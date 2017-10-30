  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Restaurants

Around Town

What We’re Eating Now: November 2017

This month’s favorites: late-night pizza, Pike/Pine’s new beer hangout, and a secret, excellent ode to the Big Mac.

By Nosh Pit Staff 10/30/2017 at 3:00pm Published in the November 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Celine patisserie uie5er

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Galette at Celine Patisserie 

It’s easy to zoom past this unobtrusive new pastry shop on Phinney Ridge. Doing so, however, means you’d miss out on Nutella croissants, a rainbow of macarons, monkey bread, and galettes (pictured above) both sweet and savory. The flaky dough manages to be both ethereal and up to the challenge of supporting the seasonal fruit, bacon and egg, or goat cheese with sweet tomatoes and pumpkin seeds. —Allecia Vermillion

Eden Hill’s Secret Burger

What if somebody made a letter-perfect facsimile of a McDonald’s Big Mac, except it tasted not of preservatives and engineered flavor but seasoned beef, melty American cheese, and pickles and lettuce aplenty? Well, chef Maximillian Petty does, but only on Sunday nights; his towering Big Max burger is an insanely tasty, off-menu detour from the restaurant’s seasonal innovations. —AV

White Pie at RPM

Pizza and records: Both are round and both get serious play at this Pioneer Square haunt that slings thin-crust quadrant slices and whole pies alongside a wall of vinyl. Flavors tend toward familiar and comforting; the white pie, a bechamel-based pizza topped with ricotta, feta, and a four-cheese blend, is altogether creamy, tangy, and equally life giving for hangry lunch crowds and late-night carb hunters. —Rosin Saez

Two Up Imperial IPA at Redhook Brewlab 

Outfitted with softly glowing Edison light bulbs and plenty of seating, Redhook’s new small-batch brewpub on Pike/Pine dispenses inventive creations from beer scientist and head brewer Nick Crandall. Like the hazy Two Up Imperial IPA, consisting of high doses of oats and wheat, plus southern-hemisphere-sourced hops, it’s a well-rounded drink that doesn’t kick you in the mouth like its double IPA brethren. —RS

Filed under
Eat Here Now
Show Comments
In this Article

Redhook Brewlab

Brewery 714 E Pike St

Outfitted with softly glowing Edison lightbulbs and plenty of seating, Redhook’s new small-batch brewpub on Pike/Pine dispenses inventive creations from beer...

RPM Pizza and Records

$ Pizza 240 2nd Ave S #102

Short for Revolution Pizza Music, RPM’s pies come whole or by the slice, most of the classic variety, like pepperoni, cheese, a veggie, a meat, and a pineapp...

Editor’s Pick

Eden Hill

$$$ American/New American 2209 Queen Anne Ave N,

An intimate 24-seat room on the top of Queen Anne Hill is both romantic and robust—in energetic vibe and in muscular food, thanks to young Maximillian Petty,...

Editor’s Pick

Celine Patisserie

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop 6801 Greenwood Ave N, 113A

It’s easy to zoom past this unobtrusive new pastry shop on Phinney Ridge. Doing so, however, means you’d miss out on Nutella croissants, a rainbow of macaron...

Related Content

Around Town

What We’re Eating Now: October 2017

09/25/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: September 2017

08/25/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: August 2017

07/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: July 2017

06/20/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eat & Drink

Around Town

What We’re Eating Now: November 2017

10/30/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week In Restaurant News: The Belltown Bar Blues

10/27/2017 By Diane Stephani

Temporary Closures

Iconiq Is Closing...For Now

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 25–31

10/25/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 30–November 3

10/30/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

This Is Not a Drill

Drop What You're Doing and Register for 'Hamilton' Tickets

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Visual Art

Seattle Art Museum Awarded $3.5 Million for Asian Paintings Conservation Center

10/27/2017 By Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: November 2017

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Scene

All Eyes on Taylar Elizza Beth

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Trick or Treat Yourself

The Top Spooky Things to Do This Halloween Weekend: October 26–31

10/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Election 2017

A Rundown of the Peoples Party Candidate Debate

10/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

The Russian Spies Who Fooled Seattle

10/30/2017 By James Ross Gardner

News Roundup

Top Stories: A New Murray Lawsuit, Sawant's Defamation Cases, Anti-Immigrant Fliers in Burien

10/27/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

City Attorney's Office

City Will Defend Sawant in Both Defamation Lawsuits

10/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Council Members Hold Heated Discussion on Head Tax

10/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Highlights from the Mayoral Candidate Debate

10/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 30–November 5

10/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

5 Vintage Shops We Love

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Golden Age Collectibles Might Be The Oldest Comic Store in the World

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

6 Only-in-Seattle Stores for Gags and Gifts

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis and Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

Coming Soon: East Trading Company on Pike Street

10/24/2017 By Stefan Milne

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

10/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Fees, Please

Would You Pay $70 to Visit Mount Rainier?

10/25/2017 By Allison Williams

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe