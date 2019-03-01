  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Brick-and-Mortar Spice Waala and New Rooftop Bar

Six dining developments on our radar this week.

By Aly Brady 3/1/2019 at 10:00am

Spice Waala's chicken kathi rolls are getting a permanent home on the Hill.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Spice Waala Puts Down Roots

Akanksha Sinha and husband Uttam Mukherjee's roaming street food stand, Spice Waala, quickly became a staple at the Fremont and South Lake Union markets thanks to kathi rolls stuffed with chicken tikka, paneer masala, lamb kebab, and aloo tikki. Now the duo's laying down physical roots in the former Kanak Cuisine of India space, according to Capitol Hill Seattle. With all that extra elbow room, expect to see new menu additions, like sandesh pastries and fried samosas, when the brick-and-mortar spot opens later this year.

The Great Outdoors, on a Roof

Attention Birkenstock wearers and bitter urban dwellers: Opening Friday atop the University District’s Graduate Seattle Hotel, Mountaineering Club is essentially the wilderness, but on a rooftop. That is, the restaurant and bar will feature a “campsite spread of prosciutto, pimento cheese, pickles and toast.” Expect the food to skew local, with plenty of clam chowder and salmon and avocado toast. And Dino's alum Jabriel Donohue will be manning the drink menu. If all that isn’t Seattle enough, you can grab an espresso below at Poindexter Coffee.

Cocktail Queen Earns Crown

If you didn’t think bartending was a sport, you’d be wrong. This week longtime Seattle bartender Lauren Darnell took home gold at the regional finals for Speed Rack Season 8 Northwest. (It’s basically the Olympics but boozier, and strictly female.) Darnell currently mixes up craft cocktails at First Hill's dimly lit hang, The Hideout. She'll head to Chicago in May for the national competition. Miss Speed Rack U.S. 2019? Fingers crossed.

Chocolate Buns, Egg Tarts, Milk Tea!

Taiwanese favorite 85°C Bakery Cafe is expanding north on its continuing quest for worldwide puff pastry domination. While no opening date has been announced, Eater Seattle reports that signage has already gone up. Edmonds folk, get ready for a long but worthwhile line: home baking can't live up to milk pudding buns, egg tarts, and hot dog–stuffed brioche.

Hot Cakes, Hot Damn

New things are afoot at Seattle's requisite molten chocolate cakery: Seattle Central pastry program alum and former intern Colin Buchanan is rejoining the gang as Hot Cakes' newest pastry chef. And, as if we needed another reason to long for spring, there's a whole slew of menu additions coming March 14, from rhubarb bread pudding to a toasted caramel popcorn shake. As for the cake of the month? It's equally spring-themed: dark chocolate stuffed with a lemon-lavender curd and topped with vanilla ice cream, honey caramel sauce, and a square of lavender shortbread.

A Homey Pizza Joint

Carolyn and Tony Scott have done plenty of dabbling in solid brunch fare and fried chicken sandwiches at Redmond's Woodblock, and now they're tackling another comfort food at Spark Pizza. The couple is commandeering a former residential Redmond home, complete with a fire pit and forthcoming deck. Look for wood-fired pizzas alongside salads and a rotating pasta menu this spring.

This Week in Food & Drink

Big news dropped in the James Beard universe this week. And Seattle fared mighty well in the semifinalist announcements.

A new bar's coming to Capitol Hill: Expect plant-based food and cocktails, plus a whole lot of records when Life on Mars opens in late spring.

When Schooner Brewing's kitchen reopens—hopefully in July or August—it will do so as the newest extension of Ethan Stowell Restaurants.

Bacon, eggs, and cheese have never looked so good: Behold the Seattle breakfast sandwich hall of fame.

Filed under
Hot Cakes, Pizza, 85°C Bakery Cafe, Cocktail Competitions, Rooftop Deck, Indian Food, Shifts and Shakeups
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Poulet Galore 2.0 and Hot Pot Conveyor Belts

05/31/2019 By Sam Jones

Treat Beat

Frankie and Jo's Will Pop Up in West Seattle All Summer Long

05/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 29–June 4

05/29/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Chosen Frozen

Taste These Next-Level Seattle Ice Creams

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 31–June 2

05/31/2019 By Gennette Cordova

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 29–June 5

05/29/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Cinematic Hacks

A Guide to Seattle's Outdoor Movie Scene

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

How to Score

Quirky Seattle Team Sports to Play in Summer

05/29/2019 By Jaime Archer

Brainy Beach Reads

10 PNW Books to Bring to the Beach

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

10 Seattle Events to Catch This June

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Float On

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Art & Craft

This Tiny School Builds Boats the Old Way

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Boat Town

Seattle Is Defined by Its Maritime Pastimes

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe