

Thirty-one floors above downtown Bellevue, this steak-meets-sushi restaurant could coast on views alone, but Ascend’s sky-high prices feel far more justified...

Editor’s Pick

Adana

$$$ Japanese 449 E Pine St

Eat & Drink

Feel the Love

Where to Dine Out on Valentine's Day in Seattle

11:00am By Gwen Hughes

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 30–February 5

01/30/2019 By Haley Gray

Collabs

Whoa—Check Out the Lineup for Li'l Woody's Burger Month

01/29/2019 By Haley Gray

Shift Change

Over at Manolin, Changes and a New Bar Project

01/29/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Opening Dispatch

MistralKitchen Chef William Belickis Returns...to Chavez?

01/28/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Long Time Coming

A Musical Version of Hotel at the Corner of Bitter and Sweet?

10:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do February 1–3

9:00am By Gwen Hughes

Chorus Camp

Sister Kate Dance Company Is Reviving the Chorus Girl Tradition

01/30/2019 By Aly Brady

Monthly Planner

12 Seattle Events to Catch This February

01/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 28–31

01/28/2019 By Aly Brady

Theater Review

Last of the Boys Is Engrossing, Funny, and a Little Too Ambitious

01/25/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

Washington Could Move Up Its Presidential Primary Date

7:39am By Hayat Norimine

2019 Election

Lisa Herbold Is Running for Re-Election

01/30/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Voter's Guide

What to Know About Seattle's Education Levies

01/30/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

Advocates Call for State Protections Against Eviction

01/30/2019 By Haley Gray

2019 Election

Former Police Chief Is Running for Seattle City Council

01/29/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

Seattle City Council Freezes Redevelopment on Mobile Home Parks

01/29/2019 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Good Buys for Best Friends

A Shop Talk Galentine's Day Gift Guide

01/29/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 28–February 3

01/28/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 21–27

01/21/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 14–20

01/14/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Admirable Sidekicks

8 Sister Restaurants We Love as Much as the Originals

01/28/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe