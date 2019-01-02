  1. Eat & Drink
Look at All the Restaurants That Opened Over the Holidays

And a mega-popular bakery. And a brewery we've been anticipating since summer 2017.

By Allecia Vermillion 1/2/2019 at 10:30am

Scott Carsberg's gleaming new Bisato in the final stages of construction.

Image: Christopher Boffoli

It's a pro move to launch your new bar or restaurant amid the holiday whirl, when most people are too busy, or too OD'd on merriment and Christmas cookies, to mob a fledgling dining room. While we were all flopped on the couch this week, Seattle gained some high-end dining, a worldly diner, a destination brewery. And then some.

Dacha Diner

This triangular house of Eastern European comfort food arrived the day after Christmas, serving vareniki, blintzes, and herring under a fur coat in the former home of the Saint on Olive Way. Apparently the khachapuri, aka a rather pizza-like Georgian dish of egg and cheese nestled within bread, is the jam here.

Aerlume

The partnership between chef Jason Wilson and the El Gaucho group has bestowed upon Seattle a new waterfront destination restaurant at 2003 Western Ave, close to Pike Place Market and wrapped in scenic views. Executive chef Maggie Trujillo overseas a Northwest-rich menu with dishes like king salmon gravlax and roe with tarragon creme fraiche and grapefruit mustard, and pastrami-spiced short ribs.

Bisato

Scott Carsberg's renaissance in Pioneer Square is happening in stages. Bisato has begun a series of popup preview dinners as a sort of soft opening before the restaurant begins traditional service. More details on the restaurant's Facebook page.

85°C Bakery Cafe

Taiwan's juggernaut of egg tarts and sea salt coffee is softly open at Fifth and Jackson. Come ready for brioche stuffed with anything from hot dogs to guava to chocolate chips. And come ready for a crowd.

Future Primitive Brewing

One of the most exciting breweries this town (well, technically it's in White Center) has seen in a while poured its first drafts shortly before Christmas. Future Primitive took over the former Big Al Brewing, but its connection to Seattle's brewing scene runs stronger than that. Its partners include head brewer Kevin Watson, an alum of Elysian and Allagash and easily one of the town's most respected beer brains. And Pine Box owners Dean Hudgins and Ian Roberts, plus Mike Baker of the former Baron Brewing. The taproom is kid friendly, you can bring in food (for now), and Future Primitive's taplist borders upon literature and, presumably, drinks even better.

