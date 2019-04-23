  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

RECOMMENDATIONS

11 Verifiable Vegetarian-Friendly Seattle Restaurants

But you need not be vegetarian to appreciate these eateries—from juice cafes to destination dining—that put produce on center stage.

Edited by Jaime Archer 4/23/2019 at 9:00am Published in the May 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Eve Fremont’s hot bowl: ancient grains, nuts, seeds, and vegetables in a sesame vinaigrette.

Image: Sarah Flotard

Anar

Middle Eastern

It’s Mamnoon’s upmarket grain-bowl-and-juice-bar takeout, in Amazon’s Doppler building downtown. And out of it comes food as global, refined, and healthful as any you will find at Mamnoon’s other properties. Consider the mujaddara: A warm foundation of brown rice and green lentils is topped with a heap of pickled red cabbage, pumpkin seeds spiced with Aleppo, and a creamy dollop of garlic yogurt. This dish mingles the sour with the tart, the sweet with the savory, the high notes with the bass notes, and a brilliant spectrum of textures and colors. Super fun to eat. The classy little vegetarian spot is mostly takeout, with just a few seats.

Bounty Kitchen

Salads/Grain Bowls, Sandwiches/Deli

Atop Queen Anne (and more recently in the heart of the Amazon) awaits an organic cafe with, well, a bounty of fresh dishes: imaginative salads, hearty grain bowls, sandwiches, and a brunch that won’t quit. Truly, brunch is served all day, every day. Bounty Kitchen employs local faves, like Beecher’s Flagship cheddar cheese and Sea Wolf Bakery sourdough, and is well attuned to the many dietary restrictions du jour—making most things vegetarian- or vegan-friendly, gluten-free, or dairy-free.

Cafe Flora

American/New American

Long the vegetarian standard-bearer in town, this beloved Madison Valley dining room can make gluten-free taste good. Its quesadilla starter—roasted yam in a corn tortilla with pumpkin-seed-cilantro-scallion spread, salsa verde, and lime creme fraiche—is happily inhaled. The menu continues in this gleefully inventive vein, careening from one clever textural harvest (artichoke croquettes, served with citrus cream and chile lime sauces on a bed of lentils and slaw with orange-ginger vinaigrette) to the next (grilled polenta cakes, perhaps with roasted oyster and cremini mushrooms, kale, delicata squash, pomegranate molasses, fig balsamic reduction, and Point Reyes blue cheese). The menu changes with the seasons, but certain dishes—the comfort-filled Oaxaca tacos, the delectable portobello Wellington—must remain lest a city revolt. All are enjoyed in a window-wrapped room, particularly pleasant during weekend brunch, and an atrium complete with a burbling fountain.

The Carlile Room

Global

Tom Douglas’s most creative concept yet is this high-spirited and casual spot across from the Paramount, where the menu exalts plants in genuinely game-changing ways—bulgur, pomegranate, spiced peach, and pistachio-stuffed eggplant; chickpea-fava fritters composed like a pretty treasure hunt on a plate with peach pickles, herb sprigs, and nuts. Carnivores can augment with smoky or grilled meats, in various portions. Fun booze, fun decor—fun, period.

Eve Fremont

American/New American

The dream of the ’70s is alive in Fremont, at this “elevated hippie food” restaurant across from Waiting for the Interurban. For a spot that’s become a daily haunt for families and people carrying yoga mats, Eve offers an airily romantic sense of place at moderate prices. As for the food—starters, spreads, salads, veggies, and mains—it nails “hippie” more consistently than it does “elevated,” alas, but that’s not a deal breaker for a town that doesn’t offer much else for clean-eating destinations. Look for egg-crowned grain bowls, bright veggie spreads, a bison burger brilliantly topped with pickled apple and sweet onion jam, and a kale-with-olives-and-currants salad for the ages. Lunch and brunch are not to be missed.

Evergreens

Salads/Grain Bowls

The local fast-casual chainlet may seem a tad like a cafeteria salad bar—customize your greens, wraps, and grain bowls with any manner of accoutrements plucked from silver buffet tins—but what’s not to like about fresh salads made to order, your choice of everything, tossed before your eyes in a big stainless bowl? These days, a lineup of roughly 10 salads fall along a spectrum from virtuously vegetal to laden with cheese and crunch. Whether a spicy kale Caesar or the Santa Fe–style El Sombrero, it’s quick, easy, and a remedy for sad desk lunches everywhere.

Harvest Beat

Global

The stunning talents of most of the team from the prix fixe Wallingford vegan destination, Sutra, are in evidence in its larger reincarnation up the street. Though not as pretty nor as serene as its predecessor, it’s got outdoor seating and, better yet, the chef’s vegan-cookery bag of tricks (contrasting textures, layered flavors, a hint of modernism, and good ol’ coconut milk). Single-seating, five-course dinners might include dishes like a smoked carrot-ginger bisque, a beet and sorrel salad with candied walnuts and black lava salt, a Napoleon with roasted cauliflower and truffle celeriac mousse. An earnest moment of gratitude and ringing of a gong before dinner won’t be everyone’s cup of kombucha, but for our money—and not a whole lot of it in this value-rich restaurant—reverence is the appropriate response to this food.

Juicebox

Juice Bar, Salads/Grain Bowls

The healthy juice trend has made major inroads in places like Portland, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. And this Capitol Hill outpost for liquid combos, like one with charcoal, apple, lemon, and ginger, also benefits from owner Kari Brunson’s culinary background with a full-on food menu, which flouts the limitations of the little kitchen. Find a rainbow of colors—and flavors—inside a bowl housing millet, roasted roots, red beets, radish, spinach, seasonal kraut, turmeric pickled soft-boiled egg, and a ginger-turmeric-pepita sauce.

Jujubeet

Juice Bar, Salads/Grain Bowls

This juice and smoothie empire is now five storefronts strong. And the fifth location—a massive shotgun-style cafe in Pioneer Square—is a stunner: bright and airy with exposed brick, deep booths, and rattan baskets hanging from the ceiling. All that modernity is the fitting backdrop to “wellness” elixirs (beetroot lattes, lemon ginger tonics) and a revamped, expanded plant-based and gluten-free menu. That might mean a beet, carrot, green apple, and lemon juice or something heartier, like an acai bowl blended with peanut butter, tempeh grain bowls, and toasts topped with broccolini, wild mushrooms, butternut squash. Surrounded by myriad fast-casual lunch options (healthy and not), Jujubeet presents as the health nut’s coffee shop, where even the avocado toast is gluten-free.

Lucky Santo

American/New American

At this casual Sunset Hill newcomer, Stoneburner alum Nikki DeGidio and boss-turned-business partner Jason Stoneburner apply fine-dining training to menus that eschew dairy, grains, legumes, soy and canola oils, and refined sugar. What does that leave diners? Plenty. Sweet potato and cauliflower falafel and a veggie noodle spin on chicken pho can be found at lunch and dinner. And brunch pays homage to the classics, from an almond waffle topped with coconut cream and papaya chia jam to a seasonally rotating quiche. Grab-and-go items are aimed at busy families in the area, but a natural wine list and patio during warmer months should encourage lingering.

Tallulah’s

American/New American, Breakfast/Brunch

When Linda Derschang sold her most grown-up property, a glassy marvel of midcentury good taste on 19th Avenue, the new owner retained Tallulah’s commitment to vegetables, with a menu section dedicated to beautiful compositions of shishito peppers and eggplant with hazelnut romesco, or beets and ricotta. At booths and tables around the window-clad corner room, beneath floating globe pendants and sweeping sight lines, aging hipsters chat loudly while enjoying refined eggy brunches (chunky corned beef hash with poached eggs, a fine wild mushroom omelet with crispy onion frizzles) and, by evening, deviled eggs, veggie small plates, and some half dozen solidly achieved and healthy mains. Cocktails are creative, “gluten free” and “vegan” are carefully marked on the menu, and a general wave of bonhomie wafts about the room, borne on the goodwill of a genuinely friendly crew. In fine weather, dining spills through double doors onto every neighborhood’s dream of a patio.

Filed under
Grain Bowls, Salad, Juice, Tallulah's, Juicebox, Harvest Beat, Eve Restaurant, The Carlile Room, Cafe Flora, Anar, Vegetarian Restaurants
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Tallulah's

$$ American/New American, Breakfast/Brunch 550 19th Ave E

When Linda Derschang sold her most grown-up property, a glassy marvel of midcentury good taste on 19th Avenue, the new owner retained Tallulah’s commitment t...

Lucky Santo

$$ American/New American, Gluten-Free 3127 NW 85th St

At this casual Sunset Hill newcomer, Stoneburner alum Nikki DeGidio and boss-turned-business partner Jason Stoneburner apply fine-dining training to menus th...

Jujubeet

$ Coffee Shop, Vegan, Vegetarian Multiple Locations

This juice and smoothie empire is now five storefronts strong. And the fifth location—a massive shotgun-style cafe in Pioneer Square—is a stunner: bright and...

Editor’s Pick

Juicebox Cafe

$$ Vegetarian 1517 12th Ave Ste 100

The healthy juice trend has made major inroads in places like Portland, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. And this Capitol Hill outpost for liquid combos, like one ...

Editor’s Pick

Harvest Beat

$$$ Vegan, Vegetarian 1711 N 45th St

The stunning talents of most of the team from the prix fixe Wallingford vegan destination, Sutra, are in evidence in its larger reincarnation up the street. ...

Evergreens

$$ Sandwiches/Deli Multiple Locations

The local fast-casual chainlet may seem a tad like a cafeteria salad bar—customize your greens, wraps, and grain bowls with any manner of accoutrements pluck...

Editor’s Pick

Eve

$$$ American/New American 704 N 34th St

The dream of the ’70s is alive in Fremont, at this “elevated hippie food” restaurant across from Waiting for the Interurban. For a spot that’s become a daily...

Editor’s Pick

The Carlile Room

Global 820 Pine St

Tom Douglas’s most creative concept yet is this high-spirited and casual spot across from the Paramount, where the menu exalts plants in genuinely game-chang...

Editor’s Pick

Cafe Flora

$$ American/New American, Vegan, Vegetarian 2901 E Madison St

Long the vegetarian standard-bearer in town, this beloved Madison Valley dining room can make gluten-free taste good. Its quesadilla starter—roasted yam in a...

Bounty Kitchen

$$ All Day Breakfast, Bakery/Pastry Shop, Sandwiches/Deli 7 Boston Street

Atop Queen Anne (and more recently in the heart of the Amazon) awaits an organic cafe with, well, a bounty of fresh dishes: imaginative salads, hearty grain ...

Editor’s Pick

Anar

$ Middle Eastern, Vegetarian 2040 Sixth Ave

It’s Mamnoon’s upmarket grain-bowl-and-juice-bar takeout, in Amazon’s Doppler building downtown. And out of it comes food as global, refined, and healthful a...

Eat & Drink

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

Kitchen Diaries

How Seattle's Rising Star Chefs Dream Up Dishes

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

News Feed

Seattle Restaurant News August 2019

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

CRITIC’S PICKS

What We’re Eating Now August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

PNW Pantry

St. Jude Tuna Revitalizes a Lunch Staple

07/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Review

Dacha Diner Channels Fond Food Memories—and Seasons Them Perfectly

07/23/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Arts Notice

Here’s What to Expect from Seattle Art Fair 2019

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Festival Season

Freakout Festival Announces Another Intriguing Lineup

07/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

O Say Can You Rock

Jimi Hendrix's “Star-Spangled Banner” Turns 50

07/23/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Quote Unquote

Film Director Lynn Shelton Will Always Pick Seattle Over Hollywood

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Monthly Planner

13 Seattle Events to Catch This August

07/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Explainer

The Seattle Public Library Has a Long, Illustrious History

07/23/2019 By Jaime Archer

Your Best Shot

Reader's Lens August 2019

07/23/2019

Snap Judgment

Should You Chug That CBD Latte?

07/23/2019 By Philip Kiefer

NEWSMAKERS

Perfect Party August 2019

07/23/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Body Slam Poetry

Defy Is Changing Everything About Wrestling in Seattle

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

O Say Can You Rock

Jimi Hendrix's “Star-Spangled Banner” Turns 50

07/23/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Style & Shopping

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Me

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

In With the New

Here Are All the New Restaurants and Shops Coming to U Village

07/03/2019 By Sam Jones

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

From the Outside In

12 Ways to Do Rainier Without Actually Entering the National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe