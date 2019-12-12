  1. Eat & Drink

Season's Eatings

A Seattle Dining Guide for Christmas Eve and Day

Ditch the kitchen for these festive feasts.

By Annika Lindburg 12/12/2019 at 10:00am

Lark's sophisticated, starlit space. 

Image: Courtesy Zack Bent

Altura

The Broadway Italian restaurant's tasting menu includes mediterranean mussels, wagyu tenderloin, and duck brodo. Need we say more? $157, Christmas Eve

Andaluca

Go full noel with a special—partridge with grilled speckled pear or venison saddle loin. Or try anything off the full menu. A la carte, Christmas Eve & Day

Bar Taglio

Chef Brendan McGill's five-course dinner has a little something for everyone—oysters, pork shoulder, salmon, pizza, and napoleon or hazelnut almond dacquoise. $75, Christmas Eve 

Barking Frog

Willow Lodge's restaurant's four-course tasting menu highlights include: scotch egg with arugula, seared meru sea bass, and wild mushroom risotto. For dessert, egg nog pudding or chocolate flourless cake. $125, Christmas Eve & Day

Bookstore Bar

Nestled inside the Alexis hotel, executive chef Dan Matthiesen serves up a holiday meal of prime rib, potato gratin, creamed spinach, and au jus. The regular brunch menu and limited dinner menu are also available. $38, Christmas Eve

Dunbar Room

For those dreaming of Thanksgiving in December, a carving station of roasted turkey, prime rib, and steelhead with sides of mashed potatoes, yams, and rolls should do the trick. Six desserts and a complimentary glass of bubbles guarantee to leave you as full as Santa. $100, Christmas Eve & Day

Shaker and Spear's oysters. 

Image: Courtesy Aubrie Pick

Goldfinch Tavern

Escape the in-laws and eat here for every meal. Appetizers are family-style, with options like oysters and a winter vegetable salad. Select one entree like black cod or lobster ravioli and a chocolate peppermint tart or hot chocolate for dessert. Brunch is buffet-style, with options like mac and cheese bites with ham, grilled lamb chop, and ginger spice bread pudding. Christmas Eve dinner $95, Christmas brunch $65, Christmas dinner $135

Heartwood Provisions

The New American restaurant offers a four-course chef's menu of halibut, bone marrow, beef cheek bourguignon, followed by a chamomile cake. $75, Christmas Eve

Il Nido

How about Christmas Eve in a 1904 log cabin? This West Seattle Italian restaurant serves a prix fixe menu, which leans toward the sea—geoduck, oysters, anchovies, branzino, sardinian crackers, and scallop ravioli—and finishes with cannoli or gianduja chocolate. $100, Christmas Eve

Lark

Chef John Sundstrom's fine-dining meal offers options for each of its three courses. First: oysters, burrata, or foie gras. Then: scallops, duck breast, steak, or mushroom pasta. And for dessert: blood orange sorbet, quince tart, or dark chocolate persimmon pudding. $80, Christmas Eve

Maximilien

Eat like the French with quail lollipop, lobster bisque, beef wellington, and a yule log chocolate cake. From 5:30–8:30 your meal will be accompanied by an accordionist. $85, Christmas Eve

Tulio's burrata with heirloom tomatoes, basil salt, micro basil and trampetti. 

Image: Courtesy Michelle Gee

Mamnoon

The two bastions of wonderful Syrian and Lebanese food—Capitol Hill's Mamnoon and Dexter Triangle's Mamnoon Street—present their standard menus on Christmas Eve. No matter: Their food always feels like a gift. A la carte

Plenty of Clouds

The Capitol Hill Chinese restaurant has a family-style feast and a limited a la carte menu. Assorted noodles and fried rice dishes, meatballs, shrimp, and squid make for a unique dinner. You can add fish or crab for extra. $48, Christmas Eve

Rider

Nothing says Christmas Eve quite like a 22oz bone-in prime rib eye, or Alaskan king crab legs, or proper caviar service with toasted brioche, creme fraiche, and cured duck egg yolks. Special sides, like king crab mash potatoes, run equally decadent. Or just add black truffles to whatever you want. A la carte, Christmas Eve

Shaker and Spear

The Belltown restaurant offers its regular menu along with a $30 bouillabaisse special for a twist on the traditional Italian American Christmas fare. A la carte, Christmas Eve

The Lakehouse

After Christmas shopping at Bellevue's Lincoln Square, recharge with a three-course meal. Options include roasted squash salad, pumpkin soup, winter vegetable pot pie, and chinook salmon. Choose from chocolate ganache cake, roasted caramel apple, butterscotch pudding, or pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. $74, Christmas Eve & Day

Tulio

A Southern Italian celebration of seven simple seafood dishes from fish soup, to steelhead crudo, to crab spaghetti. A la carte, Christmas Eve

In this Article

Bookstore Bar

Pub, Recommended Menu 1007 First Ave

It's one restaurant in two rooms, each off a different entrance to the pretty Alexis Hotel. Library Bistro, the larger of the two, serves breakfast in a hand...

Editor’s Pick

Tulio

$$$ Italian 1100 Fifth Ave

This handsome white-linen, wood-paneled ristorante off the downtown Hotel Vintage Park might appear the product of a hotel-restaurant cookie cutter, from wai...

Editor’s Pick

The Lakehouse

$$$ American/New American, Northwest 10455 NE Fifth Pl

Jason Wilson’s newest restaurant sits adjacent to the W Hotel in Bellevue’s new Lincoln Square expansion. This explains the exceedingly sharp dining room, de...

Shaker and Spear

$$$ 2000 Second Ave

The restaurant anchor of the Kimpton Palladian Hotel is a fishhouse originally conceived by Tulio chef Walter Pisano—and it shares Tulio’s hotel-restaurant t...

Editor’s Pick

Rider

$$ American/New American 1531 7th Ave

The handsome new restaurant inside the recently revamped Hotel Theodore is a handy downtown destination for late-night negronis, some perfectly grilled seaso...

Plenty of Clouds

$$ Chinese 1550 15th Avenue

The former Anchovies and Olives space on Capitol Hill is now a relaxed neighborhood hang that traffics in powerful flavors. Chef Travis Post’s exploration in...

Editor’s Pick

Mamnoon

$$$ Middle Eastern 1508 Melrose Ave

Wassef and Racha Haroun’s urbane low-lit Syrian/Lebanese dining room still stuns, consistently, with food that tastes like it was made by a Syrian grandmothe...

Maximilien

$$$ French 81A Pike St

Longtime Pike Place Market French bistro brings off all the warhorses adeptly, and is on a lot of people’s short list for its happy hour booze on the great d...

Editor’s Pick

Lark

$$$$ American/New American 952 E Seneca St

When Seattle culinary statesman John Sundstrom relocated his restaurant from smaller quarters to this sophisticated, starlit space, Lark leveled up. The long...

Il Nido

$$$ Italian 2717 61st Ave SW

The only thing crazier than the buzz levels surrounding Mike Easton’s new dinner destination in West Seattle: the chef’s ability to deliver, fully, on those ...

Heartwood Provisions

$$$ American/New American 1103 First Ave

Food and cocktails get equal billing at this handsome downtown spot (most recently McCormick and Schmick's), and the staff is eager to show them off via pair...

Editor’s Pick

Goldfinch Tavern

$$$ American/New American 99 Union St

Smooth as a Don Draper sales pitch, the luscious Goldfinch is restaurant overachiever Ethan Stowell’s claim upon the increasingly commendable hotel restauran...

Dunbar Room

$$ American/New American, Northwest 900 Madison St.

The former Hunt Club inside the Hotel Sorrento is refreshed and reborn as a bistro of sorts, with dark wood paneling, Moroccan tile floors, and an uberseason...

Editor’s Pick

Barking Frog

$$$$ Continental 14580 NE 145th St

If Western Washington has a wine country, this sunlit, raw-timbered dining room named after a Native American legend is its epicenter. It’s known as the affo...

Bar Taglio

$$ Italian, Pizza 822 First Ave

Bar Taglio joins Brendan McGill’s other in-building establishments, Cafe Hitchcock and Cafe Hitchcock Express. The by-the-cut pizza is casual and speedy eno...

Editor’s Pick

Andaluca

$$$ Mediterranean 407 Olive Way

The snug russet room off the lobby of the Mayflower Park Hotel is one of downtown’s most convenient restaurants for a shopping stop, and one of its most allu...

Editor’s Pick

Altura

$$$ Italian 617 Broadway East

When it opened in 2011, Seattle Met’s first-ever Restaurant of the Year served three-, four-, or five-course menus that mixed and matched artful pasta with s...

Home & Real Estate

HABITAT

How a Former Cannabis Maven Transformed Her Waterfront Vashon Island Home

11/26/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

