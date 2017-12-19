Where to Dine, Party, and Toast This New Year's Eve

You know the drill: reservations are strongly, resolutely recommended.

Addo

Pre-countdown dinner consists of seven luxurious courses, including monster lobster tails from Marx Foods and bubbly drinks aplenty ($175).

Agrodolce

Four courses including grilled octopus tentacle, tajarin spaghetti with sheep's milk rocotta, quince agrodolce, and Roman honey cake. ($90)

Big Mario's

New York–style pizza, $2 Miller High Life aka the Champagne of Beers, plus an actual bubbly toast at midnight (Prices vary)

Bottlehouse

Usual menu of lovely bites, cheese, and charcuterie, with a holiday cocktail, baby champagne cupcake, and Hershey's kiss combo for midnight festivities. (Prices vary, $15, respectively)

Canlis

Oh, just a "bash outfitted in 1950s-era sequins and black tie, a nod to the decade when Canlis was founded." Unlimited food and drink, plus Dick's Drive-In. ($350)

Capitol Cider

A French Creole–themed party hosted by Seattle drag icon Tipsy Rose Lee, complete with live music, magic, and a burlesque show, with a New Orleans–inspired menu upstairs in the dining room. ($45)

Derby

Twenties-themed party with music, casino games, a whiskey and dessert bar, amongst a collection of classic cars. ($86–$850)

Dexter Brewhouse

Four-course meal with Mollusk beer pairings. Crispy chicken wings with smoked honey glaze, brussels sprouts with bacon, shepard's pie, and dessert. ($60)

Eden Hill

Five-course tasting menu: foie gras mousse, sous vide lobster, venison tartare with fermented elderberry, Wagyu ribeye and smoked bone marrow. ($105, $75 optional wine pairing, $150 optional baller wine pairing)

El Gaucho

The Seattle location hosts its annual New Years Eve cabaret show, with three courses available at the 5pm showing and four courses available at the 9pm show. Dishes include filet mignon, giant African tiger prawn, and truffle risotto. ($150–$185)

E. Smith Mercantile

Scallop, brioche, and caviar, plus duck confit crepes with mushrooms and pickled persimmons. ($90)

Eve

Four-course menu of organic, vegetable-forward fare, plus some a la carte options ($65; prices vary)

Heartwood Provisions

Five courses with geoduck, spot prawns, scallops, filet mignon, and coconut tapioca. ($95)

Hitchcock

An eight-course feast with petit fours, fried beef bone marrow, sweet potato terrine, wood-fired cauliflower, and more, complete with champagne toast at midnight. ($120)

Ivar's Salmon House

A dinner buffet with classic and modern seafood dishes, live entertainment, champagne for a midnight toast, and views of Lake Union and the Space Needle. ($85)

Joule

Choice of three-course prix fixe (at the bar and counter) or five-course menu. ($55 and $80, respectively)

JuneBaby

Two words: fried chicken. Four-course tasting menu with said crunchy bird ($95 with beverage pairing)

Kamonegi

Long noodle, long life: Toshikoshi soba, or New Year soba, is eaten for prosperity and longevity. Dine in or take out. ($20 for two to-go portions; prices vary in restaurant)

Lark

Four-course dinner with oysters, risotto nero, striped bass, and venison loin. ($125)

L'Oursin

Seven-course prix fixe dinner: pink scallops, foie gras, uni (of course), plus "more ostentations items." Pair with spirits, cocktails, and a most lively lineup of natural wines. ($50)

Mkt.

Dry-aged beef carpaccio, Alaskan spot prawn, black truffle raviolo, halibut, lamb loin and braised lamb shank, plus choose form three dessert options ($85)

Monsoon

Both locations on Capitol Hill and in Bellevue will serve their regular menus with the addition of specials for the evening, such as a hamachi crudo with shrimp and pineapple relish, rau ram, and braised beef shortrib. (Prices very)

No Anchor

Baller beer and bubbles alongside smoked sturgeon, foie gras, sablefish, Wagyu zabuton, and caramel petit fours. ($150)

Revel

Prix fixe menus, specials, and festive cocktails (Prices vary

Salare

Seven-course tasting menu. We don't have any dishes to note, but it's no mystery: This will be a fine meal to cap off the year. ($125 with wine pairing)

Smith Tower

A Black and White ball with live music, a four-course dinner, and a champagne toast at midnight. ($50–$170)

Tarsan i Jane

A seven-course tasting menu with butter poached Maine lobster, Washington razor clams, Dungeness crab xuxo, and chocolate with salted butterscotch and passion fruit granita. ($155–$165)

Trove

All-you-can-eat barbecue menu with a complimentary fizzy cocktail. We're told: It's the "last day of the year, it's worth it." ($50)

Tutta Bella

Live music, Neapolitan cuisine, a complimentary prosecco toast at midnight, and a view of the Space Needle's fireworks. ($30)

Urbane

Three courses with Alaskan King crab salad, cabernet braised short rib, and lemon tart with vanilla mascarpone. ($62)

Volunteer Park Cafe

Your choice of prawns, filet of beef, sole, and duck breast. Finish the meal with molten chocolate cake and orange creme anglaise. ($95)