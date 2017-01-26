Best of the City

The Best New Italian Restaurants in Seattle Right Now

Simple. Seasonal. Grown close by. Italian cooking ethos has an awful lot to do with how we do things in the Northwest—and these restaurants prove it.

By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez 1/26/2017 at 8:00am Published in the February 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Fast, Casual, Phenomenal

Dueminuti 

“Healthy pasta” sounds like the saddest trombone of all fast-casual concepts. But this Capitol Hill newcomer from two Tuscany natives delivers legitimately superb pasta—and with fewer carbs too. Pick your shape from the day’s offerings, which may include spaghetti, rigatoni, or big spirals of campanelle, then select a sauce like Sicilian pesto made with mint and almonds or braised hen with pistachios and citrus zest. Nuclear scientist–turned–chef Filippo Fiori extrudes pasta made from a legion of flours: quinoa, rice, rye, corn, and bean among them, the combination of which adds more fiber, more protein, and more satisfying bite.

Dueminuti blejmc

Dueminuti’s campanelle with braised hen, citrus, and pistachio.

Image: Sarah Flotard 

A Legend Replicated

Carmine’s Bellevue

Servers in white jackets brandish platters of veal scaloppine and apportion shared plates, then lavish it all with showers of parmesan, just like they do at Il Terrazzo Carmine, Pioneer Square’s power dining powerhouse. This new location, from the sons of late restaurateur Carmine Smeraldo, faces Bellevue’s Downtown Park, its vast interior softened with timbered beams and chandeliers. The menu—rigatoni bolognese, hefty steaks and chops—rings familiar, but there’s plenty of nuance in these time-tested dishes, like a delicate pesto coating fat prawns atop fettuccine or a peppery snap to the cioppino.

Perfectionist Pasta

Raccolto

Brian Clevenger still preps pasta the way he learned at San Francisco’s esteemed Delfina—housemade noodles cook briefly in simmering water, but mostly in the saute pan with the sauce, and a few ladles of pasta water for good measure. The difference is subtle, but there’s an almost creamy dimension to the strozzapreti in a ragù of pork shank, an extra richness to the spaghetti that crackles with anchovy and chili flakes. Like its sibling, Vendemmia, Clevenger’s new restaurant in West Seattle is all about pasta, fish, and vegetables—with more pasta and more tables. Some dishes, like hamachi crudo or a salad of dungeness crab and snap peas feel more Northwest than Italian. Then again, isn’t using the best of what’s nearby and in season the most Italian approach of all? Something to ponder over the panna cotta with apple and caramel.

San fermo 3 azdxfy

San Fermo's atmospheric dining room.

Image: Sarah Flotard

Atmosphere for Days

San Fermo

There’s an Italian miracle happening on Ballard Ave: Two conjoined old houses, the city’s oldest intact residences in fact, are reborn as a stylishly atmospheric warren of dining rooms, serving memorable pastas (the spaghetti bolognese…ye gods), a perfectly dressed caesar, an osso bucco whose rich sauce, topped with a gremolata of orange and sage, could be served in a bowl on its own. The food packs all the hearty pomp of an old-school Italian American restaurant, reimagined through the prism of Northwest seasons. Add to that the attentively informal service—and have we mentioned the space? 

San fermo 2 qeg7ya

San Fermo’s osso buco and saffron spaghetti bolognese.

Image: Sarah Flotard

All the Sandwiches

Pellegrini Italian Market

Italian delis—purveyors of pastas, cured meat by the pound, sandwiches—are an old-school East Coast fixture, relatively rare this far west. So big ups to the family behind La Rustica for creating this white-tiled haven in the heart of the Junction, its shelves stuffed with wine bottles, its deli cases full of antipasti, fresh pasta and sauces, and all manner of Italian cookies. The hot menu revolves around sandwiches, from the enormous portofolios (pizza dough layered with toppings, then folded up and baked) to subs made with bread that’s somehow both ethereal and up to the challenge of the red sauce and superlative lamb meatballs.

Competent Pizza by Actual Italians

Pizzeria 88 

Capitol Hill’s mellow new house of Neapolitan-style pizzas is the latest from the family behind Mondello (and original owners of Queen Margherita and La Vita e Bella) and the latest in a string of Italian restaurants to call this Broadway address home: Now it’s full of actual Italians. Your best bet is a seat at the marble-topped bar and a pizza roughly the size of a dinner plate, with a pillowy crust and a paper-thin center barely supporting ample combos like broccolini, slivers of sweet onion, and crumbles of fenneled sausage or lamb with mushrooms, arugula, and goat cheese. 

Lasagna on Wheels 

Mangia Me

Serving fresh pasta on a food truck? That’s bold. Especially when it’s spaghetti black with squid ink and flecked with parsley, chili flakes, and bits of just-fishy-enough sardine, plus capers and generous hunks of garlic bobbing throughout. You’d be glad to receive something this good in a restaurant; it’s bananas to have it thrust into your hands on a rainy sidewalk. This all-Italian food truck is the brainchild of Alex Kong, who grew up in the kitchen of his parents’ Italian restaurant, Perche No, and makes all his own pasta. Ravioli stuffed with lamb and a five-layer bechamelfest of lasagna, both colored and flavored with a bit of parsley, sell out first.

Cinque terre fettuccini zcvzaq

Fettuccine con gamberi al limone at Cinque Terre.

Image: Sarah Flotard 

Riviera in the Regrade

Cinque Terre

Unlike the timeworn cliffside villages of Liguria, this rambling space is sleek and modern, a Westlake Ave newcomer from the folks behind Barolo not even a block away. The lengthy menu is a lens into the five historic fishing villages along Italy’s Riviera: tender cuttlefish with braised greens, legs of charred octopus atop silky mashed potatoes, silver-skinned anchovy fillets laid over ricotta and crusty bread, a raw oyster bar for the bivalve obsessed. Pastas are housemade, naturally, and there’s a 32-ounce tomahawk bistecca for the carnivores. The pizzas that hail from the stone oven are mostly classic, but one unlikely (and surprisingly enjoyable) option channels New England clam chowder with diced potatoes, calamari, and a spicy garlic cream sauce.  

Cinque terre seafood soup h4v3hn

Seafood soup at Cinque Terre.

Image: Sarah Flotard

Red Sauce Regulars

Radici 

Rudy LaValle’s latest restaurant in Pioneer Square bears testament to his Calabrian roots with a menu featuring a delicately layered eggplant parmesan, penne puttanesca, and white beans with pancetta and rapini. But it’s the deep, flavorful red sauce, which he remembers always percolating on his mother’s stove when he was growing up, that was the big draw at his former restaurant, Rialto; now it draws old regulars and pregame Sounders fans alike to this mellow, white-tiled space. The sauce is a perennial favorite with spaghetti and meatballs, also sold by the jar for at-home saucing. 

Drink Wine, Buy Groceries

Little Lago

At Cafe Lago’s new spin-off Italian market in Portage Bay, the deli case bursts with meat, cheese, and soon owner Carla Leonardi’s pasta, while shelves offer groceries both aspirational (fancy pasta) and functional (chips, carrots, toothpaste). Meanwhile, at the long butcher block counter, a gleaming espresso machine does its thing by day, couples perch on tall stools near the open kitchen to drink wine and await their pizza or rotisserie chicken by night. Families vie for the handful of larger tables by the window. Little Lago definitely isn’t a restaurant, but the neighborhood can’t get enough of the food. 

Straight-Up Lovely

Ernest Loves Agnes 

The atmospheric surroundings remain the same, but the 19th Ave hangout has shifted focus. It’s still Italian (after all, Hemingway’s ill-fated love affair on the Italian front inspired the name), though now less about meaty pasta dishes and pizza by the slice. Flavors are more broadly Mediterranean and more interesting by a mile: housemade cavatelli gets texture and punch from both merguez and octopus, tagliatelle with egg and bacon balances richness with a peppery bite. The menu is indisputably for grown-ups (cured sardines, pizza topped with porchetta and broccolini) but even the chicken parm on the kids’ menu is on point.

2015.12.11.seattlemet.ernestlovesagnes.brent 234 edit sr9xpp

Ernest Loves Agnes

Image: Olivia Brent

If a Restaurant Were Sweatpants 

Aglio e Olio 

It’s one of the most aesthetically challenged dining rooms in town, and yet this former Pizza Hut in a Madison Valley strip mall has become a hangout, thanks to homey stylings of chef Tricia Harte, who dispatches plates of rustic porchetta with no-nonsense sauteed vegetables, pillowy pizzas baked in cast iron, and delicate polenta crepes stuffed with braised lamb leg and swathed in a creamy sauce of goat cheese and just enough mint. Harte partnered with veteran Pioneer Square restaurateur Luigi DeNunzio but serves her own favorites from Italy and the East Coast. Add in the genial front-of-house guy, housemade pastas (that every so often need salt), and Harte’s habit of chatting with customers from her kitchen: It’s like dinner at your Italian grandma’s house—just not in that cliche, Olive Garden–commercial way. 

  2. Seattle's Best Italian Food

Mike Easton's Guide to Pasta

The chef behind Pioneer Square pasta temple Il Corvo breaks pasta into four categories—handmade, extruded, laminated, and stuffed.

Carmine Smeraldo’s Rising Sons

After the local legend behind Il Terrazzo Carmine passed away, his young offspring suddenly shouldered the city’s most luxurious legacy of Italian dining.

Seattle's New World of Pizza

The city's newest pies draw inspiration from Italy and beyond. Far beyond.

5 Creative Amaro Cocktails You Should Try

Seattle bartenders love to experiment with Italy’s signature herbal liqueur.

Scenes from an Italian Restaurant

A night at Bizarro Italian Cafe and the unending allure of the neighborhood restaurant.

Salumi Preserves Pork, Yes—But Also Italian Tradition

"Quality control and preserving tradition are two different ways of saying the same thing."

Meet Seattle’s Italian Forebears

Italian immigrants (and their offspring) gave our town everything from power dining to world jerky dominance

Italy Has a Unique Sway Over American Chefs

Here, three of our most prominent restaurateurs talk about how our favorite boot-shaped peninsula influenced their cooking.

The Seattle Italian Dining Matrix

A handy let's-go-out-for-Italian reference guide, from modern interpretations to Grandma's cannelloni.

