  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Bummer, Sort Of

Eric Rivera's Addo 206 Counter Closes Inside Batch 206 Distillery

Bye bye burgers, roast pork bowls, and big-as-your-torso chicharrones.

By Rosin Saez 10/8/2019 at 2:30pm

The Richard Burger and jojos will live on—just not inside the distillery's tasting room.

Image: Delaney Brown

Eric Rivera has run a gamut of dining concepts in Seattle under Addo for a few years now (I dubbed it the Netflix of popups). One of those spin-offs came in the form of an anything-goes countertop, Addo 206, inside Batch 206 Distillery's tasting room in Interbay, which opened in June and replaced Oaky's Tex Mex. After a brief bout, though, Rivera's Addo 206 has closed. It served its last chicharron and jibarito sandwich in that space on October 6.

Rivera says Addo 206’s temporary residency inside Batch 206 was planned from the beginning. But the exit happened slightly earlier than anticipated "considering the growth of the rest of our business outside of the Interbay space." Addo's Ballard flagship has long hosted tasting menu dinners, themed brunches, and special events. Rivera says the catering biz has picked up, too. "All the other things we do have blown up and we are expanding those experiences with new staff and new touches to the space so that's pretty rad!"

Beyond Ballard, Rivera's looking for a permanent place on Capitol Hill—something he's been doing for a while, but the right one just hasn't opened up yet. "But we have been doing site visits for a few months now and we are ready when we find the right space."

Batch 206 hasn't returned requests for comment, but the next chapter for the counter is supposedly a cantina-esque concept, which is certainly fitting for its deep list of fun cocktails.

Filed under
Restaurant Closures, Interbay, Eric Rivera, Addo
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Bummer, Sort Of

Eric Rivera's Addo 206 Counter Closes Inside Batch 206 Distillery

2:30pm By Rosin Saez

Flavor-Fall

A Guide to Seattle's Full-Blown Pumpkin Spice Mania

9:00am By Courtney Cummings

Awards & Accolades

Homer Is Seattle Met's 2019 Restaurant of the Year

10/07/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Geographical Shifts

El Gaucho Is Moving from Belltown to the Edge of Pike Place Market

10/07/2019 By Rosin Saez

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 7–10

10/07/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Arts & Culture

Hear Here

Earshot Jazz Festival Is Stacked with Talent This Year

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 7–10

10/07/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 4–6

10/04/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

First Thursday

5 Art Shows to See in Seattle This October

10/03/2019 By Stefan Milne

Opening Dispatch

J. Rinehart Gallery Arrives in Pioneer Square

10/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Trainspotting

A Seattleite's Guide to Link Light Rail Disruptions and Expansions

10/02/2019 By Lily Hansen

Transportation Tidings

The Monorail Finally Jumps on the ORCA Card Bandwagon

10/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jaime Archer

Puck Yes

Seattle’s Fledgling NHL Franchise Hires the League’s First Female Professional Scout

09/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

Who Will Mourn the Tech Bro?

09/24/2019 By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Style & Shopping

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Retail Wire

This Year's Goodwill Glitter Sale Will Be the Last Ever

09/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Where to Shop

20 of Our Favorite Capitol Hill Stores

09/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Natural Beauty

Past, Present, and Fall Fashion Converge at the New Burke Museum

09/24/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by AJ Ragasa

Shade Index

The 7 Commandments of Seattle Fashion

09/24/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Behind the Scenes

Aspirational History: A Sneak Peek at Our 2019 Fall Fashion Shoot

09/24/2019 By Jane Sherman

Best Bars

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Winter Town

This British Columbia Wonderland Belongs Inside a Snow Globe

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Towns, Past Tense

5 Washington Ghost Towns Worth a Visit

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe