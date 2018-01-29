  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Opening Dispatch

Hear Ye, Capitol Hill: Petite Galette Opens January 31

This Wednesday brings Sara Nafatly's Breton-style crepes, Marmite soup, and fresh juice to a little counter inside Chophouse Row.

By Rosin Saez 1/29/2018 at 11:15am

Img 9453 aodrpv

The biligs have been burned; bring on the crepes!

Image: Petite Galette

Inside the labyrinth of Chophouse Row, tucked behind a jewelry boutique and Marmite, is a four-seat countertop dressed in white subway tiles and Marseille blue. This wee space is home to crêperie Petite Galette, which softly opens this Wednesday, January 31.

Petite Galette is the brainchild of Sara Naftaly, baker-owner of Amandine Bakeshop who also helps husband Bruce Naftaly run things at Marmite, and Tallulah Anderson, the managing partner of the project. It makes perfect sense that this collaboration would also take on a similar sensibility next to the Naftaly's French establishments. Plus, there's the nostalgic pull of this particular crêpe. "Traveling through Brittany in the early '70s, I always loved seeing the Breton women wearing their extravagant lace hats," says Naftaly. It's this early childhood memory of Breton-style crêpes, the taste of the "heartiness of buckwheat" at maybe six years old, she says, that inspired Petite Galette.

Those buckwheat crêpes will be fairly classic: the Toute Verte consists of green vegetables and garlic or a straightforward ham, cheese, and egg.

Img 9638 vk4czd

Apple cider crêpe and the Toute Verte.

Image: Petite Galette

Breaking from tradition a bit, there'll be one seasonal sweet crêpe. For winter that looks like an apple cider crêpe filled with Newtown Pippin apples drizzled with caramel. As always, menus shift and change, evolve and progress. But as things develop, says Naftaly, they plan to stay true to the Breton approach.

Anderson, who's running the juice end of things, says to expect a lineup of "simple flavors with the occasional hint of something unusual." Take one such combo as carrot and orange whose sweetness is tempered by some grapefruit juice and a pinch of dried sumac.

Anderson met the Naftalys when she started doing marketing work for the restaurateurs, which overtime naturally shifted into this partnership. "I had a skill set from my previous life in restaurants that was not being utilized," says Anderson, "so when Sara asked me to work with her on Petite Galette I was thrilled."

Beyond Breton crêpes and fresh juices, there will also be kombucha, soup from Marmite, then hopefully beer, wine and cider down the road. And once things are up and running, there could be even more offerings coming out of this tiny countertop space.

Petite Galette will be open from about 9 until 6, Monday through Friday, and from 10 until 5 on Saturday, then closed on Sunday (for now). Be patient, ye crêpe-enthused. Hours might change slightly during and after the soft opening. And finding the hidden crêperie can be tricky, follow the smells of crêpes on the bilig, or you know, take a stroll down the Chophouse Row walkaway and around to the courtyard side entrance. If you've passed Good Weather Bikeshop and Cafe, you've gone too far, friend.

(Crêpes in French Brittany, by the way, are referred to as a galette, hence the name; not to be confused with the other galette, a rustic, free form pastry.) 

Filed under
Capitol Hill, Petite Galette, Opening Dispatch, Openings
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Marmite

$$$ Northwest 1424 11th Ave

Longtime culinary icon Bruce Naftaly (of the famed Le Gourmand) has gone more casual but no less careful in his Chophouse Row lunch and brunch spot, now open...

Editor’s Pick

Amandine Bakeshop

$ Bakery/Pastry Shop, Coffee Shop 1424 11th Ave

After years of running Le Gourmand with her husband, Sara Naftaly opened her own bakeshop in Chophouse Row, drawing from her British upbringing and years in ...

Related Content

Summer Festivals

Scenes from Capitol Hill Block Party 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Paige Smith

Opening Dispatch

Brian Clevenger's Le Messe Is Officially Open

01/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taco Time

Get Ready for 2 New Taco Spots in Seattle

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pie Time

Hey, West Seattle: Mark Fuller's Supreme Pizza Bar Opens This Weekend

11/09/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

In The Mood For Food

Here You Go: 4 New Destinations for Dinner

1:35pm By Nosh Pit Staff

Opening Dispatch

Hear Ye, Capitol Hill: Petite Galette Opens January 31

11:15am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Blessings of Burgers and Pasta

01/26/2018 By Trevor Pogue Edited by Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Brian Clevenger's Le Messe Is Officially Open

01/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sole Providers

3 Super-Specialty Cafes That Are Worth the Drive

01/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Review

Opus Co. Delivers Big Flavors in a Tiny Restaurant

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 29–February 2

2:05pm By Manola Secaira

Ticket Alert

Here's How to Score $10 'Hamilton' Tickets

1:38pm By Kaelan Hicks

Theater

Hamilton Gets His Shot in Seattle

01/26/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 25–28

01/25/2018 By Darren Davis

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

01/25/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 22–26

01/22/2018 By Manola Secaira

News & City Life

Fossil Fuels

Inslee Sides with State Regulators, Opposes a Massive Oil Terminal in Southwest Washington

6:04pm By Manola Secaira

News Roundup

Top Stories: Aid for Dreamers, Rent Control Debate, and Another Letter from the DOJ

01/27/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Quote Unquote

Jenny Durkan: “When Donald Trump Was Elected, the World Started Spinning Differently for Me”

01/26/2018 By Jessica Voelker

City Hall

Mayor Durkan Will Review City's Harassment and Discrimination Policies

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Q&A with the Prosecutor on the Bellingham Serial Rape Case

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

King County Is Named for Martin Luther King Jr., But It Wasn’t Always That Way

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe