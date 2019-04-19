This Week in Restaurant News: Brass Knuckle Closes, New Meaty Ventures Open

New food truck Odin Star's hot fried chicken sandwich, Some Like It Hot. Image: Courtesy Odin Star

Brass Knuckle Bistro Shutters

Brass Knuckle Bistro, one of the city's best new restaurants of 2018, announced that its last day of service is April 27. It'll be keeping normal hours until then, although chef Case Justham will update the menu as ingredients sell out. Vegan sandwich options, heavy on spice and sauce, should stick around close to the very end, and the staff will continue to prep fried and smoked chicken. Justham cited personal reasons in the decision, saying that business had been good and was getting even better. A new owner will take over the space soon, but it's not the end of Brass Knuckle: Justham's considering popups or small events, and he has a cookbook in the works.

Smoke Near the Water

The newly-minted South Lake Union location of Jack's BBQ will serve weekend brunch starting tomorrow. There's plenty of smoke on the menu—barbecue plates with eggs and potatoes, smoked chicken chilequiles—along with some serious hangover food: jalapeno cheddar biscuits, banana pancakes with smoked brown sugar whipped cream, even a Texmosa with smoked (yes, really) orange juice. See the Mexican coffee too, which combines coffee, Kahlúa, cinnamon, ice cream, and tequila. Of course Jack's mega-popular breakfast tacos are on the menu, and brunch is available 10 to 2 Saturdays and Sundays.

Smoke Near the...Soccer?

In other smoky news, food truck Odin Star debuted earlier this month with a lineup of smoked meat sandwiches and sexed-up barbecue sides, like porchetta with arugula and black pepper mayo, and jo-jos loaded with pork belly. And there's a soft serve machine on board, which means the crew will start dishing out the cold stuff when the weather warms up. The truck, from Huxley Wallace chef Seth Richardson, doesn't have a single location down yet, so you'll find it across the city—at Space Needle Park today, at the Sounders game next week. See the website for more schedule details.

New Cocktails on Sunset Hill

Baker's, a new bar up the hill from Shilshole Bay, will officially open for business April 29. It's pitched as a neighborhood bar with high-end cocktails, and is owned and operated by Brian Claudio Smith, who got his start at the Hunt Club before managing the bar program at Osteria La Spiga. The menu is cocktail-forward, but also has wine, local beer, small plates, and oysters. Locals will recognize the location as the former home of Walter's, which was issued a notice to vacate by the building's owner last year, according to Westside Seattle. Taking over from a longstanding neighborhood institution is "bittersweet," Smith says, adding that he's gotten to know Walter and would like to fill a similar, community-first role in the space. By the end of the summer, he hopes to build out the back patio for all-ages seating, an herb garden, and maybe even a smoker.

And a Meat-Focused Dining Destination

In the past year, a new brewery and waterfront cafe have opened up on Vashon Island, and they're being followed by the Ruby Brink, a meatery set to open downtown on May 4, per Eater Seattle. The Ruby Brink is a little bit of a lot of things—a cocktail bar, restaurant, and retail butcher shop—and is a partnership between Vashon butcher Lauren Garaventa, Rustle Biehn, and Portland whiskey librarian Jake Heil. Meat, produce, and dairy will all come from local farms, including Vashon–based operations.

This Week in Food & Drink

