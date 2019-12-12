A Seattle Dining Guide for Christmas Eve and Day

Lark's sophisticated, starlit space. Image: Courtesy Zack Bent

The Broadway Italian restaurant's tasting menu includes mediterranean mussels, wagyu tenderloin, and duck brodo. Need we say more? $157, Christmas Eve

Go full noel with a special—partridge with grilled speckled pear or venison saddle loin. Or try anything off the full menu. A la carte, Christmas Eve & Day

Chef Brendan McGill's five-course dinner has a little something for everyone—oysters, pork shoulder, salmon, pizza, and napoleon or hazelnut almond dacquoise. $75, Christmas Eve

Willow Lodge's restaurant's four-course tasting menu highlights include: scotch egg with arugula, seared meru sea bass, and wild mushroom risotto. For dessert, egg nog pudding or chocolate flourless cake. $125, Christmas Eve & Day

Nestled inside the Alexis hotel, executive chef Dan Matthiesen serves up a holiday meal of prime rib, potato gratin, creamed spinach, and au jus. The regular brunch menu and limited dinner menu are also available. $38, Christmas Eve

For those dreaming of Thanksgiving in December, a carving station of roasted turkey, prime rib, and steelhead with sides of mashed potatoes, yams, and rolls should do the trick. Six desserts and a complimentary glass of bubbles guarantee to leave you as full as Santa. $100, Christmas Eve & Day

Shaker and Spear's oysters. Image: Courtesy Aubrie Pick

Escape the in-laws and eat here for every meal. Appetizers are family-style, with options like oysters and a winter vegetable salad. Select one entree like black cod or lobster ravioli and a chocolate peppermint tart or hot chocolate for dessert. Brunch is buffet-style, with options like mac and cheese bites with ham, grilled lamb chop, and ginger spice bread pudding. Christmas Eve dinner $95, Christmas brunch $65, Christmas dinner $135

The New American restaurant offers a four-course chef's menu of halibut, bone marrow, beef cheek bourguignon, followed by a chamomile cake. $75, Christmas Eve

How about Christmas Eve in a 1904 log cabin? This West Seattle Italian restaurant serves a prix fixe menu, which leans toward the sea—geoduck, oysters, anchovies, branzino, sardinian crackers, and scallop ravioli—and finishes with cannoli or gianduja chocolate. $100, Christmas Eve

Chef John Sundstrom's fine-dining meal offers options for each of its three courses. First: oysters, burrata, or foie gras. Then: scallops, duck breast, steak, or mushroom pasta. And for dessert: blood orange sorbet, quince tart, or dark chocolate persimmon pudding. $80, Christmas Eve

Eat like the French with quail lollipop, lobster bisque, beef wellington, and a yule log chocolate cake. From 5:30–8:30 your meal will be accompanied by an accordionist. $85, Christmas Eve

Tulio's burrata with heirloom tomatoes, basil salt, micro basil and trampetti. Image: Courtesy Michelle Gee

The two bastions of wonderful Syrian and Lebanese food—Capitol Hill's Mamnoon and Dexter Triangle's Mamnoon Street—present their standard menus on Christmas Eve. No matter: Their food always feels like a gift. A la carte

The Capitol Hill Chinese restaurant has a family-style feast and a limited a la carte menu. Assorted noodles and fried rice dishes, meatballs, shrimp, and squid make for a unique dinner. You can add fish or crab for extra. $48, Christmas Eve

Nothing says Christmas Eve quite like a 22oz bone-in prime rib eye, or Alaskan king crab legs, or proper caviar service with toasted brioche, creme fraiche, and cured duck egg yolks. Special sides, like king crab mash potatoes, run equally decadent. Or just add black truffles to whatever you want. A la carte, Christmas Eve

The Belltown restaurant offers its regular menu along with a $30 bouillabaisse special for a twist on the traditional Italian American Christmas fare. A la carte, Christmas Eve

After Christmas shopping at Bellevue's Lincoln Square, recharge with a three-course meal. Options include roasted squash salad, pumpkin soup, winter vegetable pot pie, and chinook salmon. Choose from chocolate ganache cake, roasted caramel apple, butterscotch pudding, or pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. $74, Christmas Eve & Day

A Southern Italian celebration of seven simple seafood dishes from fish soup, to steelhead crudo, to crab spaghetti. A la carte, Christmas Eve