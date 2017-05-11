Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan Will Run for Mayor

It's official: Jenny Durkan is in.

Durkan, a former U.S. attorney appointed by former president Barack Obama in 2009, has been a partner at the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, specializing in cybersecurity. She was a key player in the city's consent decree after a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Durkan and former mayor Mike McGinn—who's also running for mayor—went head to head on his claim the DOJ resisted civilian oversight. (He made the same comment more recently on April 17 when he announced his candidacy.)

Before 2009, she was a chief federal prosecutor in Western Washington. She's also counseled businesses and advised two governors on legislative strategy. This is the first time she's run for office herself, but her name has popped up as a potential candidate every few years—she's a high-profile challenger who will likely have the support of businesses, who reportedly have been unhappy with mayor Ed Murray even before he was sued on grounds of child rape.

Murray announced on Tuesday he won't be seeking reelection. Durkan is the 13th candidate who is still running, and more may be coming before the May 19 deadline to declare.

She's officially announcing her campaign at 10:30am on Friday in Beacon Hill.