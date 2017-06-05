  1. News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Mike O'Brien Contributed to Nikkita Oliver's Campaign

Cary Moon's campaign said he contributed the same amount to Moon the same day.

By Hayat Norimine 6/5/2017 at 1:21pm

Nikkita ishisaka 0190 ywsc8h

Image: Naomi Ishisaka

Before mayor Ed Murray dropped his reelection bid, in the midst of a lawsuit alleging he sexually abused 46-year-old Delvonn Heckard in Heckard's teens (the 1980s), the mayor had endorsements from five Seattle council members. With Murray gone, council members' endorsements have shown just how divided the race (and vote) might be. 

Three of the council members have officially endorsed different mayoral candidates (Kshama Sawant for Nikkita Oliver, Sally Bagshaw for Jenny Durkan, and Rob Johnson for Jessyn Farrell). Mike O'Brien hasn't endorsed anyone yet—but he did contribute $250 to Oliver's campaign on May 16, according to a new campaign disclosure report. Cary Moon's campaign told PubliCola he contributed the same amount to Moon that same day.

O'Brien told PubliCola, just two days following his contribution, that he probably planned to endorse but not for another few weeks at least.

"I'm excited to hear some candidates take some substantive positions," O'Brien wrote on May 18. "There is lots of time." 

O'Brien's been known as a long-time ally of former mayor Mike McGinn, having worked with him at the Stokes Lawrence law firm and the Sierra Club. O'Brien was also the only council member who sided with McGinn against the Alaskan Way tunneling project in 2011. John Wyble, McGinn's political consultant, said Monday he didn't know whether McGinn asked O'Brien for his endorsement. 

Bagshaw, Tim Burgess, Debora Juarez, Lorena Gonzalez, and Bruce Harrell all endorsed Murray long before the lawsuit emerged on April 6. When Murray dropped out, Burgess told PubliCola he didn't plan to endorse anyone else for mayor. Juarez, Gonzalez, and Harrell haven't commented.

Lisa Herbold also said she won't be endorsing anyone.

"I feel like endorsing a mayoral candidate could compromise public perception of my independence from a future mayor, which I really value," Herbold wrote. "So no, I'm not planning to do so, though I reserve the right to change my mind post-primary."

Here are the other council members' statements on their choices:

Bagshaw, who worked with Durkan for more than a decade, was a chief civil deputy prosecutor of the prosecuting attorney's office when Durkan was a U.S. attorney: "She is very stable, very steady, very solid Democrat with the ability to pull people together and solve problems. And she's not a vindictive person. This is a very good thing."

Sawant endorsed Oliver alongside her party, Socialist Alternative, and said in a statement: “By building movements, from 15 Now to the 1,000 Homes Coalition, we in Socialist Alternative have fought alongside working people to win truly progressive legislation. But just as important is ending big developers' domination over City Hall. Electing Oliver and Grant as independent, anti-corporate candidates would represent a major step forward in building the political power of renters, workers and the poor in Seattle.”

Johnson and Farrell were both former directors of the Transportation Choices Coalition: "I know she’s got the policy chops and political skill to be able to continue the work that we have started at the city to really make sure we’re building affordable housing near our transit centers." And, he said, he wants more parents's voices at the city for next year's pre-K and families and education levy proposals: "We need somebody with experience in our public schools to be our voice as we put forth those packages to our voters next fall to make sure that we have the right set of investments for our kids and our schools."

Updated June 5, 2017, at 2:30pm: This post adds that Cary Moon's campaign said O'Brien contributed the same amount.

Filed under
Jessyn Farrell, Kshama Sawant, Jenny Durkan, Rob Johnson, Sally Bagshaw, Mike O'Brien, nikkita oliver, Election 2017, Ed Murray, Seattle City Council, Mayor's Race 2017
Show Comments

Related Content

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

10 of the Best Tweets After a Flood of Mayoral Candidates

05/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

2017 Elections

Nikkita Oliver Officially Enters the Race Against Ed Murray

04/03/2017 By Amber Wright

Seattle Art Fair

Slide Show: Seattle Art Fair

07/31/2015

Eat & Drink

Fun With Listicles

Here Are 4 Local Restaurants With Drive-Thrus

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Literary Libations

Mr. Darcy’s Will Take Over the Former Clever Bottle Space

06/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Rings of Glory

Merry National Doughnut Day to You

06/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Charles Smith Rosé Festival and a New Molly Moon's Location

06/02/2017 By Amber Wright

Soon Soon Soon

Rachel's Ginger Beer Slated to Open Next Week in U Village

06/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

The Summer of Frosé (aka Frozen Rosé) Is Nigh

06/01/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Darren Davis

New Arrivals

Tickets for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' Now Available

05/30/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 30–June 4

05/30/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 25–29

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

City Hall

City Council Approves Soda Tax

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mike O'Brien Contributed to Nikkita Oliver's Campaign

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Profile

Michael Foster Is Defiant

06/05/2017 By Kathryn Robinson Photography by Mike Kane

News Roundup

Week in Review: Homeless Count, Sound Transit, and the Paris Climate Accord

06/02/2017 By Liz Weber

That Washington

Murray Joins 60 Mayors Who Promise to Uphold Paris Climate Accord Goals

06/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

7 Big Takeaways from This Year's Homeless Count

06/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe