Is It 2018 Yet?

Where to Dine, Party, and Toast This New Year's Eve

Bid farewell to 2017 with champagne toasts and multicourse menus at these Seattle restaurants.

By Diane Stephani 12/19/2017 at 10:05am

Heartwood provisions nye dinner du8epx

Image: Courtesy of Heartwood Provisions

You know the drill: reservations are strongly, resolutely recommended.

Addo
Pre-countdown dinner consists of seven luxurious courses, including monster lobster tails from Marx Foods and bubbly drinks aplenty ($175).

Agrodolce
Four courses including grilled octopus tentacle, tajarin spaghetti with sheep's milk rocotta, quince agrodolce, and Roman honey cake. ($90)

Big Mario's
New York–style pizza, $2 Miller High Life aka the Champagne of Beers, plus an actual bubbly toast at midnight (Prices vary)

Bottlehouse
Usual menu of lovely bites, cheese, and charcuterie, with a holiday cocktail, baby champagne cupcake, and Hershey's kiss combo for midnight festivities. (Prices vary, $15, respectively)

Canlis
Oh, just a "bash outfitted in 1950s-era sequins and black tie, a nod to the decade when Canlis was founded." Unlimited food and drink, plus Dick's Drive-In. ($350)

Capitol Cider
A French Creole–themed party hosted by Seattle drag icon Tipsy Rose Lee, complete with live music, magic, and a burlesque show, with a New Orleans–inspired menu upstairs in the dining room. ($45)

Derby
Twenties-themed party with music, casino games, a whiskey and dessert bar, amongst a collection of classic cars. ($86–$850)

Dexter Brewhouse
Four-course meal with Mollusk beer pairings. Crispy chicken wings with smoked honey glaze, brussels sprouts with bacon, shepard's pie, and dessert. ($60)

Eden Hill
Five-course tasting menu: foie gras mousse, sous vide lobster, venison tartare with fermented elderberry, Wagyu ribeye and smoked bone marrow. ($105, $75 optional wine pairing, $150 optional baller wine pairing) 

El Gaucho
The Seattle location hosts its annual New Years Eve cabaret show, with three courses available at the 5pm showing and four courses available at the 9pm show. Dishes include filet mignon, giant African tiger prawn, and truffle risotto. ($150–$185)

E. Smith Mercantile
Scallop, brioche, and caviar, plus duck confit crepes with mushrooms and pickled persimmons. ($90)

Eve
Four-course menu of organic, vegetable-forward fare, plus some a la carte options ($65; prices vary)

Heartwood Provisions
Five courses with geoduck, spot prawns, scallops, filet mignon, and coconut tapioca. ($95)

Hitchcock
An eight-course feast with petit fours, fried beef bone marrow, sweet potato terrine, wood-fired cauliflower, and more, complete with champagne toast at midnight. ($120)

Ivar's Salmon House
A dinner buffet with classic and modern seafood dishes, live entertainment, champagne for a midnight toast, and views of Lake Union and the Space Needle. ($85)

Joule
Choice of three-course prix fixe (at the bar and counter) or five-course menu. ($55 and $80, respectively)

JuneBaby
Two words: fried chicken. Four-course tasting menu with said crunchy bird ($95 with beverage pairing)

Kamonegi
Long noodle, long life: Toshikoshi soba, or New Year soba, is eaten for prosperity and longevity. Dine in or take out. ($20 for two to-go portions; prices vary in restaurant)

Lark
Four-course dinner with oysters, risotto nero, striped bass, and venison loin. ($125)

L'Oursin
Seven-course prix fixe dinner: pink scallops, foie gras, uni (of course), plus "more ostentations items." Pair with spirits, cocktails, and a most lively lineup of natural wines. ($50)

Mkt.
Dry-aged beef carpaccio, Alaskan spot prawn, black truffle raviolo, halibut, lamb loin and braised lamb shank, plus choose form three dessert options ($85)

Monsoon
Both locations on Capitol Hill and in Bellevue will serve their regular menus with the addition of specials for the evening, such as a hamachi crudo with shrimp and pineapple relish, rau ram, and braised beef shortrib. (Prices very)

No Anchor
Baller beer and bubbles alongside smoked sturgeon, foie gras, sablefish, Wagyu zabuton, and caramel petit fours. ($150)

Revel
Prix fixe menus, specials, and festive cocktails (Prices vary

Salare
Seven-course tasting menu. We don't have any dishes to note, but it's no mystery: This will be a fine meal to cap off the year. ($125 with wine pairing)

Smith Tower
A Black and White ball with live music, a four-course dinner, and a champagne toast at midnight. ($50–$170)

Tarsan i Jane
A seven-course tasting menu with butter poached Maine lobster, Washington razor clams, Dungeness crab xuxo, and chocolate with salted butterscotch and passion fruit granita. ($155–$165)

Trove
All-you-can-eat barbecue menu with a complimentary fizzy cocktail. We're told: It's the "last day of the year, it's worth it." ($50)

Tutta Bella
Live music, Neapolitan cuisine, a complimentary prosecco toast at midnight, and a view of the Space Needle's fireworks. ($30)

Urbane
Three courses with Alaskan King crab salad, cabernet braised short rib, and lemon tart with vanilla mascarpone. ($62)

Volunteer Park Cafe
Your choice of prawns, filet of beef, sole, and duck breast. Finish the meal with molten chocolate cake and orange creme anglaise. ($95)

New Year's Eve 2018
Editor's Pick

Volunteer Park Cafe and Marketplace

$$ American/New American 1501 17th Ave E

Like the lovably daffy neighbor who makes you crazy but unites the community, this charming corner cafe-slash-bakery amid the residences of North Capitol Hil...

Urbane

$$$ American/New American 1639 Eighth Ave

The swank white room at the new Hyatt at Olive 8 features a green attitude, a nice comforty list (plenty of veggie sides and Beecher’s mac ’n’ cheese), and a...

Editor's Pick

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria

$$ Italian, Pizza Multiple Locations

Time was, 20-plus years ago, you had to trek to Filiberto’s in outer Burien to find pizza made the way it was meant to be made: thin crusted and barely scorc...

Editor's Pick

Trove

$$ Global, Korean 500 East Pike St. Seattle, WA

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi (Joule, Revel) fuse Korean food; that’s what they do. Here in Trove’s four operations in one—cocktail lounge, fast-food noodle b...

Editor's Pick

Tarsan i Jane

$$ 4012 Leary Way NW

It’s Valencian food in a barny room in Frelard, prix-fixe only, in five, seven, or nine courses. If that sounds like a hard sell, it’s brought to Seattle by ...

Editor's Pick

Salare

$$ American/New American 2404 NE 65th Street

The provinces no more, Ravenna has arrived with this destination from Edouardo Jordan, a chef with Bar Sajor and French Laundry on his resume. Prices and pre...

Editor's Pick

Revel

$$ Asian Fusion 403 N 36th St

It’s eye-popping, rule-breaking Korean-fusion comfort food—pork belly kimchi or smoked herring chermoula pancakes, short rib and pickled shallot dumplings, s...

No Anchor

$$ American/New American 2505 Second Ave

Rob Roy's walnut-clad sibling gives beer the same nuanced treatment that craft cocktails enjoy all over town. The tap list has some seriously unusual offerin...

Editor's Pick

Monsoon

$$ Vietnamese Multiple Locations

This longtime pair of Northwest (as in freshness) meets Southeast (as in Asian) hybrids brings genuine global elegance to North Capitol Hill and West Bellevu...

Editor's Pick

Mkt.

$$$ American/New American 2108 N 55th St

Just a wide spot between walls in Wallingford’s Tangletown commercial district, Mkt. delivers dinners straight out of the Ethan Stowell playbook—meaty grille...

Editor's Pick

Lark

$$$$ American/New American 952 E Seneca St

John Sundstrom relocated his fanatically beloved Lark to the warehousey flank of Pike/Pine off Madison, spinning out a starlit space—indigo banquettes, white...

Kamonegi

$$ Japanese 1054 N 39th Street

Chef Mutsuko Soma, who’s been on a hiatus from the dining scene since leaving Miyabi 45th last year, announced this summer that she’d be opening a restaurant...

Editor's Pick

JuneBaby

$$ Southern/Creole/Cajun 2122 NE 65th St

There’s a reason it takes 45 minutes to get a table: Chef Edouardo Jordan cemented his fine-dining cred at Salare, but his second restaurant is far more pers...

Editor's Pick

Joule

$$$ Global, Korean 3506 Stone Way N

One of Seattle’s genuinely electrifying culinary adventures, Joule is a Korean-fusion steak house—close quarters buzzing with loud music and a lively vibe—wh...

Ivar's

$$ Seafood Multiple Locations

It does not get more old-time Seattle than any of the joints spun off of Ivar Haglund’s fishy empire. You can’t go wrong with the bacony chowder or the fish ...

Editor's Pick

Hitchcock Restaurant

$$$ American/New American 133 Winslow Way East Ste 100

This sleek dinner house a few blocks from the ferry dock in Winslow sustains a fierce locavorism: A plate of blasted purple broccoli with pine nuts and goat ...

Heartwood Provisions

$$$ American/New American 1103 First Ave

Food and cocktails get equal billing at this handsome downtown spot (most recently McCormick and Schmick's), and the staff is eager to show them off via pair...

Editor's Pick

Eve

$$$ American/New American 704 N 34th St

The dream of the ’70s is alive in Fremont, at this “elevated hippie food” restaurant across from Waiting for the Interurban. For a spot that’s become a daily...

E. Smith Mercantile

Small Plates 208 First Avenue South

Editor's Pick

El Gaucho

$$$$ Steak House Multiple Locations

Waiters in tuxedos, diners in sequins, a surf 'n' turf plate for $125—this is Seattle? Yeah, dollface, and brought to you by a restaurateur who prizes the sh...

Editor's Pick

Eden Hill

$$$ American/New American 2209 Queen Anne Ave N,

An intimate 24-seat room on the top of Queen Anne Hill is both romantic and robust—in energetic vibe and in muscular food, thanks to young Maximillian Petty,...

Mollusk

$$$ Global 803 Dexter Ave N

This update of the former fringe favorite Gastropod in Sodo has become a stunner of industrial chic near South Lake Union, all sweeping sightlines and banque...

Derby

$$ American/New American, Sandwiches/Deli 2233 6th Ave S

At Ethan Stowell’s latest, classic plates like BLTs and burgers coexist with classic cars in a luxury garage.

Capitol Cider

$$ American/New American 818 E Pike St

Capitol Cider owns its patch of Pike/Pine corridor as if its connoisseur’s cider list and candlelit date-night vibe were its primary draws. In fact that dist...

Editor's Pick

Bottlehouse

$$ Small Plates, Wine Bar 1416 34th Ave

Bottlehouse is the sort of place every neighborhood could benefit from. It's a cozy neighborhood hangout, a one-stop shop with a curated selection of wines a...

Big Mario's

$ Pizza Multiple Locations

The New York–style pizzeria slings slices and 18-inch pies seven days a week. And, hello beer munchies, it’s open until 2am Sunday through Wednesday, and unt...

Editor's Pick

Agrodolce

$$$ Italian 709 North 35th Street

Here is James Beard award–winning chef Maria Hines’s third property—this one Sicilian, and every inch as nobly organic as her first two (Tilth, Golden Beetle...

