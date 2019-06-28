  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Order Up

The Team Behind Damn the Weather Will Open Champagne Diner in Interbay

Deep-cut Seinfeld references, fancy tuna melts, and legit cocktails will converge upon the former Citizen Six space.

By Allecia Vermillion 6/28/2019 at 9:45am

Citizen Six will get an extensive (pink and green) makeover as it pivots to Champagne Diner.

Image: Courtesy Citizen Six

Bryn Lumsden, he of the excellent Pioneer Square cocktail destination Damn the Weather, says he's opening a new spot in the former Citizen Six space in Interbay. The name: Champagne Diner.

Yes, there will be some bubbles on the menu, but it's definitely not a champagne bar. The moniker is partly a deep-cut nod to Seinfeld's Champagne Video, where George, Jerry, and Elaine furthered plotlines while perusing VHS options. And partly a pun on luxe champagne dinners, but also a hint that this place plays with your expectations of what's casual and what's fancy. Plus, says Lumsden, "from a culinary standpoint, champagne really does go with everything."

If Damn the Weather's a cocktail bar that surprises you with marvelous food, Champagne Diner will be, pretty overtly, a diner; Lumsden promises "laminate tables with aluminum edges and booths." The menu includes french toast, a turkey club, burgers, and meatloaf, all rife with upgrades—a tuna melt, for example, might contain melted gruyere and smoked rockfish aioli—plus a few unexpected adventures like shakshouka and plates of Spanish ham and melon.

The word "diner" often conjures images of the 1950s, but this space, with its pink and green motifs, will lean into the 1980s and beyond. Ever since he showed me the cool material that will be on some of the tabletops, I've pictured the opening credits to Saved by the Bell, retooled for the Instagram era. If Lumsden's involved, you can rest assured the cocktail list will be meticulous and fun as hell. Though the musician turned barman does tend toward understatements. Much like Damn the Weather, Champagne Diner won't advertise the fact that it serves only natural wine, and he modestly promises the list at Champagne Diner will be "good...to very good."

Lumsden's opening this spot with a few of his partners from Damn the Weather, Jacob Edelstein, Angel Azcarraga, and Adam Mann, hopefully by mid-August. The space at 945 W. Elliott Ave will be open from 11am to 11pm, at least at first. 

Filed under
Interbay, Diners, Bryn Lumsden, Restaurant Openings, Citizen Six, Damn the Weather
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Order Up

The Team Behind Damn the Weather Will Open Champagne Diner in Interbay

9:45am By Allecia Vermillion

Closing Remarks

So Many Talented Chefs Have Marched Through Trove's Kitchens

9:20am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: A Protest at Slate and Poke in Kirkland

9:00am By Courtney Cummings and Philip Kiefer

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 28–30

8:00am By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Expansion Mode

Brendan McGill Plans a Roman-Style Pizza Bar Downtown

06/27/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 28–30

8:00am By Sam Jones and Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Artist Interview

Julia Shapiro Talks Her Solo Album, the Outback, and Third Eye Blind

06/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

The Top Things to Do in Seattle This July

06/27/2019 By Stefan Milne

Pride 2019

Seattle Pride Event Guide 2019

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 24–27

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 21–23

06/21/2019 By Sam Jones

News & City Life

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Thirsty for Change

Where to Watch the Democratic Debates Around Seattle

06/26/2019 By Sam Jones

Silicon Valley Who?

To No One's Surprise, Seattle Is a Rich Tech Startup City

06/25/2019 By Lily Hansen

Always Proud

How to Support the Queer Community Year-Round

06/13/2019 By Sam Jones

Pride 2019

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Talks Politics, Weddings, and Inner Growth

06/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Pride 2019

Meet the Seattle Couple Married by Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness

06/05/2019 By Jaime Archer

Style & Shopping

Wild Life

Ballard's Ascent Outdoors Is Back from the Dead

06/26/2019 By Allison Williams

From Web to Walls

Online Clothier Armoire Fashions a New HQ in Pioneer Square

06/24/2019 By Lily Hansen

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pride In Our Past

Seattle’s Gay Bar Scene Is Changing—and That’s a Good Thing

06/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Alfresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

05/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

In the Media

REI Is Launching Its Own Print Publication

06/24/2019 By Rosin Saez

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

05/29/2019 By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

05/29/2019 By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

05/29/2019 Edited by Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe