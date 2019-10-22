5 Chain Restaurants We Wholeheartedly Welcome to Seattle

The crispy, crunchy bites of poultry at Bonchon. Image: Amber Fouts

It took a minute, but Portland’s gourmet burger chain finally landed here with Capitol Hill, Greenlake, and Fremont outposts.

Everyone’s happily biting into crackly, crunchy drumsticks or spicy rice cakes at the Korean chain’s oft-busy restaurant on First Hill.

Fans of the Taiwanese bakeshop now wield tongs and plunk egg tarts, chocolate buns, and cheese breads on trays at its newest local outlet in Chinatown–International District.

The sit-down restaurant from the Philippines landed in Tukwila and transported casual classics like pancit (aka noodles), oxtail stew, and perfectly fried poultry. Expect a wait.

Piri-piri pepper hot sauce, a signature of the Portuguese-inspired franchise, kicks up chicken done almost every which way at its Ballard restaurant.