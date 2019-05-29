  1. Features
  2. 78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

Instagram-worthy, delightfully pink—frozen rosé has become the drink of summer. But are we breaking all the wine rules?

By Rosin Saez 5/29/2019 at 9:00am Published in the June/July 2019 issue of Seattle Met

The Belmont's Mark Brown has the goods.

Image: Chona Kasinger

When Seattle’s season of sun eventually arrives—a balmy 64-degree day will do!—city denizens emerge in search of something refreshing to drink. A crisp beer works just fine. Many a warm-weather cocktail was born for this very need. But neither option rivals a cooling, satisfactory slurp from a frosty goblet filled with…frosé?

The icy adult slushy, a portmanteau of frozen rosé, has steadily climbed in popularity over the last few years—even Taco Bell hopped on the frosé train and created one made with a Washington rosé last summer. For some drinkers, this beverage incites mockery, or at least some light eye-rolling. But for others, frosé is as beloved as the pink wine from which it’s made. We can’t quit the photo-ready drink. Is that so bad?

Henri Schock, who co-owns Bottlehouse in Madrona and Mr. West Cafe downtown (with another coming to the University Village this year) with his wife Soni, concedes to a bit of wine heresy. “We are purists in our delivery of wine,” he says, “so it’s one of those things like, Oh man, are we bastardizing this beautiful beverage which is so counterintuitive to our efforts promoting rosé?” The customers who clamor for the rosy versions served at both his bars clearly think not. Bring on the blasphemy!

Drinking frosé fuels Instagram posts, patio squatting that stretches well into the evening, and even wine snobs who set aside their aversion to froofy concoctions, if only for one round: Warm temps beget chilled-out drinkers. After all, says Schock, “That’s what summer is about, right?”

The Best Rosés to Frosé

“Southern Italy, Spain, or Portugal… Choose something that’s deeper in color and dry or off-dry in style, depending on your taste.” —Katie O’Kelly of Bottlehouse and Mr. West

Image: Chona Kasinger

Frosé Making 101

Mark Brown, owner of Capitol Hill cocktail lounge the Belmont, offers a crash course on concocting a frosty glass of your own.

1. Pour rosé into two ice trays. An inexpensive bottle of Provençal will do just fine, but something that lands somewhere on the dry to off-dry end of the spectrum will lend a stronger, flavor-forward backbone. Freeze for at least 24 hours.

2. Rosé (especially those versions from Provençal) plays well with raspberries, strawberries, watermelon, cherries, and even grapes. Puree your fruit of choice, strain, then dispense into ice trays, and, yes again, freeze until unequivocally solid.

3. When everything is firmed up, add 10 cubes of frozen rosé and four cubes of frozen fruit puree into a blender and blitz. Then add two ounces each of rosé (liquid, not frozen) and simple syrup (a one-to-one ratio of sugar and water). For complexity, incorporate two ounces of amaro, like Ramazzotti Rosato, or an aperitif wine like Lillet Blanc or Aperol, which will bump up the pink-orange hue.

4. Blend that summer elixir until it’s frothy and stands up on its own like a gymnast sticking the landing. You may need to add an extra cube of frozen fruit or wine if the texture is too loose. Alternatively, add splashes of rosé should the slushy seem overly stiff. Dispense rosy-pink frosé into wine glasses, insert an equally summery straw (optional, though a lot more fun), and quaff immediately.  

Filed under
The Belmont, Mr. West, Bottlehouse, Frosé
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. 78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

Claim your spot at the city’s rooftops or decks.

Taste These Next-Level Seattle Ice Creams

This summer’s best chilled treats put plain scoops to shame.

10 PNW Books to Bring to the Beach

Recent releases with Northwest bona fides.

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

4 spots around town serving up the sunny slushy.

11 Songs for Sunny Seattle Days

Our localish list of tracks released in the last year.

Is It Time for Seattle to Embrace Air Conditioning?

How newcomers and new construction are changing our city's AC landscape.

Quirky Seattle Team Sports to Play in Summer

From boozy mini golf to bike polo, the season starts now.

A Guide to Seattle's Outdoor Movie Scene

Where to watch cinema in the open air, with a little something extra.

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

8 places around the city that channel summer vibes, even on cloudy days.

Eat & Drink

Weekly Planner

Where to Eat and Drink May 29–June 4

9:00am By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

9:00am By Rosin Saez

The Chosen Frozen

Taste These Next-Level Seattle Ice Creams

9:00am By Allison Williams

Al Fresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Critic's Picks

The Best Restaurants in the South End Right Now

9:00am Edited by Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Seattle Cinema

SIFF 2019 Review Roundup May 29–June 5

10:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Cinematic Hacks

A Guide to Seattle's Outdoor Movie Scene

9:00am By Stefan Milne

How to Score

Quirky Seattle Team Sports to Play in Summer

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Brainy Beach Reads

10 PNW Books to Bring to the Beach

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Monthly Planner

10 Seattle Events to Catch This June

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Loving Death

Jane Wong’s Work Brightly Haunts the Frye

9:00am By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Dock Watchers

Where to Spot Seattle's Most Venerable Vessels

9:00am By Allison Williams Illustrations by Jane Sherman

Float On

How Seattle Folk Fit Boat Life into a Crowded City

9:00am By Allison Williams

Art & Craft

This Tiny School Builds Boats the Old Way

9:00am By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

9:00am By Allison Williams

Boat Town

Seattle Is Defined by Its Maritime Pastimes

9:00am By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Style & Shopping

Sailor Chic

6 Ways to Get the Nautical Look in Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams

Elements of Style

Andreya Taylor Is Seattle’s Style Unicorn

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Ephemeral Shopping

Glossier's Seattle Popup Arrives on Capitol Hill This Week

05/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Korean Skin Care Boutique Arrives in U Village This Weekend

05/17/2019 By Rosin Saez

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Best Bars

Into the Frosé Fray

Where to Get a Frosé Brain Freeze in Seattle

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Rosé-Colored Glasses

In Seattle, Frosé Is Here to Stay

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Al Fresco Dining

The Seattle Outdoor Patio Hall of Fame

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Cannonball

Great Swimming Holes within 2 Hours of Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams

All Aboard

Sail the Local Seas on These 8 Boat Rentals and Cruises

9:00am By Allison Williams

Summer on the Water

A Shipshape Guide to Boating in Seattle

9:00am By Allison Williams Photography by Tegra Stone Nuess

Rainy Day Rescues

What to Do Indoors in Seattle When Bad Weather Strikes

9:00am By Philip Kiefer

COVER STORY

78 Ways to Make the Most of a Seattle Summer

9:00am Edited by Allison Williams

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Health & Wellness

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe