6 Under-the-Radar Baking Operations You Should Know About

Sourdough cruffins. Brioche doughnuts. Rustic loaves. Seattle's pop-up bakeries are here for your carb-loving needs.

By Nosh Pit Staff 12/3/2018 at 10:00am

Temple Pastries' Christina Wood folds together colored doughs into one tangy sourdough croissant.

Image: Courtesy Temple Pastries

Temple Pastries

After stints at Bakery Nouveau and Cafe Besalu, Christina Wood started her own baking operation, Temple Pastries, to focus solely on sourdough croissants and cruffins. "Monocultures," she says, "are boring" and working with sourdough adds "that extra layer of flavor." If sourdough weren't enough to set these croissants apart, Wood also folds in seasonal flavors like salted caramel apple, plum and cardamom, and chocolate hazelnut with orange zest sugar. Temple sells Instagram-worthy bicolor pastries too, which are, unsurprisingly, always a top seller. Since selling its first croissant in July, Temple has popped up throughout the city, with regular appearances at the Dane every second Saturday of the month. Temple will be back at the Dane December 8 with, hopefully, a spiced cranberry bicolor in tow; keep track of popups on its Instagram page. —Jaime Archer

Ben’s Bread

Baker Ben Campbell established the bread program at John Sundstrom’s original Lark and has been basking in the glorious world of gluten ever since. He’s currently the head baker for Sea Creatures, the restaurant group of Renee Erickson's collection of eateries. Most recently Campbell developed the bready goodness—square pizza, round focaccia—at the newly opened Willmott’s Ghost (in the Amazon Spheres, but open to the public). But away from the carb-loading techies, Campbell and his wife Megan run Ben’s Bread, a community supported bakery that donates a portion of proceeds to organizations like Green Plate Special. Local, organic whole grains plus a natural leavening process equals round, rustic loaves of Ben’s Bread. How to get it: Order online and pick up monthly, usually at Southpaw Pizza—yes, that’s Lark’s former home on 12th Avenue. —Rosin Saez

Comadre Panaderia

Mariela Camacho honed her skills at Amandine Bakeshop, but her ongoing popup draws on Latin America’s rich pastry traditions. Pig-shaped puerquito cookies resemble gingerbread, but with mole spicing; cookie-topped brioche conchas are chewy happiness; canela rolls are rich with cinnamon, Mexican brown sugar, and dulce de leche. The gaily frosted “pink cake” has loads of curb appeal, but don’t pass up Camacho’s breads, like her rounds of mesquite sourdough, its aroma almost like raisins. Comadre’s dialing back its popup markets for December to focus on holiday orders, but she'll be at Little Neon Taco's Noche Buena popup market this Sunday, December 9 from 5–8pm. —Allecia Vermillion

Beep Boop is bringing traditional (and not-so-traditional) bagels to Seattle.

Image: Brooke Shary

Beep Boop Bagel

Recognizing Seattle's shortage of bagel shops, baker Jordan Clark started Beep Boop Bagel in mid-October, crafting bagels the old fashioned way, hand rolled one at a time and boiled in malt syrup before baking. Clark makes all the usual suspects: sesame, plain, poppy, and everything (though his take has cumin). More noteworthy, though, are flavors like buckwheat blueberry, manchego, and rye carraway—and spreads like chive black pepper and peach ginger. Eventually Clark hopes to spread the bagel gospel throughout Seattle via a food truck. For now, Beep Boop's bagels are available at the Dane, Addo, and Cafe Bambino, and will pop up at Not Without Salt Shop January 19; check Instagram for the latest news. —JA

Sea Hearth Baking

Gabe Newton’s pain de campagne isn’t much unlike his rural Idaho upbringing: wild and a little unpredictable (but with notably less sheep riding). His wild-yeast sourdough bread, aka natural levain, is a rustic French-style country loaf. In his words, it’s the kind “you might have found on the table at a French farmhouse in 1906.” Fast forward 110 years to 2016, when Newton was at Standing Rock making three gallons of chai each morning. When he left he was given a sourdough starter from two fellow camp cooks. He's been baking bread ever since. With a light and creamy crumb, but dark, burnt toffee exterior, Sea Hearth's pain de campagne is hand mixed, long-period fermented, and, most importantly, available on Wednesdays at both Hot Cakes locations in Ballard and Capitol Hill. Ultimately, Newton hopes to open a proper bakeshop somewhere down the road. —RS

The Flour Box

What started out as a cake-baking hobby for Pamela Vuong turned into a wildly popular brioche doughnut popup (read: these fried, stuffed goodies usually sell out within the hour). Vuong's brioche-styled dough contains more butter and eggs than usual, yielding a softer, richer doughnut. But it's really Flour Box's flavors that draw the long lines—creme brulee, everything bagel, pistachio, and haupia, or coconut pudding. Vuong hasn't held a popup since August, but the wait is (thankfully) over: A mini popup is coming to U Village December 11, followed by two more at Beacon Hill's Garden House on December 15 and 16. Along with her signature doughnuts, Vuong's bringing apple cranberry and rosemary sage vanilla custard flavors and three cakes. And while she isn't quite ready to share the location of her forthcoming brick-and-mortar location, she did say that it'll have doughnuts, cakes, espresso, and, fittingly, flower boxes out front. —JA

Croissants, Doughnuts, Bread, Pop Ups, Bakeries
09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

