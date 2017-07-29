  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Sara Nelson

"The bottom line is that I am a policy wonk, and I miss public service."

By Hayat Norimine 7/29/2017 at 1:43pm

Sara nelson city council copy ujjyoc

Image: Courtesy of Sara Nelson's campaign

It was November 8, 2008—election night—and she had been out canvassing for Barack Obama when Sara Nelson recalled signing a lease with her husband to start their own brewery. 

She had been working as a legislative aide for Seattle council member Richard Conlin, and she said it was a scary, risky move for her and her husband, who worked in hospitality law for years before making the leap to open Fremont Brewing Co. Their business grew from its original two employees—themselves—to its current 50-plus workers and its large open spaces on the corner of Albion Place North and 34th Street. 

Nelson worked for Conlin for most of his stint as a council member from 2002 to 2013 before Kshama Sawant unseated him. Though some criticize Conlin as being overly conservative, others say Conlin was well-respected for his leadership on environmental issues. In his office Nelson helped him develop policies on urban planning and sustainability, and she said she would continue that role if elected on the city council. 

"The bottom line is that I am a policy wonk, and I miss public service. And I’ve used my business as a soapbox to affect positive change on the local, state, and federal levels,” Nelson said in an earlier interview. “Sooner or later I was going to get back into policy full-time. This was an opportunity.”

When asked about Conlin's popularity, Nelson criticized Sawant for making "grand statements"—specifically referring to when Sawant said taxes on businesses couldn't be regressive—and said the veteran council member always considered scenarios of potential unintended consequences before implementing legislation.

"What I learned from Richard Conlin was that details matter," Nelson said. "He never ruled by slogan. ...He talked to anybody who wanted to meet with him. That's what I will bring to the council."

She wants to incentivize businesses to develop green practices, something she said she's used her own business as a "soapbox" to promote; Fremont King County’s Small Business of the Year award in 2014, largely for its sustainability practices. An anthropology Ph.D. and women's studies major at the University of Washington, Nelson said she still considers herself an activist, one who met her husband at WTO protests in Seattle and originally planned to be a diplomat.

Though Nelson previously told PubliCola a one-size-fits-all model on wages, scheduling, or paid family leave doesn't work, she said she supports the $15 minimum wage. She said she supports the "spirit of the legislation" on secure scheduling but was concerned about how it would affect the flexibility of workers (it only applies to businesses with 500 employees or more, and so wouldn't affect Fremont Brewing). She criticized the "process" of those bills, that small businesses weren't at the table early enough when the city implemented those policies.

Backed by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Nelson has raised the third-most in the race, a total of $130,000. Having joined the race late, Nelson chose not to participate in the Democracy Vouchers program—it would have limited donations to $250 from individual donors—unlike her other two biggest opponents in the race. (Jon Grant and Teresa Mosqueda have both raised more money.) But businesses have so far poured $121,000 worth of independent expenditures for Nelson. She's been endorsed by The Seattle Times, as well as former mayor Greg Nickels and former council member Richard Conlin.

“I’ve worked for the city council and I’ve worked with the city council,” Nickels said in a released statement when Nelson announced her run. “The council works best when there is balance. Sara, with her years of experience as a neighborhood small-business owner and her level-headed approach will make the council’s voice stronger for the all people in our community.”

A Sacramento native, Nelson was raised by a single mom and grew up "really poor" in California, an experience she said shaped her and her policies. Pieces of legislation she would push for right away, she said, is to allocate resources to the Office of Housing to outreach to seniors who don't use the include property tax exemptions they qualify for.

Though she supports growth and density, Nelson also said she would listen to neighborhood concerns. She's also voices concerns on bills' effects on small landlords and seniors—she said small landlords like to rent to someone they have a "connection" with who may not necessarily have the best credit score, and that it privileges younger people who know how to use a computer. 

"I understand anxiety. It can all change in a moment. A shoe could drop," she said. "You just you do everything to prevent failure. You always worry it could happen. I don't take anything for granted."

Filed under
Election 2017, Seattle City Council Position 8, Seattle City Council, Fremont Brewing, Sara Nelson
Show Comments

Related Content

Election 2017

Still Having Trouble Deciding on Votes? Find All Candidate Profiles Here

07/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council 2017

Fremont Brewing Owner Sara Nelson Joins Race for City Council

04/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Sheley Secrest

07/27/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Hisam Goueli

07/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bagels and More Pizza

07/28/2017 By Amber Wright

Sandwich Alert

Wash Down That Latte with Starbucks's New Lunch Menu

07/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Morning Matters

Monica Dimas Plans New York–Style Bagel Counter on Capitol Hill

07/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Morning Matters

There's a New Brunch in Town—L'Oursin's

07/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 26–Aug 1

07/26/2017 By Amber Wright

Behind Bars

Neon Boots Is a Desert Hallucination—But in a Good Way

07/25/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

07/27/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: August 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Scenes from Capitol Hill Block Party 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Paige Smith

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Ditch The Crowds

Some Weekend Alternatives to Capitol Hill Block Party

07/20/2017 By Darren Davis and Isabel Boutiette

Bachelor Party

Chase the Dream and Audition for 'The Bachelor' at Pacific Place

07/19/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Sara Nelson

1:43pm By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Michael Harris

12:22pm By Kendall Candioglos

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Harley Lever

07/28/2017 By Liz Weber

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Charlene Strong

07/28/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Rudy Pantoja Jr.

07/28/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Sheley Secrest

07/27/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Style File

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

07/14/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe