  1. Eat & Drink

Turkey Time 2019

Where to Get Your Thanksgiving Dinner Fix This Year

From turkey feasts to plant-based meals to takeaway pumpkin pies, these spots in or beyond the city have you covered this holiday.

By Courtney Cummings 11/14/2019 at 8:50am

Plum Bistro brings vegan delights to a pretty meat heavy holiday. 

Image: Wildern Design and Elizabeth Rudge Photography

Whether you simply don’t feel like spending an absurd number of hours in the kitchen or you just want to spice things up this year, these essential Thanksgiving day spots have your back when it comes to cooking.

Classic Dinners

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi

Why settle for just dinner when you can have T-day brunch too? The Bellevue fine dining restaurant takes classics like citrus-brined turkey, candied sweet potato, truffle deviled eggs, and pumpkin nitro ice cream and gives them new life at its brunch event from 9:30 to 4:30. $35–$95

Bookstore Bar and Cafe

The beautiful Alexis Hotel’s staple eatery serves a special plate from chef Dan Matthiesen alongside the classic menus for a day. Turkey roulade, porcini mushroom smashed potatoes, sausage bread pudding, and cranberry gastrique are available noon until 8. $38

Conversation

Nestled at the base of the Thompson Hotel, this fine dining venture hosts a Friendsgiving feast to give diners the opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones. A three-course meal consisting of your choice of roasted turkey, salmon, or squash, soup or kale salad, and finished off with, you guessed it, pumpkin pie. Sides are, of course, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, or a classic stuffing. $40–$90

Daniel's Broiler

For dinner with a view the prime steakhouse offers three Thanksgiving menus at the Leschi, South Lake Union, and Bellevue locations, plus a buffet option downtown. That means endless stuffing and gravy, caramelized yams, roasted vegetables, dinner rolls—BRB, drooling. Children are welcome and those under six eat for free. $20–$60

Maximilien

The Pike Place Market bistro serves a classic dinner with a French take for T-day. Six courses of eats with squash bisque, roasted pheasant, sweet potato pancakes, and pumpkin flan. $85

Outlier

Whether it’s apple and endive salad, pork longanisa, or vegetable fried rice with braised turkey legs and thighs, something just slightly untraditional awaits at the Hotel Monaco’s resident restaurant. The buffet runs from noon to 8. $25–$65

Plum Bistro 

Seattle's favorite plant-based restaurant brings three veggie meals to a pretty meaty holiday. Fig and frisse salad, garlic bacon-ish green beans, maple glazed seitan roast with cornbread stuffing and, a caramel pumpkin cheesecake. The infamous Mac ‘n’ Yease still makes an appearance. There’s even a gluten free option: butternut squash soup, pan-fried brussels, and fig pastry with coffee cardamom ice cream. Order in or eat out. $62–$68

Ray's

The dockside duo, Ray’s Cafe and Ray’s Boathouse each bring something new to the holiday menu. The upstairs cafe offers a buffet with fresh oysters, snow crab, turkey, salmon, and prime rib while the downstairs restaurant brings a seasonal fall three-course meal to life for the occasion. $33–$65

Rider

If you’re one of those people who wishes every meal could be a turkey day dinner, Rider is the place for you. On top of hosting a holiday meal, the Hotel Theodore’s downtown destination offers a holiday turkey sandwich all month long. Smoked and roasted turkey breast on sourdough bread with wild mushroom stuffing, orange coriander cranberry sauce, shaved brussels, and cherry reserve. A la carte

Samara

Eric Anderson’s Sunset Hill establishment takes only the best parts of a really good Thanksgiving meal and combines them for its main event: a warm meal by a roasting fire (the one from the open kitchen, that is), plenty of options for everybody in the family (grilled beats, sourdough stuffing, kabocha squash), and someone else to clear your dishes and clean up afterwards. $65

Shaker and Spear

Executive chef Carolynn Spence combines old and new for her holiday menu. The downtown restaurant's usual dinner offerings are still available so don’t fret—so dreamy seafood can still be your Thanksgiving meal. But Spence will bring in a traditional turkey plate special: sage roasted turkey alongside sausage stuffing, and mashed potatoes and gravy. $30

Tilth

This four-course meal made of all organic ingredients just might make you feel the slightest bit better as you dive in for seconds of the baked brie tartlet or macaroni and cheese. Braised beef brisket makes an appearance alongside cauliflower steak for entrees and the dessert finds new ground with a Theo chocolate cake and pumpkin cashew coconut cheesecake. $90

Urbane

The comfort food staple of downtown lives up to its reputation during its full-on turkey dinner. Roasted pumpkin bisque, turkey breast in brown butter with chive mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie tart accompanied by ice cream and salted caramel. We’re thankful this is the holiday of indulgence. $15–$55

Order Out

Bakery Nouveau

Everyone knows that half the appeal of Thanksgiving is, of course, the dessert. Bakery Nouveau has you covered with an array of treats. Think four different pies (pumpkin, pecan, chocolate pecan, Dutch apple), two different pumpkin cheesecakes, an apple spice cake, plus brioche and pioneer rolls for sides. Pro tip: just nod when grandma asks if you made this yourself. A la carte

Jack's BBQ

For a smoked meal that you can still eat at home, Jack’s BBQ roasts 120 birds (don’t worry, they’re turkeys) and auctions them off to help ease the cooking burden. Preorder one and pick it up on Thanksgiving alongside a la carte items to round out the meal—garlic truffle mashed potatoes, rolls, cranberry sauce, pecan pie. A la carte

Salt and Straw

The November flavors of this Portland-based ice cream shop come in the form of an actual Thanksgiving meal. Start off with the sweet potato casserole with maple pecans flavor, then move on to the roasted peach and sage cornbread stuffing one. Next up is the salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey (with real turkey skins in the ice cream) before the blood orange cranberry sauce. Finally, finish your ice cream meal off with the spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie flavor. Uh, yum? A la carte

Out of Town

Alderbrook Resort and Spa

This luxurious resort on the Hood Canal invites you to get away for the holiday and enjoy a buffet-style meal in its midst. Nothing out of the ordinary here: squash cream soup, sweet potatoes, turkey, pumpkin pie cheesecake. Stick around for the weekend to catch a glimpse of the tree lighting ceremony the next night. $25–$65

Willows Lodge

For a shorter drive that still gets you out of the city, Willows Lodge in Woodinville brings classics like turkey and prime rib together with seafood specials like jumbo poached prawns for a turkey day feast. $35–$70

Filed under
Willows Lodge, Salt and Straw, Jack's Bbq, Bakery Nouveau, Urbane, Tilth, Shaker and Spear, Samara, Rider, Ray's Boathouse, Plum Bistro, Outlier, Maximilien, Daniel's Broiler, Bookstore Bar, Thanksgiving
Show Comments
In this Article

Salt and Straw

$ Dessert, Ice Cream Multiple Locations

Cousins and owners Kim and Tyler Malek founded Salt and Straw in 2011, dispensing flavors that take people on a rollercoaster ride—the sweet, nostalgia-hitti...

Editor’s Pick

Jack's BBQ

$$ Barbecue Multiple Locations

Food snobs long scoffed that Seattle has no good barbecue. Except that’s not really true since Texan Jack Timmons set up a custom-built offset smoker...

Editor’s Pick

Bakery Nouveau

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop Multiple Locations

Laminated croissant dough reaches its highest expression with the twice-baked almond croissant, a luxury upgrade from the already-stellar traditional version...

Urbane

$$$ American/New American 1639 Eighth Ave

The swank white room at the new Hyatt at Olive 8 features a green attitude, a nice comforty list (plenty of veggie sides and Beecher’s mac ’n’ cheese), and a...

Editor’s Pick

Tilth

$$$ American/New American 1411 N 45th St

In 2006, Maria Hines instilled the town’s most stringent organic policy in a converted Wallingford bungalow. Hines and her crew seem to rise to the occasion ...

Shaker and Spear

$$$ 2000 Second Ave

The restaurant anchor of the Kimpton Palladian Hotel is a fishhouse originally conceived by Tulio chef Walter Pisano—and it shares Tulio’s hotel-restaurant t...

Samara

$$$ American/New American 6414 32nd Ave NW

Some restaurants treat their wood-burning grills like status symbols that give good backdrop. Eric Anderson treats the one at his Sunset Hill restaurant like...

Editor’s Pick

Rider

$$ American/New American 1531 7th Ave

The handsome new restaurant inside the recently revamped Hotel Theodore is a handy downtown destination for late-night negronis, some perfectly grilled seaso...

Editor’s Pick

Ray's Boathouse

$$$$ American/New American 6049 Seaview Ave NW

For over four decades, this dockside legend defined iconic Northwest dining, with its archetypal seafood menu, its record of pristine sourcing (Copper River ...

Editor’s Pick

Plum Bistro

$$ American/New American, Vegan, Vegetarian 1429 12th Avenue

Vegans come in two flavors: Those who want to avoid any semblance of meat and dairy, and those who want to pretend they’re eating it. Plum Bistro is for the ...

Outlier

$$$ Northwest 1101 Fourth Ave

What once housed Sazerac's New Orleans–inflected fare has fully pivoted into a different restaurant—new name, new look, new menu. Goodbye gumbo, hello beet-c...

Maximilien

$$$ French 81A Pike St

Longtime Pike Place Market French bistro brings off all the warhorses adeptly, and is on a lot of people’s short list for its happy hour booze on the great d...

Daniel's Broiler

$$$$ Steak House Multiple Locations

This local steakhouse chain is usually better than it has to be, with a list of devotees as long as its sweeping views (Lake Union at the Fairview location, ...

Conversation

$$$ American/New American 110 Stewart Street

This past May, the Thompson Seattle hotel on Stewart, which first opened in 2016, replaced its shuttered eatery, Scout. The new restaurant: Conversation, a f...

Editor’s Pick

Bookstore Bar

$ Sandwiches/Deli 1007 First Ave

It's one restaurant in two rooms, each off a different entrance to the pretty Alexis Hotel. Library Bistro, the larger of the two, serves breakfast in a hand...

Editor’s Pick

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi

$$$$ American/New American, Sushi 10400 NE Fourth St

Thirty-one floors above downtown Bellevue, this steak-meets-sushi restaurant could coast on views and clubby vibes, but Ascend’s sky-high prices feel far mor...

Eat & Drink

Turkey Time 2019

Where to Get Your Thanksgiving Dinner Fix This Year

11/14/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Sadness

Ballard's Allergen-Mindful, Low-Key Healthy Restaurant Lucky Santo Closes in December

11/13/2019 By Annika Lindburg

YESSSSS

Rachel's Ginger Beer Opens at the Spheres

11/11/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Caffeine Nation

The Dozen Seattle Coffee Shops You Should Know About

11/11/2019 Edited by Annika Lindburg By Seattle Met Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: In Defense of Tom Douglas and Some Truly Gonzo Corn Dogs

11/08/2019 By Allecia Vermillion and Annika Lindburg

Gone Too Soon

East Trading Company Closes on Capitol Hill

11/06/2019 Edited by Annika Lindburg

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work November 11–14

11/11/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Nicole Pasia

Ticket Alert

Dave Matthews, David Bazan, and Some Grunge Musicians Announce a Show at the Moore

10/30/2019 By Stefan Milne

Hear Here

Freakout Fest Returns With Some of the City’s Best Live Bands

11/14/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ballet Review

Locally Sourced Will Surprise You

11/12/2019 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do November 8–10

11/08/2019 By Courtney Cummings and Ryan Phelan

The Sporting Life

Well, the MLS Cup Final Is Sold Out. Here’s Where to Watch the Match in Seattle.

11/07/2019 By Ryan Phelan

News & City Life

Transportation

How Close Is Seattle to an E-Scooter Pilot Program?

10/31/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege

Officers Down

The Shooting of Seattle Police Officer Timothy Brenton, 10 Years Later

10/22/2019 By James Ross Gardner

Explainer

A Seattle Voter's Guide to the November 2019 General Election

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

LET US PROPOSE A TOAST

November's Perfect Party: A Skydiving Centenarian and Public Transit Warrior

10/22/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Feature

A Life Extruded: Mike Easton and the Alki Homestead’s Path to Il Nido

10/22/2019 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Kyle Johnson

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Gifts in Living Color

Shop the Rainbow: A Vibrant Seattle Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez Photography by Tori Dickson

Earth-Approved

Seattle's Eco-Friendly Stores We Can't Get Enough of

11/13/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Spook-tacular Finds

7 Eerie Seattle Shops for Your Halloween Needs

10/24/2019 By Marisa Comeau-Kerege and Courtney Cummings

Must-See Stores

Pioneer Square Just Got 2 New Endlessly Chic Boutiques

10/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Behind the Scenes

The Hardest, Best Part of Our Gift Guide

10/22/2019 By Jane Sherman

Best Bars

Fun with Listicles

Ditch the Chilly Weather and Warm Up inside These Cozy Seattle Bars

11/05/2019 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Annika Lindburg

Drinking Buddies

These Big-Name Seattle Chefs Opened Bars Next to Their OG Restaurants

10/22/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Greenwood Gets Lucky with Draft Punk Beer Bar

10/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The Joy Next Door

With Waterfront Whimsy, Tacoma Is So Much More Than a Mini Seattle

10/22/2019 By Allison Williams

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

10/16/2019 By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Spa Town

Bavarian Leavenworth Is a Self-Care Sanctuary, Too

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Retail Wire

A New Wellness Bar Will Popup in Bellevue Square Mall

11/07/2019 By Courtney Cummings

SAD in Seattle

Washington May Adopt Daylight Saving Time Permanently. Will It Make Us Sadder?

10/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe