Cheese Meats Bread Meets Uwajimaya's Food Court

Kevin Chung of 8oz. Burger and Company heads to the International District—grilled cheese sandwiches, Full Tilt milkshakes, and kimchi fries in tow.

By Rosin Saez 6/23/2017 at 9:35am

Screen shot 2017 06 22 at 9.43.57 pm ey2wno

Cheese Meats Bread is the food court version of Boy Meets World

Image: Cheese Meats Bread

The Uwajimaya food court is a lunchgoer's paradise. Folks flood the International District grocer, lining up for kalua pig plates, crispy roast duck, sweet coconut buns, takoyaki...and,  soon, grilled cheese sandwiches. Kevin Chung, chef and owner of beloved burger joint, 8oz Burger and Co., is opening a spot dubbed Cheese Meats Bread in the market's cafeteria, where it will fill a melty sandwich-sized hole.

CMB will takeover the old Herfy's space, which shuttered about two years ago, but rather than do the usual burger, Chung is going in on one of his childhood favorites: the grilled cheese. Here, done up with his usual commitment to sourcing natural, organic, and local goods. Expect a menu of nine craft sandwiches, many of which support a cheesy blend of Beecher's Flagship white cheddar, buffalo mozzarella, mild cheddar, fontina, and muenster. Besides the requisite cheese, ingredients take an interesting turn: find braised pork belly and fried egg on the Seoul, sriracha tuna salad and pickled daikon on the Saigon, braised beef cheeks, gruyere, and onion marmalade on one aptly christened the French. That's some savory stuff, so all sandwiches do come with a side salad. But there's also talk of kimchi fries. Surely a faithful grilled cheese sidekick, too.

As for drinks, hey, more dairy. Specifically, milkshakes—yes, vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry—made with Full Tilt ice cream: salted caramel, green tea Nutella, and a peanut butter and jelly. Beyond that, sip on various flavors of Seattle Soda.

Chung is aiming to open Cheese Meats Bread on July 14, but these things tend to be a moving target. In the meantime, he says, they'll be dishing out grilled cheeses for a soft opening during the Natsu Matsuri Festival on July 8 and 9—score a sneak peek and a free bite. Cheesy updates as we have them.

Uwajimaya, Grilled Cheese, 8oz Burger & Co., Food News, Coming Soon, Openings
Editor’s Pick

8oz. Burger Bar

$ Burgers Multiple Locations

A water buffalo burger is never going to boast the primal crave appeal of, say, an eight-ounce slab of juicy natural beef in a brioche bun heaped with balsam...

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

