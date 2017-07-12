  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Trend

Seattle’s Mini Boom of Filipino Desserts

This city has never exactly been a stronghold of Filipino food. Cheesecake and ice cream might change that.

By Rosin Saez 7/12/2017 at 8:00am Published in the August 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Smd 3360 k8bzg4

Chera Amlag in the Hood Famous test kitchen playing around with various combinations of the dessert halo-halo.

Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

For the uninitiated, ube sounds more like a car-sharing app than the sweet, violet yam that it is. Yet, it’s the exact ingredient that helped amass a cult following for Hood Famous Bakeshop, a small, subterranean bakery off Shilshole Avenue in Ballard. Owner Chera Amlag fell into baking as a kid with a Betty Crocker cookbook, in a childhood home mostly devoid of sweets. In 2013, she and her husband, Geo Quibuyen, one half of local hip-hop duo Blue Scholars, launched the temporarily retired Food and Sh*t popup, in which the duo doled out many a Filipino dish full of flavors they both grew up eating. For these meals, Amlag baked cheesecake, but tempered its classic Americana with a Filipino touch. She made it with ube, which lends its jewel-toned hue and subtle, earthy sweetness to baked goods. The result, a perfect specimen of Instagram bait that’s topped with ripples of ube jam and sits on a coconut-butter biscuit crust.

Of the many cuisines that take hold when immigrants land in the Pacific Northwest, Filipino food hasn’t quite been one of them. Sure, there’s a handful of mom-and-pop places that serve crispy lumpia or batches of quintessential pork adobo. But in 2016—in the very same week—both Inay’s and Isla Manila Bar and Grill shuttered and left our sparse Filipino cuisine landscape even more barren. Now, a new wave of Filipino Americans uplift the traditional flavors of home through a sweeter endeavor: dessert.

In the realm of all that is luscious, creamy, and quite often ultra purple, Seattle is experiencing a mini growth spurt of Filipino dessert shops. Two newcomers, Hood Famous Bakeshop and Central District Ice Cream Company, serve uniquely Filipino-inspired treats. There’s also Kalsada Coffee, a locally grown business that’s reviving Seattle’s century-old connection to Philippine coffee farmers. Hood Famous brews one of its new single-origin styles. Collaboration is common amongst these three Filipina-run ventures—for example, Central District Ice Cream Company’s scoopable, frozen version of that popular ube cheesecake. 

In 2016, Amlag opened a permanent home for her heretofore “hood famous” cheesecakes, which these days are known citywide. She bakes a whole slew of flavors beyond the signature ube that are rooted in the Filipino palate: white chocolate with rosy-pink swirls of guava, mango with calamansi (a ubiquitous citrus in the Philippines squeezed onto just about anything), and coconut pandan—a tropical herb that’s altogether floral, vanilla, and delicately grassy. 

There’s a spectrum of customers, says Amlag, among them,“ones who know exactly what they want and ones not really familiar with the flavors.” It’s a sort of cheesecake blind date that often requires a bit of customer education, something she’s ready to do, especially for the menu’s newest addition, halo-halo. Meaning “mix” in Tagalog, this summery snack’s roll call of ingredients varies, but at its most basic contains a combo of shaved ice, evaporated milk, ice cream, plus fruit, some kind of jelly, and a crunch factor—maybe dried coconut or glutinous rice flakes. Amlag’s in-progress version, for now, layers green coconut jelly, palm seeds, mung beans, brown sugar–sweetened saba bananas, jackfruit, macapuno (young coconut strings cooked in sugar), chunks of Hood Famous ube cheesecake, and Rice Krispies. While halo-halo’s contents can change, Seattle’s feelings for Filipino treats are proving to be anything but mixed.

114 seattlemet 0716 drbtgv 

At Central District Ice Cream Company, a queue meanders out the door of the light-filled space with teal walls and candy-colored chairs and onto the East Union sidewalk. It’s sunny but cool outside, yet a cluster of people—and ice-cream-loving pit bulls—await the month’s latest rotating flavors, which morph beloved Filipino desserts into frozen form. Caramelized banana lumpia, or turon, is reimagined as a sunny-colored scoop. Here halo-halo is a smooth swirl of green, pink, purple, and yellow ice cream—not a crispy or jelly anything in sight. “With the ice cream version I can have all the flavor without the texture,” says co-owner Kryse Martin-McGill, who runs the shop with her husband, Darren McGill. They originally hail from California, a state with a big Filipino population, and here in Seattle she wants to bring the community to her.

“I’m a first-generation Filipino American,” says Martin-McGill. “I’m really proud of that, so I put that in my food as well.” She creates variations that are as bright as her own electric blue hair and as nostalgic as they come. It’s not uncommon to see younger Filipino Americans walk in and yell, “Ube ice cream, yeah!”

While its savory side has yet to take off in Seattle, it’s not hard to wrap your brain around the cuisine’s tropical charms when delivered in familiar packages like cheesecake and ice cream. These do more than just hit a sweet spot. Every purple yam–flavored treat, scoop of coconut-milk mango, or cup of Philippine single-origin coffee, helps root Filipino food more firmly in our city’s dining landscape. Perhaps ube is a gateway tuber—a sign of more lumpia and adobo to come.

Filed under
Ice Cream, Desserts
Show Comments
In this Article

Central District Ice Cream Company

$ Dessert, Ice Cream 2016 E Union

A spare but sweet little scoop shop on Union that also offers creative ice cream sandwiched and shelf upon shelf of bulk candy.

Related Content

Seattle Summer

Flavor Hunters: Salt and Straw’s Seattle Ice Cream Takeover

06/09/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

Cold Stunners

The Best of Seattle Ice Cream 2017

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Olivia Brent

Pseudo-Holidays

Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Is Real and It's This Saturday

01/31/2017 By Rosin Saez

Dairy Dispatch

Molly Moon's Ice Cream in Columbia City Opens June 2

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Viva La France

Where to Toast to the Revolution on Bastille Day

9:00am By Amber Wright

Food and Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 12–18

8:40am By Rosin Saez

Trend

Seattle’s Mini Boom of Filipino Desserts

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Cure What Ales You

Redhook's New Brewpub Officially Opens on August 17

07/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Collabs

The Chef at David Chang's Momofuku Ko Is Coming to Cook at Canlis

07/11/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Expansion Mode

Brian Clevenger Will Expand His Italian Realm to Eastlake

07/11/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Art Collabs

Celebrate Emerging Women Filmmakers at the Future of Film Is Feminist Festival

10:30am By Isabel Boutiette

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

07/11/2017 By Jessica Voelker

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: July 2017

07/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Star-Spangled Day Drinking

Where to Celebrate Independence Day Among the People

06/29/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Survivor's Highlights and Cringeworthy Moments

9:45am By Hayat Norimine

Swimming Against the Current

Seattle's New Seawall Uses Technology That Could Rescue Salmon

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Jessyn Farrell

07/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Power Lines

The Shooting of Charleena Lyles and the Return of the Police Accountability Conversation

07/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

07/11/2017 By Jessica Voelker

City Council

A Change to Income Tax Bill Pits Sawant Against González, Herbold

07/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe