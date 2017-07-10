  1. Eat & Drink
Hold Please

Revel and Quoin Will Temporarily Shutter to Make Way for New Building

But wait, there's still time: The closure won't happen until next year.

By Rosin Saez 7/10/2017 at 10:49am

Screen shot 2017 07 06 at 9.18.32 am rlogh4

Here today, gone for now.

Image: Instagram/revel

Late last week, Revel posted to Instagram and shared some news: The restaurant, along with its conjoined bar Quoin, will close...but just for a bit. The temporary shutter, which has no official date as of yet, will come sometime next year in the spring of 2018, when the lot upon which it stands is slated for demolition and rebuilding.

Kind of like a deflating balloon, the news is a bummer to hear yet still a symbol of fun times: Revel and Quoin will eventually reopen a year later in 2019, also in spring. Rachel Yang, Seif Chirchi, and company plan to make a comeback in the ground floor of the newly constructed building; the three-story edifice will include office and retail space, plus a parking garage. 

While the modern digs will offer evidence of a New Seattle, Revel's goal remains the same as it ever was, "To create a space where the community can gather. Now 7 years later, we are trying to redefine what it means to create that gathering space."

But! There's still plenty of time (and summer) to bask in Revel's outdoor patio and dine in one of Seattle Met's 100 Very Best Restaurants.

Stay tuned for more details as we have them. 

Seif Chirchi, Rachel Yang, Revel
Revel

Asian Fusion 403 N 36th St

It's eye-popping, rule-breaking Korean-fusion comfort food—pork belly kimchi or smoked herring chermoula pancakes, short rib and pickled shallot dumplings

