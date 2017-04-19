  1. Blogs
2017 Elections

Cary Moon Is Running for Mayor

Moon is the civic activist most well-known for leading the fight against the SR 99 tunneling project.

By Hayat Norimine 4/19/2017 at 7:42am

Cary moon for mayor1 x4alcl

Image: Courtesy of Moon's campaign

Cary Moon, an urban planner and civic activist most well-known for leading the crusade against the SR 99 tunnel, announced early Wednesday morning that she's running for mayor. 

Moon is the mystery female candidate Moxie Media alluded to earlier this month, shortly after allegations of child rape surfaced against mayor Ed Murray. She's the 11th candidate to put her hat in the ring this year, promises a grassroots campaign without corporate money and would likely appeal to progressive urbanist voters. Former mayor Mike McGinn announced his candidacy on Monday. 

“I’m running for Mayor because I feel an immense duty and responsibility to ensure Seattle, our beautiful, vibrant, diverse city, works for everyone," Moon said in a released statement Wednesday. "Seattle's prosperity should provide shared opportunity and success for everyone, not just the wealthy elite. We can't let the future of our city be sold to the highest bidder. We all belong here, and deserve a voice in shaping our city’s future.”

As founder of the People's Waterfront Coalition in 2004, she pushed for a waterfront reserved for small businesses, housing, and parks without a highway or tunnel. Moon won The Stranger's "political genius" award in 2007, Municipal League of King County's Citizen of the Year in 2009, and Real Change's Change Agent of the Year in 2011. 

Her platform largely focuses on tackling affordable housing through improved tenants' rights and ambitious goals—she says she wants to expand affordable housing fourfold from the current 6 percent of Seattle's housing market, and to implement "targeted taxes or other mechanisms" for corporate and non-resident real estate.

Nikkita Oliver, Black Lives Matter activist and spoken word poet, is the only other high-profile candidate and has so far raised $25,000, while Andres Salomon has raised $6,000 toward their campaigns, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.

Murray has raised $375,000, but his funds have remained unchanged since his accuser filed the sexual assault lawsuit on April 6

Filed under
Mayor's Race 2017, Bertha, Waterfront, SR 99, People's Waterfront Coalition, Cary Moon
