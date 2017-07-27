Still Having Trouble Deciding on Votes? Find All Candidate Profiles Here

Turnout for primary elections are historically low compared to the general elections, lower on off-years (odd-numbered years without presidential or mid-term elections). And this year voters may have an even tougher time deciding, with 21 candidates running for mayor, eight candidates running for an open at-large seat on the Seattle City Council (left open by Tim Burgess's retirement).

But it's not too late. Ballots are due Tuesday, and PubliCola is doing a press blitz for those who are still undecided at the 11th hour of voting. Questions largely focused on affordable housing, homelessness, and the city's efforts at police accountability—three hot-button topics in this year's election—but the profiles also give a taste of the candidates' backgrounds and what they say their priorities would be in elected office.

Here are the profiles we've published so far. More will be coming Thursday and Friday. We prioritized the high-profile mayoral candidates first, those most likely to make it through the primary, with the goal of also profiling candidates who have raised or put more than $10,000 into their campaigns (Gary Brose, Greg Hamilton, Michael Harris, and Harley Lever). Other candidates who have raised money and aren't included in this list: Casey Carlisle, James Norton Jr., Larry Oberto, and Jason Roberts.

Mayoral Candidates

Seattle City Council Position 8 Candidates

Updated July 27, 2017, at 12:24pm: This post includes links to other candidates not included in this list.