  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Soup Life

Phở Bắc Súp Shop Is Ever-So-Softly Open

This sister restaurant of Phở Bắc—it shares the same parking lot with the famous little red boat—is slinging hot soup, booze, and neon signage in Little Saigon.

By Rosin Saez 1/2/2018 at 10:00am

Pho bac sup shop f0povr

Forget dining by candlelight, slurp pho by glow of neon signage.

Image: Rosin Saez

Outside: a coir rug greets you with a "SUP." Inside: Phở Bắc Súp Shop is a bright, high-ceilinged glory to behold. The Pham family—siblings Khoa, Quynh, and Yenvy—have bootstrapped the hell out of this place, their parents' former restaurant Pho Viet, for the better part of a year on South Jackson Street. Now, it's softly open in Little Saigon, just across the parking lot from the longstanding little red boat Phở Bắc, which they confirm will remain as it ever has since 1982.

See, the Phams know phở, the aromatic broth practically runs through their veins. You'll find the same generous stainless steel bowls of noodle soup, or rather súp, here: phở bo (beef brisket, tendon, tripe, meat-goods et cetera), a delicate-yet-rich veggie phở, and chicken phở with a shallot-blessed broth so good you might cry; hold back the tears as you risk tainting the seasoned balance of this savory stock. Then, there's the short rib phở which, really, is a meaty something to behold.

But should you take a seat in one of their black-leather-cushioned bamboo chairs and crave something beyond broth, there's the "bites" menu, a companion to the restaurant's full bar, that should you keep you satisfied. On it, find prawn ceviche, fresh spring rolls, fried egg rolls (pork and prawn, or tofu), phở cuon aka pho rolls made of phở noodles, herbs, fish sauce, a choice of beef, prawns, or tofu, all wrapped in brown rice paper. There's also sliders, french fries, and twice-fried jumbo chicken wings with sticky, tangy tamarind sauce. The Unfortunate Cookie Mix—fortune cookie bits, peanuts, a tinge of chili oil, and black sesame seeds—is bar snacking food at its grab-it-by-the-hand-full, drop-it-down-your-gullet finest.

Around a dozen seats line the long bar at which cocktails are crafted with, above all, a healthy splash of playfulness. Case in point: the Whatsup! It's a shot of whiskey with a dash of phở aromatics (the very same inside a bowl of phở), chased with a shot of hot broth. "I wanted to make a drink you could chase with broth," laughs Khoa, the devious mastermind behind this combo.

This is the essence of Súp Shop, a place that's as fun as it is tasty, with a balance of Vietnamese flair—Vietnamese lounge-style music that plays by day, Vietnamese lemon-hued street cart that serves as a host podium—and modern touches like neon signage hanging in the windowed atrium and a plan for DJ nights down the road. It's Vietnamese coffee and cream puffs, but also whiskey-and-broth shots.

It's Suzi An's natural, low-intervention wine bottle shop lingering in the corner. Yes, with Súp Shop's opening comes the debut of An's Vita Uva, where she oversees a few shelves of her favorite vinos.

Hours for Súp Shop as of right now are 11 to 10pm, daily. Fine print as per usual: These are subject to change. Vita Uva's hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11 to 6pm, and will likely extend into the weekend at some point. 

Filed under
Opening Dispatch, Restaurant Openings, Bars, Pho, Chinatown–International District, Little Saigon, Openings, Phở Bắc Súp Shop
Show Comments

Related Content

Vino Verite

Seattle's Laid-Back, Nouveau Wine Scene

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Coming Soon

This Is Not Just Another Pho Spot in Little Saigon

02/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Market Matters

King Street Station Could Be a Hub of International Street Food

08/22/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Opening Dispatch

Kentucky Bourbon Will Flow at Commonwealth's August 31 Opening

08/30/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Yesssss

Babirusa Takes Over Kushibar in Belltown

11:10am By Allecia Vermillion

Soup Life

Phở Bắc Súp Shop Is Ever-So-Softly Open

10:00am By Rosin Saez

Brighter Days Ahead

10 Restaurants We Eagerly Await in 2018

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Year in Review

The Best Things We Ate All Year: 2017

12/29/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Tapped Out

Can a Bar Have Too Many Beer Taps?

12/28/2017 By Stefan Milne

Year in Review

Of Requiems and Reboots: Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2017

12/28/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

12/19/2017 By Jessica Voelker

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Visual Art

Mount Analogue Is an Arts Space Unlike Anywhere Else in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Local Traditions

Land of the Sweets Remains December's Best Date Night

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

Feature

Spell Casters, a ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Origin Story

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Brighter Days Ahead

10 Restaurants We Eagerly Await in 2018

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Murray Allegations

City Settles Lawsuit with Ed Murray's Accuser

12/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

A Review of Seattle's Craziest Year in Politics

12/29/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

The Best Things We Ate All Year: 2017

12/29/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Police Accountability

De-Escalate Washington Campaign Delivers Signatures to the State

12/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Tapped Out

Can a Bar Have Too Many Beer Taps?

12/28/2017 By Stefan Milne

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

An L.A. Food Tour: Eat Your Way Through the City’s New Star-Studded Restaurant Scene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe