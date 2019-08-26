  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Dear Ludi's

Love Letters to Ludi's, the Filipino Diner Closing This Week

Chefs-slash-loyal-fans of the downtown diner that's set to shutter on August 31 say farewell to the garlic fried rice breakfast combos. For now.

By Rosin Saez 8/26/2019 at 9:00am

The classic, the quintessential, the #13 breakfast silog combo: egg rolls, longanisa, a pork chop with sunnyside eggs, and rice. (Whiskey shot, optional.)

Image: Courtesy Herschell Taghap

Back in April, Ludi's lost its lease. The owner of the longstanding downtown diner, Gregorio Rosas, has been looking for a new location to continue serving breakfast classics alongside Filipino favorites—longanisa sausage, garlic fried rice, ube pancakes—ever since. Then Rosas, who's been at the diner for 41 years, dating back to the restaurant's days as the Turf, took another hit: a kitchen fire forced Ludi's to close ahead of its final day on August 31. Seattle's community of Filipino chefs and business owners have circled around Rosas, who some lovingly refer to as Tito Greg, lamenting the loss if Ludi's doesn't find a new home.

Heartened by the support, Rosas has reopened Ludi's for its last week downtown, a swan song of lumpia and longsilog. As the closure fast approaches, we've asked some Seattle chefs and Ludi's loyalists to talk about their favorite Ludi's memories. —RS

I've been countless times over the years (ever since the name changed from Turf), but I've only ordered the #13 silog combo of egg rolls, longanisa, a pork chop with sunny-side up eggs, and rice with coffee—and the optional shot of whiskey. The staff would always know when I was having a bad day because they would silently slide a little bowl of corned beef hash my way, as if they knew I needed it. It's always been a safe haven for me when I needed to eat my feelings and reset my brain. I'll miss it very much. —Herschell Taghap (Read more of Herschell's writing in the March 2019 issue of Seattle Met.)

Ludi’s is a diamond in the rough. It really was one of those places that was really under the radar but we all knew was there and almost took for granted. When people asked, “Where do you go to eat Filipino food in Seattle?”, Oriental Mart was always the go-to, but Ludi’s was never out of the question. Two memories I have eating there that will always stay with me is the early meetings for the Ilaw Coalition. What better place to talk about the movement and our community then a place as great as Ludi’s? Also, there was many great meals I’ve had with my daughter, who was blown away to find out that there is such a place that she can get pancakes (ube pancakes at that) and longsilog and lumpia in such a place like a diner in downtown Seattle. It was an amazing moment for me to be able to expose her to seeing our food, food we both grew up on, in that type of place and really show her that we do have the opportunity to share our culture and food to the masses. —Justin Legaspi, sous chef at Bateau and recent Seattle Met Next Hot Chef

Garlic fried rice, corned beef hash, two eggs sunny-side up, side of longaniza, and that next-level addition—diced tomatoes in vinegar. I’ll never forget my last breakfast at Ludi’s. It was perfect in every way. It was my childhood on a plate, along with a conversation with Tito Greg at his counter that inspires our work at Archipelago every night. To the whole Ludi’s team, we can’t appreciate you enough for what you’ve done for the entire PNW community. —Aaron Verzosa, chef and co-owner of Archipelago

Chera, Geo [of Hood Famous Bakeshop and Cafe], and I and the producers from Marcus Samuelsson's show [No Passport Required] met and ate at Ludi's a month before the show was going to be filmed and they were scouting locations. We ate, we shared, we talked about our community and we built foundations of friendship. It was important and it is important to me that people experience what we talk about—not just read about it and not just see it. They need to feel it. Every time we go to Ludi's, that’s the feeling. It’s family. And Tito Greg and his daughter Rita have been core to that. He came out and talked with us, and just sat and told us stories. Stories of how he worked hard to get there. At the end he gave us presents and he told us, if we are blessed we need to share it with others and that stuck. We took Marcus Samuelsson there to film for his show No Passport Required
 
I showed up to Ludi's and Marcus was waiting. Tito Greg was there waiting and he was just so, so, so excited and happy that Marcus was there. He had done research and memorized all this information about Marcus and was reciting it to him. [Marcus] just looked at me and was like "Who is this?" And I was like, "That's Tito! He makes it his business to know and he wants you to feel welcome and so loved." Tito Greg once again left us with gifts, asked for a picture, and just shared his gratitude. —Melissa Miranda, chef, Musang
Filed under
Ilaw, Archipelago, Musang, Melissa Miranda, Diners, Restaurant Closures, Filipino Cuisine
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Dear Ludi's

Love Letters to Ludi's, the Filipino Diner Closing This Week

08/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 26–29

08/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Ticket Alert

The James Beard Foundation's Stop in Seattle Is a Barrage of Talent

08/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hello, CBD Soda and Goodbye, Sizzle Pie

08/23/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 23–25

08/23/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Bite at the Museum

Off the Rez Cafe Will Open in the New Burke Museum

08/22/2019 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work August 26–29

08/26/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do August 23–25

08/23/2019 By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Baked into History

SAM Channels The Great British Bake Off with a Victorian Confection Competition

08/22/2019 By Sam Jones

Sensommar

Greenland Isn’t for Sale. But You Can Learn About It at the Sól Festival.

08/21/2019 By Stefan Milne

The Directors

What Do New Directors Mean for Seattle's Artistic Future?

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Lit Life

Meet Hugo House's New Poet-in-Residence

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

8:00am By Sam Jones

Nevertheless, She Persisted

Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Is Coming to Seattle. We Have Questions.

08/22/2019 By Lily Hansen

Climate (Policy) Change

10 Important Takeaways from Seattle's Green New Deal

08/21/2019 By Lily Hansen

Out of Office

How to Throw a Team Outing That's Legitimately Fun

08/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

In Memoriam

How to Throw a Celebration of Life

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Singles Night

How to Throw a Bachelor/ette Sans Questionable Accessories

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Kate Fleming’s Diary of a Skin Care Nerd

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Make a Splash

This Is What Happens When a Fashion Stylist Designs Inflatable Pools

07/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Bight Size

This Mountain Gear Was Born on Rainier

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Work Hard, Play Hard

Local Essentials: An Intern's Guide to Seattle

07/18/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Retail Wire

Rodd and Gunn Brings New Zealand Style to the Pacific Northwest

07/09/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

TV Style

The Phluid Project and HBO’s Euphoria Team Up for a Capitol Hill Popup

07/09/2019 By Lily Hansen

Best Bars

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Life on Mars Spins '70s Vibes with Pike/Pine Chic

08/20/2019 By Stefan Milne

Buzzed for a Bargain

Shop a Little, Sip a Little: Essential U Village Happy Hours

08/06/2019 By Sam Jones

Bar Stool Dispatch

Erik Hakkinen's New Bar Roquette Is Open and It Is Lovely

07/11/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Magical Mystery Tour

Would You Let Strangers Send You Anywhere in the World?

08/20/2019 By Allison Williams

Get the Dirt

10 Best Hikes at Mount Rainier National Park

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Behind the Scenes

Climb Every Mountain

07/23/2019 By Jane Sherman

Shade Index

Washington's Worst Hiking Trails

07/23/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Fixing Paradise

An Inside Look at the Paradise Inn Remodel

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

School of Thought

A Small-Town Schoolhouse Gets New Life as a Creative Arts Center

07/23/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

8:00am By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe