  1. News & City Life

Police Accountability

Black Women Take the Mic at the Hearing for Charleena Lyles

"Every time I mention my daughter's name, I start crying. She's never coming back."

By Hayat Norimine 6/28/2017 at 8:52am

Sheley secrest council candidate charleena lyles ziudwy

Sheley Secrest, NAACP leader who's running for city council, said council members have a responsibility to protect people of color and said the system was failing them. 

Image: Hayat Norimine

It wasn't like any other public hearing.

The room in Kane Hall was packed Tuesday night with outraged members of the public and a few members of Charleena Lyles's family, including her father, Charles Lyles, who traveled from Lancaster, California, to bury his daughter's body. The message was clear from the public who attended the city council hearing on the shooting of Charleena Lyles—enough is enough, and something has to change.

"Every time I mention my daughter's name, I start crying. She's never coming back," he told PubliCola. "It's going to hurt me for the rest of my life." 

But Charles Lyles was one of the most softspoken speakers that night, followed by black women, one after another, who were hurt and outraged over his daughter's death, demanding police accountability and more action from council members. Rev. Harriett Walden, a key player in the city's police accountability legislation, said every city council was "weak" and failed on this front since she began fighting for it 20 years ago. 

"We stayed at the table. We didn't go home. Twenty years. Twenty years we have worked for less lethal," Walden said. "Twenty years and this system failed Lyles? I'm outraged. I want you to know that I'm outraged, that somebody has to be in charge of the police."

After family, women of color were given the first chance to speak, then men of color. And after more than two hours of women speaking, the hearing ran out of time.

Michele Storms, the moderator from ACLU Washington, continued to direct the microphones to women, ignoring the interruptions. One man chanted, "What about the men! What about the men!" while another said, "The truth don't have no gender." Storms finally responded, "We usually don't get to speak."

"Let's have respect for me," Charles Lyles told a man after he shouted complaints. "This is not about you. It's about my daughter."

"It's the first time in my life—and I'm 57—where I've only heard from my African American sisters, ever," said council member Debora Juarez at the end of the night. "Ever." 

But for many of Lyles's supporters and family, that won't be enough. Charles Lyles told PubliCola he wants police to be held accountable for their actions, wants officers in jail—but said he's not expecting it. 

At the end of the night, council members got two minutes to speak. Council president Bruce Harrell said he'll introduce a bill on racial profiling in policing in the next few weeks; Kshama Sawant is circulating a petition for an independent, third-party investigation into Lyles's shooting; and Lorena Gonzalez said she'd encourage police chief Kathleen O'Toole to hold another public hearing, and that police training is a serious concern.

Sally Bagshaw said in her eight years as council member, she's never heard "more passion, more anger, more articulate fear expressed," and pledged to make sure to "really understand" what happened to Charleena Lyles.

"Charleena Lyles is a name that we now know in our city," Bagshaw said. "I heard some things that I've never heard before. For example, how can you protect us if you can't connect with us? ... I am not the same person who's going to be leaving here as the one that walked into this door."

Filed under
Seattle Police Department, Police Accountability, Charleena Lyles
Show Comments

Related Content

Police Accountability

"I Don't Have a Taser," Officer Says Before Shots Killed Charleena Lyles

06/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

5 Questions Unanswered About the Shooting of Charleena Lyles

06/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Family of Charleena Lyles Won't Attend Public Hearing, Spokesman Says

06/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Black Mother Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

06/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 28–July 4

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Hidden Gems

Best Pike Place Market Dining: Proper Sit-Down Meals

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Noodle News

Soba Dreams Do Come True: Mutsuko Soma to Open Restaurant in Fremont

06/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Air Fare

9 Questions Answered About the Restaurant Situation at Sea-Tac

06/26/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Market Dining

Best Pike Place Market Dining: Quick and Casual

06/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Fiendish Conversation

SassyBlack Is More Than a Throwback

06/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 19–25

06/20/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: July 2017

06/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Business Woman Special

'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' Should Have Been a Musical All Along

06/16/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 15–18

06/15/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Police Accountability

Black Women Take the Mic at the Hearing for Charleena Lyles

8:52am By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Family of Charleena Lyles Won't Attend Public Hearing, Spokesman Says

06/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Policy Wonk

What Should We Make of the UW Minimum Wage Study?

06/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Charleena Lyles, Government Shutdown, and Health Care

06/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

5 Questions Unanswered About the Shooting of Charleena Lyles

06/23/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

KING 5 Poll: McGinn, Durkan Are Frontrunners for Seattle Mayor

06/21/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

What's In Store

Stock and Pantry Brings Modern Takes on Timeless Housewares

06/16/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Romp There It Is

Why Yes, That Is a Mariners-Themed Male Romper

06/15/2017 By Lindsay Cohen

For the World's Best Dad

Shop Talk's Father's Day Gift Guide

06/12/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe