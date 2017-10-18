  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Best Bars

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

From Trader Vic’s to Hula Hula, the city has a long, complicated history with tiki bars. Its newest, Navy Strength, is well aware.

By Stefan Milne 10/18/2017 at 8:00am Published in the November 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Dsc 0248 ywimuq

Navy Strength is a serious bar with tropical cocktails.

Image: Chona Kasinger

It is 1am at Hula Hula’s new location, on Olive and Howell, and wall-mounted TVs run a lo-fi feed of the karaoke stage that suggests night scenes from MTV Spring Break: Twenty-somethings form brief rum-soaked chorus lines, dissipate. Around the bar, thatched umbrellas sprout from indoor tables. A coconut bra hangs from a red light. The bartender sports a gardenia shirt and theatrically flips bottles. Drinks—mai tais, painkillers—come strong and cloying.

Hula Hula opened in Lower Queen Anne in 2006 but moved to Capitol Hill in April. Both in its age and its aims, the bar is as close as Seattle gets to classic tiki. Owner Keith Robbins originally intended it as an homage, but questions of cultural sensitivity make Hula Hula feel like a time capsule.

The original tiki bars—1930s California places like Don the Beachcomber and Trader Vic’s—were magpie’s nests of cultural appropriation, serving ham-stuffed egg rolls alongside cocktails in glassware that mimicked carvings of Polynesian gods and ancestors. Soon tiki boomed nationwide. In the ’50s, Trader Vic’s had become one of Seattle’s most popular restaurants. But by 1989 even Donald Trump closed a Vic’s franchise in his New York Plaza Hotel for being “tacky.” 

Lately we’ve seen a resurgence. Sun Liquor Lounge, Hotel Albatross, and No Bones Beach Club skew tiki. Rumba and Essex have tiki-themed days. The newest, though, and most conceptually nuanced, is Belltown’s Navy Strength, owned by Chris and Anu Elford, the husband and wife behind adjacent No Anchor. Chris attributes tiki’s rebirth in part to a reaction against serious cocktail bars, a return to fun. 

In Navy Strength, nautical rope binds a pillar, and tables have stickers slapped across them like well-traveled suitcases. Yet above the bar burn Edison bulbs, windows present a panorama of Second and Wall, and multicolored stools look more neo-mod than Kokomo.

Navy Strength then is its own magpie’s nest: a serious cocktail bar and a tiki deconstruction, the appropriative flourishes couched in qualification. “It’s a nontiki tiki bar,” says Chris.

Cocktails here are solid. A third of the menu contains classic tiki drinks, while the rest of the list globe-trots; the travel section focusing on a different region every six months. The lush, subtly fruity namesake cocktail riffs equatorially on an old fashioned. A happy hour punch—port, shortbread-infused gin—was one of the best $8 cocktails I’ve had. And the Escape Hatch proves that thoughtfulness, Jäger, rum, and drinks in coconuts aren’t mutually exclusive. It shows how far our relationship with tiki has come. 

If Hula Hula is a Tommy Bahama–clad 22-year-old bellowing Afroman’s “Because I Got High,” then Navy Strength might be that guy 10 years later. A better shirt, a deeper bank account—yet a persisting need for booze in coconuts. But once you invoke tiki, its connotations persist. One night, I stepped outside as two British women appraised Navy Strength, its window decals of swords impaling cartoon skulls, tropical bric-a-brac, a few tiki mugs: 

“I think that’s a bar.” 

“It looks tawdry.” 

Filed under
Cocktails, Bars, Tiki
Show Comments
In this Article

No Anchor

$$ American/New American 2505 Second Ave

Rob Roy's walnut-clad sibling gives beer the same nuanced treatment that craft cocktails enjoy all over town. The tap list has some seriously unusual offerin...

Navy Strength

$$ Global 2505 Second Ave

This cocktail bar sibling to No Anchor and Rob Roy puts a modern spin on tiki, via sleek midcentury decor and a drink list that mixes classics (zombies, mai ...

Editor’s Pick

No Bones Beach Club

$$ Vegan 5410 17th Ave NW

The palm-thatched, bamboo-adorned evolution of the No Bones About It vegan food truck has morphed into a fully formed coastal-inspired plant-based restaurant...

Hotel Albatross

$$ Global 2319 NW Market St

Ballard, with its maritime heritage and preponderance of craft cocktails, might be the missing link between Seattle and tiki. Here, some of the guys behind O...

Sun Liquor Lounge

$ Global 607 Summit Ave E

With the Sun Liquor Distillery and Lounge on Pike/Pine no longer serving up its own eponymous batches of vodka, gin, and rum, it's back to the original. This...

Editor’s Pick

Essex

Recommended Menu 1421 NW 70th Street

At Ballard’s Essex, mason jars with Sharpie-labels—housing, oh, a celery tincture or a vanilla angostura—line the top shelf and sing trophy-like testament to...

Editor’s Pick

Rumba

Late Night, Recommended Menu 1112 Pike St

Hula Hula

Karaoke, Late Night 1501 E. Olive Way

Related Content

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Too Late for Lattes

5 Work-Friendly Spots with Quality Booze

09/19/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Fun With Listicles

Prolong Summer at These 6 Tiki Spots

08/28/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 18–24

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Review

Restaurant Review: The Lakehouse in Bellevue

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Get Wet Hops

5 Fresh Hop Beers Worth Checking Out

10/17/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Boozy Snow Cones and Crispy Peking Duck

10/13/2017 By Diane Stephani

Collabs

Michael Solomonov Is Coming to Canlis

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Get Lit

A User-Friendly Guide to Lit Crawl Seattle 2017

10:12am By Darren Davis

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 16–20

10/16/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

10/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Fiendish Conversation

Marc Kenison (aka Waxie Moon) Won't Shut Up About Opera

10/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ghouls' Night

8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

10/10/2017 By Manola Secaira

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 9–13

10/09/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

Election 2017

Seattle Peoples Party Is Hosting a Candidate Debate

3:40pm By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

With Seattle’s Housing Crisis, Could Inaction Be the Best Action?

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

Ajit George, the Good Son

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Environment

Come July 2018, Seattle Says Goodbye to Plastic Straws

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Election 2017

Joe Biden Endorses Manka Dhingra

10/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 16–22

10/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spectacles

Warby Parker Is Coming for the Four-Eyes on Capitol Hill

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Moorea Seal's New Flagship Store Opens This Weekend

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 10–15

10/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 2–8

10/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 27–October 1

09/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Paradise Reconsidered

Seattle's Tiki Bar Scene Makes a Comeback

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe