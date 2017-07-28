  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Charlene Strong

“Upholding the rights of all citizens is a valuable part of what we do not only in our state but in our city."

By Kendall Candioglos 7/28/2017 at 2:05pm

Charlene strong city council position 8 voxcmf

Image: Courtesy of Charlene Strong

After more than 10 years working on issues surrounding LGBTQ rights and marriage equality, Washington State Human Rights Commission chair Charlene Strong said she sees the city council position 8 seat as her next platform for involvement.

“Upholding the rights of all citizens is a valuable part of what we do not only in our state but in our city,” Strong said.

Strong, now 54, said her human rights work began with the Pet Project, which aims to provide pet care support for low-income pet owners with HIV/AIDS more than 20 years ago. But it wasn’t until her late partner was killed in the Madison Valley flash flood in 2006 that Strong was thrown into the limelight. She was barred from entering her partner’s hospital room, prompting her to fight for state legislation that recognized domestic partners.

Strong moved to Seattle in 1979 after her father retired from the Coast Guard and began environmental work with oil spill recovery and cleanup. She has 25 years of experience in dentistry as a dental assistant and in medical office management, and currently lives in Magnolia with two kids and manages her wife’s physical therapy business in Interbay.

She said she hopes to broaden her civic service in a new way by making homelessness her first priority in city council. She wants to use available land only for long-term, permanent housing options and invest in agencies like Mary’s Place, which she considers to have proven effective methods. 

She strongly opposes safe injection sites. Strong said she has seen the devastation of addiction firsthand, her brother having spent time living in his car as an alcoholic. 

“It’s hard for me to wrap my head around the concept that we should allow people to come into a site and willfully put a poison and toxin into their body,” she said.

Strong, as a small-business owner advocating for homeowners’ rights, is a candidate who would attract more conservative or centrist votes compared to other high-profile candidates. She has raised over $47,000, according to the Ethics and Elections Commission.

Strong said there needs to be more time spent looking into HALA requirements and finding ways to do things better. She said that density makes sense in “corridors that have the best transit routes” but said she fears apartments are pushing out commercial spaces and wants to maintain the vibrant neighborhoods. 

As a member of the Greater Seattle Business Association, Strong stands by their letter sent to city council on July 6 asking for the current proposal to be re-visited before finalization. She said she supports the statewide income tax but is worried about the city income tax’s burden on small-business owners.

On police reform, Strong said anything that can aid in accountability of police officers and help the city see and learn more, is something she supports. She supports body cams and said they could have been pivotal in the case of Charleena Lyles, a 30-year-old black mother of four who was killed by police in June. She also said that proper training must be pursued in de-escalation and that the police force should make less lethal force their number one priority.

Filed under
Seattle City Council Position 8, Seattle City Council, Charlene Strong
Show Comments

Related Content

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Hisam Goueli

07/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Teresa Mosqueda

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Rudy Pantoja Jr.

8:53am By Kendall Candioglos

Election 2017

Still Having Trouble Deciding on Votes? Find All Candidate Profiles Here

07/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bagels and More Pizza

9:44am By Amber Wright

Sandwich Alert

Wash Down That Latte with Starbucks's New Lunch Menu

07/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Morning Matters

Monica Dimas Plans New York–Style Bagel Counter on Capitol Hill

07/27/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Morning Matters

There's a New Brunch in Town—L'Oursin's

07/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 26–Aug 1

07/26/2017 By Amber Wright

Behind Bars

Neon Boots Is a Desert Hallucination—But in a Good Way

07/25/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

07/27/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: August 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Scenes from Capitol Hill Block Party 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Paige Smith

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Ditch The Crowds

Some Weekend Alternatives to Capitol Hill Block Party

07/20/2017 By Darren Davis and Isabel Boutiette

Bachelor Party

Chase the Dream and Audition for 'The Bachelor' at Pacific Place

07/19/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Harley Lever

4:57pm By Liz Weber

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Charlene Strong

2:05pm By Kendall Candioglos

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Rudy Pantoja Jr.

8:53am By Kendall Candioglos

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Sheley Secrest

07/27/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Election 2017

Still Having Trouble Deciding on Votes? Find All Candidate Profiles Here

07/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Teresa Mosqueda

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Style File

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

07/14/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe