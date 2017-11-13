Hey, Look—4 New Brunch Spots to Check Out

Dig into brioche french toast loaded with berry compote at the Dunbar Room. Image: Stephanie Russo

It’s a splash of down-east Maine in Seattle; a tidy nautical space in the restaurant-court lobby of the 400 Fairview, with plenty of patio seating for the large parties that colonize this spot for craft beer, trenchant appetizers and cocktails, clam chowders, and lobster rolls. And on Sundays, with football rolling on the screen, dig into lobster or Dungeness crab benedicts, coffee, and bloody marys.

Jason Wilson’s newest restaurant sits adjacent to the W Hotel in Bellevue’s new Lincoln Square expansion. This explains the exceedingly sharp dining room, decked with white leather, industrial black trestles, and hip floral wallpaper. The menu prioritizes seasonal vegetables, but also a James Beard Award–winning chef’s take on homey dishes like pork chops, pasta, or deviled eggs. That pork chop’s no joke; other can’t-miss dishes include perfectly cooked octopus and carefully caramelized cauliflower. Things take a lovely turn come brunch, with a meeting of melons, chile, bacon, arugula, and fried egg atop a buttermilk cheddar waffle, or some Anson Mills cheddar grits with bavette steak and eggs, chocolate coffee flour pancakes, and more.

The former Hunt Club inside the Hotel Sorrento is refreshed and reborn as a bistro of sorts, with wood paneling, Moroccan tile floors, and an uber seasonal Northwest menu. That extends to brunch, too, of course. The Dunbar Room's admired Sunday Jazz brunch adds Saturday into the mix. While there isn't any live music, Saturday brings a menu all its own with such things has a smoked salmon omelet, caprese avocado toast, and a so-called vintner's breakfast with eggs, Humbolt fog, and grilled levain bread. Why yes, there’s a cocktail list.

Fried pig ear fries. Caviar pie with potato chips. Heirloom grains from the lauded Anson Mills. Ryan Donaldson is not messing around. At Gather Kitchen and Bar, Donaldson aims to capture the casual energy of Spanish pintxo bars met with the convivial vibe of family gatherings. So gather ’round somewhere in the 80-seat dining room and bar, where you can choose from a Spanish–and French–influenced menu, with some Italian and Latin flavors, too. As for brunch, well weekends can start with Nashville hot chicken and bleu cheese waffles, fried green tomatoes with pork belly and poached aggs, pate a choux doughnuts, or a chorizo and octopus Spanish omelet with potatoes.