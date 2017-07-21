  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Cary Moon

The fifth in a series of mayoral candidate profiles.

By Hayat Norimine 7/21/2017 at 2:25pm

Cary moon for mayor1 x4alcl

Image: Courtesy Moon's Campaign

Editor's Note: Embedded below is a blast from the past—a PubliColaTV interview with Moon back in July 2010.

Cary Moon is most notable for leading the People's Waterfront Coalition's crusade against the SR 99 tunnel to replace the Alaskan Way Viaduct. Now the urban planner, engineer, and civic activist is facing a new challenge: Running for mayor, and standing out as a strong progressive challenger in a crowded field of 21 candidates, with no experience in elected office. 

"My style is speak softly and carry a big stick," Moon told PubliCola. "I have experience bringing people together toward a common vision. I have experience running an organization. And to me, leadership and building shared commitment...is as important as political experience."

The Michigan native got her start in Seattle 20 years ago when she began helping the city plan the Pioneer Square neighborhood. As soon as she announced her campaign, she immediately had an ambitious goal prepared on housing: increasing the city's affordable housing stock fourfold through improved tenants' rights, and uses of public and nonprofit housing strategies. And Moon's plan for her first 100 days in office, released Thursday, offers a slew of ideas with even more details—analyzing the impact of speculators on Seattle's housing market, more taxes like another real estate excise tax on luxury property and capital gains tax on sales of non-primary residences, and property tax relief, to name a few.

Moon, who announced her candidacy early on April 19, has placed herself far left in Seattle's politics, like when she criticized the Seattle Chamber of Commerce after it endorsed Jenny Durkan. She came out swinging against Mayor Ed Murray when he dropped his reelection bid in May; both she and Mike McGinn called for him to go further and resign. But she's now competing for progressive votes among a slate of high-profile, qualified candidates: She appeals to urbanist voters alongside Jessyn Farrell. Her civic activism likens her to McGinn. (They were both staunch opponents to the waterfront's tunneling project.) She's aligned herself with Nikkita Oliver on social justice causes. 

Despite Moon's challenges in standing out, she has secured sizable support. She may not have received the endorsement of elected officials. (Mike O'Brien donated to both Moon and Oliver campaigns back in May, and ultimately chose to back Oliver.) But she did receive major endorsements like The Stranger's editorial board (though four dissented to support Oliver), The Urbanist, and Seattle Subway. 

"It's true, we're biased," the Stranger's Election Control Board wrote. "But we fawn over Moon because she's smart and she has vision—and this city needs brainy, visionary leadership."

Having pledged to match all grassroots contributions dollar for dollar in May and June—and to not take corporate donations—she's poured more money into her campaign ($90,500 out of the total $144,000 raised) than other mayoral candidates. Moon said she doesn't want to spend her campaign time asking people for money because that's "what's wrong with politics." She cares deeply about the city, she said, so she wants to spend her money on the campaign. 

"I recognize the privilege in that, but I'm so committed to solutions that work for the well-being of everyone and being a constructive part of shaping the city's future," she told PubliCola. "I know I'm very lucky to be able to do it."

Moon has been vocal lately about the need for racial justice in the city and said she feels "a lot of resonance with Nikkita's call for transformation," urging a look at issues with a race and social equity lens. She said the city needs to ensure the Community Police Commission is fully funded, and that the city needs a greater commitment to police training on racism and crisis intervention. She opposes the King County new youth jail and supports De-Escalate Washington, a new initiative that would remove no "malice" as a defense for police deadly force. But she acknowledged she's not "a leader of that movement" like Oliver. 

"She has done heroic work with the black community and all people of color to bring these issues to the forefront and force everyone to address them," Moon said. "I think we're in our 21st century civil rights moment in Seattle, and now is the time to make transformative changes."

At times, though, Moon has fallen short of concrete ideas on that front (police reform, Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs), and she's not as critical of police chief Kathleen O'Toole as vocal people of color, including both Oliver and Bob Hasegawa. She did propose trying to implement citywide racial bias training; more racial, class and gender balance at the city's decision-making tables and departments; and programs for young people of color. She said she also wants to address the gender pay gap immediately at the city level.

"I'm completely committed to this city being the best example of a progressive city that cares about the well-being of everyone," she said. "The vision, and bold solutions, and determination that I feel are different than politics as usual."

Updated on July 21, 2017, at 3:02pm: This post includes a quote from the Stranger's endorsement.

Filed under
People's Waterfront Coalition, Cary Moon, Mayor's Race 2017
Show Comments

Related Content

Mayor's Race 2017

Cary Moon Is Running for Mayor

04/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

KING 5 Poll: McGinn, Durkan Are Frontrunners for Seattle Mayor

06/21/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

10 of the Best Tweets After a Flood of Mayoral Candidates

05/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Phinney Ridge Is Getting Meatier: Opus Co. Opens on July 26

10:18am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Amazon, FareStart, and Li'l Woody's

9:30am By Amber Wright

Opening Dispatch

Scratch Vietnamese Sandwich Shop Lan Hue Opens on Jackson Street

07/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: August 2017

07/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 19–25

07/19/2017 By Amber Wright

Expansion Mode

Cone and Steiner Will Open a New Location Downtown

07/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Ditch The Crowds

Some Weekend Alternatives to Capitol Hill Block Party

07/20/2017 By Darren Davis and Isabel Boutiette

Bachelor Party

Chase the Dream and Audition for 'The Bachelor' at Pacific Place

07/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Scene

The Seattle Art Fair Is the City’s Biggest Art Market. Too Bad Not Everyone’s Buying.

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

07/14/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/13/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

News & City Life

News Roundup

Week in Review: Murray Allegations, No Capital Budget, and Obamacare

5:40pm By Liz Weber

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Cary Moon

2:25pm By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mayoral Candidate Is Banned from City Hall for a Year

07/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Murray Opposes More Human Rights Commission Appointments

07/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Mike McGinn

07/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Mayor, City Council Take Steps for More Police Reform

07/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

11:00am By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Style File

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

07/14/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Back Again

Remodeled Pottery Barn Returns to U Village Today

07/13/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time In the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe