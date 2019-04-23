11 Verifiable Vegetarian-Friendly Seattle Restaurants

Eve Fremont’s hot bowl: ancient grains, nuts, seeds, and vegetables in a sesame vinaigrette. Image: Sarah Flotard

Middle Eastern

It’s Mamnoon’s upmarket grain-bowl-and-juice-bar takeout, in Amazon’s Doppler building downtown. And out of it comes food as global, refined, and healthful as any you will find at Mamnoon’s other properties. Consider the mujaddara: A warm foundation of brown rice and green lentils is topped with a heap of pickled red cabbage, pumpkin seeds spiced with Aleppo, and a creamy dollop of garlic yogurt. This dish mingles the sour with the tart, the sweet with the savory, the high notes with the bass notes, and a brilliant spectrum of textures and colors. Super fun to eat. The classy little vegetarian spot is mostly takeout, with just a few seats.

Salads/Grain Bowls, Sandwiches/Deli

Atop Queen Anne (and more recently in the heart of the Amazon) awaits an organic cafe with, well, a bounty of fresh dishes: imaginative salads, hearty grain bowls, sandwiches, and a brunch that won’t quit. Truly, brunch is served all day, every day. Bounty Kitchen employs local faves, like Beecher’s Flagship cheddar cheese and Sea Wolf Bakery sourdough, and is well attuned to the many dietary restrictions du jour—making most things vegetarian- or vegan-friendly, gluten-free, or dairy-free.

American/New American

Long the vegetarian standard-bearer in town, this beloved Madison Valley dining room can make gluten-free taste good. Its quesadilla starter—roasted yam in a corn tortilla with pumpkin-seed-cilantro-scallion spread, salsa verde, and lime creme fraiche—is happily inhaled. The menu continues in this gleefully inventive vein, careening from one clever textural harvest (artichoke croquettes, served with citrus cream and chile lime sauces on a bed of lentils and slaw with orange-ginger vinaigrette) to the next (grilled polenta cakes, perhaps with roasted oyster and cremini mushrooms, kale, delicata squash, pomegranate molasses, fig balsamic reduction, and Point Reyes blue cheese). The menu changes with the seasons, but certain dishes—the comfort-filled Oaxaca tacos, the delectable portobello Wellington—must remain lest a city revolt. All are enjoyed in a window-wrapped room, particularly pleasant during weekend brunch, and an atrium complete with a burbling fountain.

Global

Tom Douglas’s most creative concept yet is this high-spirited and casual spot across from the Paramount, where the menu exalts plants in genuinely game-changing ways—bulgur, pomegranate, spiced peach, and pistachio-stuffed eggplant; chickpea-fava fritters composed like a pretty treasure hunt on a plate with peach pickles, herb sprigs, and nuts. Carnivores can augment with smoky or grilled meats, in various portions. Fun booze, fun decor—fun, period.

American/New American

The dream of the ’70s is alive in Fremont, at this “elevated hippie food” restaurant across from Waiting for the Interurban. For a spot that’s become a daily haunt for families and people carrying yoga mats, Eve offers an airily romantic sense of place at moderate prices. As for the food—starters, spreads, salads, veggies, and mains—it nails “hippie” more consistently than it does “elevated,” alas, but that’s not a deal breaker for a town that doesn’t offer much else for clean-eating destinations. Look for egg-crowned grain bowls, bright veggie spreads, a bison burger brilliantly topped with pickled apple and sweet onion jam, and a kale-with-olives-and-currants salad for the ages. Lunch and brunch are not to be missed.

Salads/Grain Bowls

The local fast-casual chainlet may seem a tad like a cafeteria salad bar—customize your greens, wraps, and grain bowls with any manner of accoutrements plucked from silver buffet tins—but what’s not to like about fresh salads made to order, your choice of everything, tossed before your eyes in a big stainless bowl? These days, a lineup of roughly 10 salads fall along a spectrum from virtuously vegetal to laden with cheese and crunch. Whether a spicy kale Caesar or the Santa Fe–style El Sombrero, it’s quick, easy, and a remedy for sad desk lunches everywhere.

Global

The stunning talents of most of the team from the prix fixe Wallingford vegan destination, Sutra, are in evidence in its larger reincarnation up the street. Though not as pretty nor as serene as its predecessor, it’s got outdoor seating and, better yet, the chef’s vegan-cookery bag of tricks (contrasting textures, layered flavors, a hint of modernism, and good ol’ coconut milk). Single-seating, five-course dinners might include dishes like a smoked carrot-ginger bisque, a beet and sorrel salad with candied walnuts and black lava salt, a Napoleon with roasted cauliflower and truffle celeriac mousse. An earnest moment of gratitude and ringing of a gong before dinner won’t be everyone’s cup of kombucha, but for our money—and not a whole lot of it in this value-rich restaurant—reverence is the appropriate response to this food.

Juice Bar, Salads/Grain Bowls

The healthy juice trend has made major inroads in places like Portland, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles. And this Capitol Hill outpost for liquid combos, like one with charcoal, apple, lemon, and ginger, also benefits from owner Kari Brunson’s culinary background with a full-on food menu, which flouts the limitations of the little kitchen. Find a rainbow of colors—and flavors—inside a bowl housing millet, roasted roots, red beets, radish, spinach, seasonal kraut, turmeric pickled soft-boiled egg, and a ginger-turmeric-pepita sauce.

Juice Bar, Salads/Grain Bowls

This juice and smoothie empire is now five storefronts strong. And the fifth location—a massive shotgun-style cafe in Pioneer Square—is a stunner: bright and airy with exposed brick, deep booths, and rattan baskets hanging from the ceiling. All that modernity is the fitting backdrop to “wellness” elixirs (beetroot lattes, lemon ginger tonics) and a revamped, expanded plant-based and gluten-free menu. That might mean a beet, carrot, green apple, and lemon juice or something heartier, like an acai bowl blended with peanut butter, tempeh grain bowls, and toasts topped with broccolini, wild mushrooms, butternut squash. Surrounded by myriad fast-casual lunch options (healthy and not), Jujubeet presents as the health nut’s coffee shop, where even the avocado toast is gluten-free.

American/New American

At this casual Sunset Hill newcomer, Stoneburner alum Nikki DeGidio and boss-turned-business partner Jason Stoneburner apply fine-dining training to menus that eschew dairy, grains, legumes, soy and canola oils, and refined sugar. What does that leave diners? Plenty. Sweet potato and cauliflower falafel and a veggie noodle spin on chicken pho can be found at lunch and dinner. And brunch pays homage to the classics, from an almond waffle topped with coconut cream and papaya chia jam to a seasonally rotating quiche. Grab-and-go items are aimed at busy families in the area, but a natural wine list and patio during warmer months should encourage lingering.

American/New American, Breakfast/Brunch

When Linda Derschang sold her most grown-up property, a glassy marvel of midcentury good taste on 19th Avenue, the new owner retained Tallulah’s commitment to vegetables, with a menu section dedicated to beautiful compositions of shishito peppers and eggplant with hazelnut romesco, or beets and ricotta. At booths and tables around the window-clad corner room, beneath floating globe pendants and sweeping sight lines, aging hipsters chat loudly while enjoying refined eggy brunches (chunky corned beef hash with poached eggs, a fine wild mushroom omelet with crispy onion frizzles) and, by evening, deviled eggs, veggie small plates, and some half dozen solidly achieved and healthy mains. Cocktails are creative, “gluten free” and “vegan” are carefully marked on the menu, and a general wave of bonhomie wafts about the room, borne on the goodwill of a genuinely friendly crew. In fine weather, dining spills through double doors onto every neighborhood’s dream of a patio.