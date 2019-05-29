  1. Features
  2. 78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

Al Fresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

Claim your spot at the city’s rooftops or decks. It’s packed? Industry insiders share how to score a seat (without throwing elbows).

By Rosin Saez 5/29/2019 at 9:00am Published in the June/July 2019 issue of Seattle Met

Summit to a seat at the University District’s rooftop Mountaineering Club.

Image: Chona Kasinger

Lofty Perches

Mbar

Situated on a sky-grazing rooftop in South Lake Union, this bar traffics in Levantine fare and views of the Space Needle. Up close, picture grilled halloumi cheese and a spritz fizzing with sparkling rosé.

Terra Plata

Chef Tamara Murphy serves savory combinations like roast pig, manila clams, smoky paprika, and bay-scented potatoes on a wedge-shaped rooftop one floor above the harried shuffle of Capitol Hill streets.

Mountaineering Club

If a hiking influencer’s Instagram account and herb-forward cocktail menu collided it would create this University District rooftop bar that’s worth the summit (ahem, elevator ride). 

Bastille

June through September, the Ballard restaurant’s rooftop garden sets up long tables and hosts an intimate summer dinner series, serving beautiful seasonal fare right next to the raised garden beds whence it came. 

The Nest

A bird’s eye view of Pike Place Market and Elliott Bay from the tip-top of the Thompson Hotel is rarely a bad idea. Neither is a daiquiri made with strawberry-infused rum inspired by early aughts cocktail trends.

Monsoon

The elegance inside North Capitol Hill’s destination-worthy Vietnamese restaurant belies the neighborhood cookout feel up on its breezy roof deck—but both levels serve up five-spice pork ribs, crispy chicken, and wok-seared squid.

Can't Beat the Square Feet

King's Hardware

Mismatched chairs. Chipped paint, sun-worn picnic tables outside. Divey burgers and fries. This Ballard watering hole isn’t fancy and that’s exactly why it’s beloved.

The Masonry

The pizza bar specializes in absurdly good wood-fired pie, with an absurdly good beer list that leans European in style and, at its Fremont location, a wraparound deck that always seems to have a free table on a sunny day.

Ciudad

In Georgetown, an enclosed patio does double dining duty as seating for both Ciudad and Bar Ciudad next door. But it’s so spacious, you won’t have to jockey for tables; you can have your sangria and harissa-spiced chicken with room aplenty. 

Wood Shop BBQ

The barbecue is great—a lineup of pulled pork, brisket, and mac and cheese bowls devised by unabashed barbecue geek Matt Davis. But the sprawling, dog-friendly patio out the side door? That’s even better.

Pono Ranch

The food is fuss-free and homey; craft beer floweth freely. And, oh, the real estate—an urban secret garden fenced in from Ballard’s busy Shilshole Avenue.

White Swan Public House’s dockside patio.

Image: Chona Kasinger

Whoa, Those Views

Westward

Striped umbrellas and low-slung adirondack chairs do a convincing impression of a Mediterranean beachfront, and while the menu hews to those warm-climate flavors—fried octopus, clams in saffron fish broth—the Wallingford restaurant is all city skyline and Lake Union vistas.

Captain Blacks

Off East Olive Way lives a bar that checks many boxes: reliably divey vibe, a nautical theme that’s less yacht club and more goth beach house, plus a deck that overlooks Capitol Hill and some downtown skyline.

Marination Ma Kai

The Hawaiian-hewn restaurant nestled along West Seattle’s Alki shoreline delivers island-style vibes via bundles of Spam musubi, kalua pork tacos, and tropically flavored shave ice (guava, coconut, mango)—not to mention a sterling beer list and cocktails built for warm weather.

Magnuson Cafe and Brewery

The brewery, cafe, and instant favorite al fresco destination opened last year on the grounds of this former naval air station. No wonder Lake Washington boaters and area residents park themselves here on good weather days.

White Swan Public House

At Matt’s in the Market’s waterside sibling, boats bob in the surrounding marina, while sea planes and waterfront provide a backdrop to trays of fresh-shucked oysters on ice or cornmeal-crusted fish and chips.

Praise macaroni and cheeses at Jerk Shack.

Image: Lauren Segal

Hidden Gems

Canon

With a liquor list as long as a graduate thesis, Jamie Boudreau’s much acclaimed Capitol Hill bar is everything good about our local drink scene. Ditto the back patio which, unlike the bar, is only open Tuesday through Saturday. 

Serafina

A charming vine-entwined courtyard delivers a slice of Italy in Eastlake, complete with decadent rabbit cavatelli and balanced cocktails made of sharp limoncello and smooth amaro. 

Jerk Shack

The Caribbeanesque interior, with its repurposed rum barrels, bright murals, and wide-frond plants, may subtly evoke tropical climes, but an evening spent with punch and jerk-spiced chicken out on the back deck is as close as one gets to island life in Belltown.

Stampede Cocktail Club

Barman Paul Shanrock is not one to hold back. Dinosaur head wall mount? Check. Sharply crafted and oft changing drink menu? Yup. The front deck at his Fremont watering hole even assumed a new secret garden identity recently, complete with booths and late-summer movie nights.

Bottlehouse

The Madrona wine bar’s leaf-shrouded patio is barely visible from the street, but inside it’s like your friend’s cool back deck—with surprisingly ambitious snacks and a ferociously legit roster of options by bottle and glass (including, yes, frosé…see "In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay").

How to Patio Like a Pro

1. “We don’t offer reservations for any of our outdoor seating, [but] whenever a guest does make a reservation, they can request outdoor seating. We do our absolute best to accommodate but it’s not 100 percent possible all of the time.” —Sarah Zehner, general manager, Westward

2. “At Mbar, make a reservation for the dining room and then you can walk out to the patio, either before or after your meal, because we have kind of a free flow area where you go out and enjoy that.” —Jason Bitsko, former general manager, Mbar

3. “My best advice is [go on] weekdays. You’re going to get way more bang for your buck on a weekday. Seattle is very much a weekend warrior town. You come on Friday and Saturday—it’s going to be busy.” —Paul Shanrock, bartender-owner, Stampede Cocktail Club

Filed under
Bottlehouse, Stampede Cocktail Club, Serafina, Canon Seattle, White Swan Public House, Magnuson Cafe and Brewery, Marination Ma Kai, Captain Blacks, Westward, Pono Ranch, Wood Shop Bbq, Ciudad, The Masonry, King's Hardware, Monsoon, The Nest, Bastille, Terra Plata, mBar, Outdoor Drinking, Outdoor Dining, Outdoor Patio, Patios
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. 78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

Taste These Next-Level Seattle Ice Creams

This summer’s best chilled treats put plain scoops to shame.

10 PNW Books to Bring to the Beach

Recent releases with Northwest bona fides.

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

Instagram-worthy, delightfully pink—frozen rosé has become the drink of summer. But are we breaking all the wine rules?

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

4 spots around town serving up the sunny slushy.

11 Songs for Sunny Seattle Days

Our localish list of tracks released in the last year.

Is It Time for Seattle to Embrace Air Conditioning?

How newcomers and new construction are changing our city's AC landscape.

Quirky Seattle Team Sports to Play in Summer

From boozy mini golf to bike polo, the season starts now.

A Guide to Seattle's Outdoor Movie Scene

Where to watch cinema in the open air, with a little something extra.

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

8 places around the city that channel summer vibes, even on cloudy days.

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 29–June 4

9:00am By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

9:00am By Rosin Saez

The Chosen Frozen

Taste These Next-Level Seattle Ice Creams

9:00am By Allison Williams

Al Fresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in the South End Right Now

9:00am Edited by Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 29–June 5

10:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Cinematic Hacks

A Guide to Seattle's Outdoor Movie Scene

9:00am By Stefan Milne

How to Score

Quirky Seattle Team Sports to Play in Summer

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Brainy Beach Reads

10 PNW Books to Bring to the Beach

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

10 Seattle Events to Catch This June

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Loving Death

Jane Wong’s Work Brightly Haunts the Frye

9:00am By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

9:00am By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Float On

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

9:00am By Allison Williams

Art & Craft

This Tiny School Builds Boats the Old Way

9:00am By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

9:00am By Allison Williams

Boat Town

Seattle Is Defined by Its Maritime Pastimes

9:00am By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Al Fresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

9:00am By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

9:00am By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

9:00am Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe