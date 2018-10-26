  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Expansion Mode

Hood Famous Bakeshop Will Open a Cafe and Bar in Early 2019

The new Chinatown–International District location will be an extension of the Ballard bakery with a bigger menu, plus coffee by day and cocktails by night.

By Rosin Saez 10/26/2018 at 2:17pm

Soon: Filipino-inflected cocktails, coffee, bittermelon quiche, all the Hood Famous Bakeshop ube cheesecake, plus more.

Image: Jaime Archer

What started as a popup favorite and longtime grocery staple, the purple yam–based ube cheesecake has come to represent, in part, a national moment in which Filipino cuisine is at the center. In Seattle that means Hood Famous Bakeshop. Its, well, famous purple-hued dessert decidedly erupted onto the food scene when owners and husband and wife Geo Quibuyen and Chera Amlag opened their Ballard bakery off Shilshole Ave two years ago (though it already had a cult following by then) and helped to usher in more Filipino collabs and flavors into the city's collective palate.

It's been a marathon. But, to the joy of sweet-toothed citizens, Hood Famous isn't slowing down. Rather, it's expanding to Chinatown–International District with Hood Famous Cafe and Bar.

Things will stay true to their dessert roots with the popular suite of cheesecakes—ube, guava, calamansi, and the like—but will add more sweets as well as savory options, some of which will seasonally rotate in and out. That may look like a lineup of quiches that Amlag's particularly excited about in iterations such as an eggplant torta (in Filipino cuisine, a torta is basically a stuffed omelet), sauteed ampalaya (aka bittermelon), and longanisa sausage. They're also slowly working in some breads and pastries, like pan de sal buns and ensaymada—brioche topped with butter cream, sugar, maybe a bit of cheese. To pair with the dessert menu, by day at least, there will be a full coffee program in collaboration with various local roasting outfits such as Fulcrum Coffee Roasters.

At their Ballard spot seating is zero, grab-and-go is a must, but at the new location inside the redeveloped Publix Hotel on Fifth Avenue South you'll be able to stay a while and plop down at one of the handful of tables should you so desire. By night, drinks will still play well with desserts but will skew boozy. "We're definitely trying to include things that you wouldn't be able to find at any other bar, like spirits from the Philippines," says Quibuyen, who's crafting the bar's menu. Cocktails will have hints of calamansi citrus, tamarind, ube, and guava, much like the flagship cheesecake flavors, but don't be surprised if some salty-savory-piquant notes of bagaoong (fermented shrimp paste) sneak in, too.

The space, all at once sleek and modern, yet traditional and rooted in the couple's upbringings in Hawaii and the Philippines, is ultimately a reflection of Hood Famous itself: an eclectic blend of styles, flavors Amlag and Quiyuben think simply go together. It's simultaneously fresh and comforting. 

When they were fresh out of the University of Washington, Chera Amlag and Geo Quibuyen worked their first jobs in the Chinatown–International District. They recognize that much has changed about the neighborhood since then, some things less so, but nonetheless they're happy to make a return to the community. "To know that we're a part of a wave of our generation setting up their own small businesses," says Quibuyen, "we're excited about that most of all."

Hood Famous Cafe and Bar will open in early 2019 (after we've all recovered from any post-holiday madness which will most certainly call for a cocktails and baked goods.)

Follow along the Hood Famous Bakeshop Instagram and website (which just got an updated look and new merch—hello, holidays) for news on progress. Stay tuned to Nosh Pit for more details as we have them.

Filed under
Expansions, Chinatown–International District, Bars, Bakery, Filipino Cuisine
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Expansion Mode

Hood Famous Bakeshop Will Open a Cafe and Bar in Early 2019

10/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Pasta, Pizza, and Pork Carnitas

10/26/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Cookie Crowds

Lowrider Baking Company Opens Tomorrow in Georgetown

10/26/2018 By Jaime Archer

Fried Chicken Happenings

Ma'ono's Fried Chicken Sandwiches Head to Rachel's Ginger Beer on 12th Ave

10/25/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Meat Matters

The Wood Shop BBQ Team Will Open Oaky's Tex Mex in Interbay

10/24/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner October 24–30

10/24/2018 By Christina Ausley

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 26–28

10/25/2018 By Stefan Milne

Mountain Music

Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival Just Announced Next Year’s Lineup

10/22/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 22–25

10/22/2018 With Aly Brady

Ticket Alert

Amy Schumer Announces Paramount Show

10/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 19–21

10/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Dark Arts

Halloween Event Guide 2018

10/17/2018 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

The City Budget

Sawant Wants to Reallocate $48 Million of Durkan's Budget Plan to Housing

10/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Pasta Pending

Matt Fortner in the Market

10/23/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinks & Doughnuts

I-Miun Liu Is the Master of Many

10/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

All Hail the Queen

Linda Derschang Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

10/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Seattle Police Contract, Regressive Taxes, and Backyard Cottages

10/22/2018 By Anne Dennon

Election 2018

In 34th Legislative District Senate Race, Candidates Make Their Case on Representation

10/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Style File

Beauty Blogger Julianna Broadwater Talks Clean, Healthy Skin Care

10/24/2018 By Aly Brady

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 22–28

10/22/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Highly Accessorized

11 Gadgets to Help Posh Up Your Pot

10/16/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 15–21

10/15/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Seasonal Wish List

10 Must-Haves for Fall

10/08/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When October 8–14

10/08/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Rejuvenation Vacation

These Resorts Bring Wellness to the Oregon Coast

10/16/2018 By Allison Williams

Branching Out

Larch Season Is Finally Here

10/03/2018 By Allison Williams

Insta-Worthy Spots

Fall's Most Instagrammable Locations

09/27/2018 By Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Adventure Awaits

10 Best Hikes Close to Seattle

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Hang Around Town

19 Urban Adventures for the Whole Family

09/21/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

How We Got That Shot

Road Trips 2018: Behind the Scenes

09/11/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Health & Wellness

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

Character Flaws

History’s Not a Facade

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Pull Off an Open Floor Plan

09/11/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design Kids' Rooms

08/14/2018 By Stefan Milne

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe