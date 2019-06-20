It's Pride Month and These Restaurants Are Celebrating Big

The Gay is back again at Cupcake Royale. Image: Benjamin Blackletter

Three locations, three different delicacies—Bakery Nouveau launched Pride-themed creations all around town this month. Pop over to Capitol Hill to try the Pride Cake, a rainbow cake with vanilla madame filling and buttercream frosting, or swing by West Seattle for some Pride shortbread. In Burien? Just a little something called “Drag Kouign,” a pastry with a fruit jelly center, gold luster, and rainbow sprinkles. Thru June

Your favorite cupcakery is back with The Gay, a confetti cake topped with vanilla buttercream and edible sugar rainbows. Better yet, ten percent of the cupcake's proceeds go to OutRight Action International, a nonprofit that researches, documents, and defends the rights of LGBTQ+ people around the world. Thru June

Elysian’s had a pretty festive month already between Jonathan Van Ness officiating a Pride wedding and GLITTERis Pride Ale resurfacing. But now the beer comes dressed up in a glittery can, which means you can pick up a pack almost anywhere instead of sipping it at the bar (although, honestly, we’re here for that too). Thru June

Leading up to the parade, Fog Room will partner with Lambert House, an organization dedicated to informing and empowering LGBTQ+ youth, to bring specialty Pride cocktails to the masses. Drop $14 on one of these rainbow creations and $4 will go to a great cause. The Come As You Are cocktail features cucumber lime vodka, Pueblo Viejo Blanco tequila, lime, cucumber and firewater, while the Baker’s Flag combines tea vodka, lemon, Campari and cava. June 28–30

Start and end your Pride weekend at Frolik: Friday kicks off with a silent disco at the the rooftop bar, with special guests DJ Meglados and DJ Skriblo. Then take in the parade from up high during Sunday brunch; drag queens, Pride anthems, and a specialty menu are on the books. June 28 & 30

It’s year five of Linda’s annual drag show, and the second time the giant party’s been moved out to the parking lot for the crowd. Expect frozen boozy drinks, glitter dumpsters, and a catwalk. And while free entry is cause for even more celebration, don’t forget to bring some dollars for the queens of the night. Sat, June 29

The Pride Cone at Molly Moon's is a fruity, rainbow delight.

Our homegrown ice cream empire is known for its seasonality, and this June a rainbow stack of flavors, appropriately dubbed the Pride cone, is in store. Strawberry rhubarb sorbet, Rachel’s Ginger Beer passionfruit sherbet, vegan matcha, and blackberry blend together for a rainbow treat benefitting three LGBTQ+ nonprofits. For more rainbow flair, pick up a Pride cone pin or sticker—100 percent of the proceeds are donated. Thru June

The Friday of Pride weekend, grab your friends and head over to this indoor-outdoor rooftop bar for some boozy drink specials, drag queens aplenty, and the best emcee in town, Gaysha Starr. Oh, and did we mention it’s free? Fri, June 28

For the fourth year in a row, Oddfellows Cafe is dishing out Pride rice krispies treats throughout the month of June. For every treat sold, $1 will go to Lambert House. Thru June

Lambert House is getting even more love from Patagōn: Stop by during the weekend to try the Stonewall Punch cocktail (rose vodka, lemon, cherry liqueur, sparkling rosé) or the Watermelon Rose (cucumber lime vodka, watermelon puree, lime, mint). June 28–30

Seattle Cider Company’s berry rosé cider comes in a colorful rainbow box through the end of the month, with a portion of the proceeds going to Three Dollar Bill Cinema. Which means you can celebrate all kinds of love without getting off your couch. Thru June

At Maria Hines's organic-sourcing sanctuary, the Big Gay Rosé flight features French, Italian, and South African pours through the end of the month. For just $12, sipping on rosé all day does some good—with $1 donated to Camp Ten Trees, a nonprofit for LGBTQ+ youth and and their families. Thru June

Southern barbecue meets Seattle Pride at The Tin Table with a popup dinner serving up fried Louisiana gator bites, buffalo shrimp pasta, stuffed trout, and crispy pork belly over a cheesy grit souffle. Expect your stomach to be full of food and your heart full of Pride. Mon, June 24

Have you ever dreamt of drinking a rainbow (not Skittles, mind you)? Urbane offers specialty cocktails through the month of June. The Pride Star combines pomegranate vodka with, yes, edible glitter stars. Or opt for the Rainbow City, with rice-infused rum, simple syrup, half and half, and rainbow glitter. Thru June