  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Teresa Mosqueda

"It's about finding that common ground and finding a pathway forward."

By Hayat Norimine 7/26/2017 at 7:26pm

Teresa mosqueda city council position 8 jl9akj

Image: Courtesy of Teresa Mosqueda

With the force of labor behind her, Teresa Mosqueda said she's running for council member Tim Burgess's open at-large seat because she wants public health justice.

"I see everything that the city council does through the lens of how it can improve or potentially hurt folks' health," Mosqueda told PubliCola. "I know that if I look across the city by race and ethnicity and by zip code, we have communities that have poorer health outcomes and they're dying at earlier rates." 

The Olympia native said her passion for social justice was born out of her parents, an Evergreen State College professor and Head Start teacher who would travel to observe elections in Central America and come back to show her slideshows of the wars at their house gatherings. She recalled sitting at her front door collecting donations in coffee cans for causes, and would attend protests with them as a kid. She said she's attended countless demonstrations since then—Seattle's WTO protests and, in college, a protest supporting the Zapatista movement as part of the University of Washington's MEChA (Chicago Student Movement of Aztlan). 

"They have instilled in me this not just economic justice perspective but this desire to constantly fight back," Mosqueda told PubliCola

Mosqueda went to the University of Washington for college and mostly stayed in Seattle since, where she worked on public health policies before she became a political campaign director for the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO. She received her master's in public administration at The Evergreen State College and worked at Sea Mar, which assists Latino seniors navigate their medical insurance, and the Children's Alliance. She said she wants the city to be prepared for federal health care cuts by looking at the infrastructure already in place and potentially applying a basic universal health care plan—one using the city's community health clinics and modeled after San Francisco's program.

"It's not going to happen overnight, but I think we need to start preparing for that now," Mosqueda told PubliCola.

Mosqueda said she's been asked to run for office before, but the November election was the final push for her to join the city council race. Labor groups endorsed her early, shortly after her announcement in January, and their political committees have so far put $117,000 in independent expenditures toward her campaign, according to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission. That's on top of the $192,000 she's raised. And when council member Kshama Sawant instead endorsed Jon Grant, Martin Luther King County Labor Council leader Nicole Grant called it a "tragedy" and blasted the council member for what she said was turning her back on labor.

"The working class in our country, because of Trump and in our city, because of affordability, is very threatened and needs a leader that understands class, that really understands what it's like to be a wage earner," Grant told PubliCola. "We need somebody who is one of us, and that's Mosqueda. I think the reason that I had so much passion around that issue was that the stakes are so high. And she's the one that working people trust and chose, and are advancing."

Mosqueda is also the only high-profile candidate, both in the mayoral and city council races, who said she supported the city's soda tax, a tax that ultimately passed with little controversy in the council (a 7-1 vote) but that labor staunchly opposed. She's been endorsed by several state and federally elected officials like congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, as well as five of her would-be colleagues on the council (Sally Bagshaw, Lorena Gonzalez, Debora Juarez, Rob Johnson, and Mike O'Brien). 

"I understand that it's not just about pounding your fists on the table and saying 'no' or 'yes,'" Mosqueda said. "It's about finding that common ground and finding a pathway forward."

Mosqueda and Grant, her biggest challenger for far-left progressive votes, have differed on two major points throughout the campaign: affordable housing and police accountability. Mosqueda takes a softer approach to police legislation; she said she wants a Community Police Commission member to be at the table on collective bargaining agreements, but hasn't called for a public negotiation like Grant. 

Mosqueda is calling for all publicly available lands to be immediately converted into affordable housing options including community land trusts, co-ops, co-housing models, or limited equity options, though didn't specify where the money would come from. Mosqueda, who lives in Queen Anne, would be the only renter on the city council if elected, and said she wants more rent stabilization and protection for tenants' rights. She said she supports pushing forward with HALA and Mandatory Housing Affordability requirements. She said requiring 25 percent of new developments to go to affordable housing is unrealistic and would slow down construction.

"I don't think it makes sense to call for a number citywide," Mosqueda said. "We do not have time to waste in the city of Seattle."

Updated July 27, 2017, at 1:42am: This post corrects that slideshows weren't shown at dinner but at community gatherings at their house.

Filed under
City Council Elections, City Council Position 8, Seattle City Council, Teresa Mosqueda
Show Comments

Related Content

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Mac McGregor

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Jon Grant

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Hisam Goueli

07/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Is Proposing Changes on Inspection Program for Rental Units

06/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Morning Matters

There's a New Brunch in Town—L'Oursin's

07/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 26–Aug 2

07/26/2017 By Amber Wright

Behind Bars

Neon Boots Is a Desert Hallucination—But in a Good Way

07/25/2017 By Stefan Milne

Pizza Excitement

Ma'ono Chef Mark Fuller Will Open a Pizza Bar on California Ave

07/24/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Phinney Ridge Is Getting Meatier: Opus Co. Opens on July 26

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Amazon, FareStart, and Li'l Woody's

07/21/2017 By Amber Wright

Arts & Culture

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: August 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Scenes from Capitol Hill Block Party 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Paige Smith

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Ditch The Crowds

Some Weekend Alternatives to Capitol Hill Block Party

07/20/2017 By Darren Davis and Isabel Boutiette

Bachelor Party

Chase the Dream and Audition for 'The Bachelor' at Pacific Place

07/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Teresa Mosqueda

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Mac McGregor

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Jon Grant

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Faces Mounting Pressure on Sexual Abuse Allegations

07/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Hisam Goueli

07/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Nikkita Oliver

07/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Style File

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

07/14/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe