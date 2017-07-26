  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Morning Matters

There's a New Brunch in Town—L'Oursin's

The Central District French bistro turns its culinary lens to the leisurely weekend meal, proving that, yes, you can have sea urchin before noon.

By Rosin Saez 7/26/2017 at 9:42am

L oursin saramaried eugenio smd 0990 ndnsjc

Here, now: le brunch (but with more sunlight). 

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

In the cool, dark months of November, J. J. Proville and Zac Overman opened L'Oursin, a French spot with all the brass-backed chairs, antique silverware, and charm you could ever want. Last weekend, the Central District restaurant has embarked on its maiden voyage of brunch.

"Le Brunch," as the menu is so named, starts off with offerings of the baked variety: croissant au beurre, brioche au chocolat, panier à pain with currant jam and butter. There's buckwheat pancakes topped with summer fruit, apricot butter, and syrup, too, for a sweeter-skewing dish. Otherwise, let L'Oursin take you to savory town, a place of potato pavé—accordion folds of potato, crispy on the outside—with sous vide poached eggs, then there's cold-smoked sablefish with l'oursin boursin, a sea urchin cream cheese, nodding of course to the bistro's sea creature namesake; it all sits atop a bagel along with tomato and onion, a Frenchified take on lox. 

Baked eggs, salmon, brunch cassoulet of pork and duck confit all make brunchy appearances too, as does an affogato—in the morning? Uh, hell yes—it consists of Vietnamese coffee poured over creme fraiche ice cream.

20214468 2030727923607543 6646138707155877888 n h07xva

A snapshot of Le Brunch menu, via L'Oursin's Instagram.

The drinks, and you knew there had to be some damn fine drinks in play, read like a boozy bucket list of what you'd drink on the sandy shores of Marseille. Kir normand, a dry and fruity spritz with cider and cassis, gin et jus made of gin, Aperol, grapefruit, and tonic (hellafied gansta lean optional), the Girlfriend in Tacoma includes rosé, amaro, and a grapefruit twist—"That's it." Did you want more grapefruit? Good. The Marguerite is described as, "Blanco tequila meets pamplemousse, lime, and bubbly rosé. Is it a margarita, paloma, or spritz? Yes."

Yes, there are drinks sans alcohol. Yes, there is coffee aplenty with rosette latte art served in lemon yellow espresso cups. It's delicious. It's cute. Get there. 

Filed under
Central District, L'oursin, Brunch
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

L'Oursin

$$$ French 1315 E Jefferson

A legit hit of Paris in the Central District, L’Oursin glows with pendant lights and Parisian signs, in an unfussy room whose populated bar and open kitchen ...

Related Content

Coming Soon

The Duo Behind Melt and Central District Ice Cream to Open a Burger Joint

06/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

Here Are 10 New Brunch Destinations

03/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Dairy Dispatch

Some Seriously Cool Ice Cream Flavors Are Happening Around Town

03/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

This Seattle Neighborhood Is Seeing a Restaurant Explosion

12/15/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Eat & Drink

Morning Matters

There's a New Brunch in Town—L'Oursin's

07/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 26–Aug 2

07/26/2017 By Amber Wright

Behind Bars

Neon Boots Is a Desert Hallucination—But in a Good Way

07/25/2017 By Stefan Milne

Pizza Excitement

Ma'ono Chef Mark Fuller Will Open a Pizza Bar on California Ave

07/24/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Phinney Ridge Is Getting Meatier: Opus Co. Opens on July 26

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Amazon, FareStart, and Li'l Woody's

07/21/2017 By Amber Wright

Arts & Culture

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: August 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Scenes from Capitol Hill Block Party 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Paige Smith

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Ditch The Crowds

Some Weekend Alternatives to Capitol Hill Block Party

07/20/2017 By Darren Davis and Isabel Boutiette

Bachelor Party

Chase the Dream and Audition for 'The Bachelor' at Pacific Place

07/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Teresa Mosqueda

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Mac McGregor

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Jon Grant

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Faces Mounting Pressure on Sexual Abuse Allegations

07/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Hisam Goueli

07/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Nikkita Oliver

07/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Style File

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

07/14/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe