Behold, the Mochi Doughnut

Delightful rings of Dochi's mochi doughnuts. Image: Amber Fouts

Dochi’s Adventurous Doughnuts

The uproar that surrounded Dochi’s arrival invited cynicism: All that hype? Over a doughnut? The Orlando-based brand expanded to Chinatown–International District (in Uwajimaya’s food court) with Seattle’s first taste of the mochi-based doughnuts popular in Japan. Fried rounds of glutinous rice deliver a chewy, complex experience, rather than bear claw–style sugar saturation. With a few thrilling exceptions (say, Biscoff and cookie butter), adventurous icing combos like matcha Oreo and taro pebbles remain mostly a flavor footnote to that awesome texture. See you in line. —Allecia Vermillion

Fancified Garlic Knots at Seaplane Kitchen and Bar

Jason Stoneburner of Bastille and the eponymous Stoneburner knows how to make basic dinners playful. The key, at this pizza-meets-Northwest spot just above Lake Washington in Kenmore, is highly foldable, wood-fired slices. Seaplane’s signature pie drizzles pickled serrano peppers and pepperoni with sweet Bastille rooftop honey, but indulgence also comes in the form of thoughtful starters. Fluffy oversize garlic knots arrive piping hot and make a glorious mess when dragged through accompanying whipped ricotta. The sprawling interior, hung with model planes, has ample space for happy hour crowds near the patio, while the family section entertains with a jumbo chalkboard wall. Both groups appreciate the solid drink menus. —Sarah Nipper

Fiery Sichuan Fish at Chef King

A casual strip mall restaurant just off Greenwood’s main drag thrusts the numbing-hot flavors of China’s Sichuan Province onto the neighborhood’s roll call of really good restaurants. The broad menu of regional staples—dry cooked eggplant, chilled yibin noodles, chongqing hot chicken, crimson bowls of tender boiled fish—exhibit major spice and careful prep. But even less-fiery familiars like chow mein and kung pao chicken receive an inordinate amount of care. —AV