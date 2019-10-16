  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Bottoms Up for Mother Earth

Drink the Change Brings Together Climate Action and Cocktails

Starting October 21, a slew of Seattle spots sling libations for a good cause—planet Earth.

By Courtney Cummings 10/16/2019 at 9:00am

The La Lima Final cocktail calls attention to agricultural disruption caused by global warming. 

Image: Courtesy Drink the Change

You already know Negroni Week, in which bars and restaurants fix up the titular cocktail for a seven-day fundraiser. In a similar vein Climate Cocktail Week, whose inaugural event runs October 21 through 27, will raise money via booze. Drink the Change, the nonprofit climate organization behind this whole event, will host different pop-up cocktail menus at locales around Seattle and beyond to bring awareness to the ever-changing climate of our world.

Each Drink the Change cocktail will call attention to a specific problem happening in our climate right now. The Cane and Roil, based on the classic drink Corn 'N Oil, reminds imbibers that water and oil don’t mix—in a glass or in our oceans. The Carbon Drop is full of CO2 to make it sufficiently carbonated, but isn’t overdone the way it is in our atmosphere. Other drinks shed light on the warming of the earth, the agricultural disruption of crops, and our dying oyster population. You get the apocalyptic picture.

Jon Christiansen, Saigon Siblings' beverage director and production mastermind behind the event, wants to use the momentum of climate change in our current political discourse to spark action. This first-ever Climate Cocktail Week will include six western states (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, and Alaska). Christiansen hopes to take this idea national next year and host round two in September 2020—right before the presidential election.

Participating restaurants and bars are encouraged, though not required, to contribute proceeds made from Climate Cocktail Week after the event is over. The money will go to different environmental groups including Conservation International, Ocean Conservancy, 350.org, and the League of Conservation Voters.

A list of all Seattle bars participating this year can be found on the Drink the Change website. So go ahead and order another round, it’s for a good cause.

Climate Cocktail Week
Oct 21–27, Various Locations, A la carte

Filed under
Monsoon, Seattle Bars, Fundraiser, Climate Change
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Bottoms Up for Mother Earth

Drink the Change Brings Together Climate Action and Cocktails

9:00am By Courtney Cummings

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Dark Arts

The Best Halloween Events in Seattle

10/15/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Ryan Phelan

Cat-ffeine Fix

A Guide to Seattle's Cat Cafe Scene

10/14/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 14–17

10/14/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Noodle House Comebacks and Sushi Revivals

10/11/2019 By Annika Lindburg and Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Lauded Locals

Dave Matthews Band and Soundgarden Nab Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

10/15/2019 By Stefan Milne

Dark Arts

The Best Halloween Events in Seattle

10/15/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Ryan Phelan

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work October 14–17

10/14/2019 By Nicole Pasia and Courtney Cummings

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do October 11–13

10/11/2019 By Ryan Phelan and Courtney Cummings

Hear Here

3 Local Albums to Listen to This October

10/10/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Trainspotting

A Seattleite's Guide to Link Light Rail Disruptions and Expansions

10/02/2019 By Lily Hansen

Transportation Tidings

The Monorail Finally Jumps on the ORCA Card Bandwagon

10/01/2019 By Lily Hansen and Jaime Archer

Puck Yes

Seattle’s Fledgling NHL Franchise Hires the League’s First Female Professional Scout

09/26/2019 By Ryan Phelan

To the Edge

Michael Savage Is Pushing Local Wine in Wild, Accessible Directions

09/24/2019 By Sean P. Sullivan

Feature

Who Will Mourn the Tech Bro?

09/24/2019 By James Ross Gardner Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Style & Shopping

Retail Wire

5 Recent Topsy-Turvy Changes in Seattle's Retail Landscape

10/10/2019 By Rosin Saez

Sailing Away

Fremont's SeaOcean Book Berth Closes at the End of October

10/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Retail Wire

This Year's Goodwill Glitter Sale Will Be the Last Ever

09/30/2019 By Rosin Saez

Where to Shop

20 of Our Favorite Capitol Hill Stores

09/26/2019 By Rosin Saez

Natural Beauty

Past, Present, and Fall Fashion Converge at the New Burke Museum

09/24/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Photography by AJ Ragasa

Shade Index

The 7 Commandments of Seattle Fashion

09/24/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Best Bars

Ticket Alert

Seattle Public Library's Booktoberfest Returns

10/07/2019 By Annika Lindburg

Fizz Fiend

Ready Your Sparkling Water–Loving Mouths, San Juan Seltzery Taproom Is Open

09/27/2019 By Rosin Saez

Side Bar

Erik Hakkinen’s Roquette Tempers the Tropics

09/24/2019 By Stefan Milne

Bottoms Up

5 Signature Seattle Cocktails to Know and Love

09/20/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Game On

Beyond Billiards: Seattle's Leading Bars with Games

09/03/2019 By Courtney Cummings

Tipsy Tour

The Perfect Belltown Bar Crawl

08/20/2019 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Day Tripper

To the Woods—It’s Wild Mushroom Season

8:00am By Stefan Milne

COVER STORY

15 Enchanting Small-Town Getaways Across the Northwest

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Everything Old Is New

7 Antique Stores to Seek Out in Snohomish

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Hamlets 101

A Crash Course in Washington State’s Best-Known Burgs

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

River Town

Tiny Bingen Shares Its Secrets in the Gorge

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Winter Town

This British Columbia Wonderland Belongs Inside a Snow Globe

09/24/2019 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Chilling Chats

3 Seattle Restaurants Bring Death to the Dinner Table

09/25/2019 By Courtney Cummings

The Potty Problem

Why Does No One Give a Crap About Seattle's Public Restrooms?

08/27/2019 By Sam Jones

Best of the City

The Seattle Area's Top Doctors 2019

07/23/2019 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Activism Guide

Enraged About All the New Anti-Abortion Laws? Here's How You Can Help.

05/23/2019 By Sam Jones

The Sporting Life

A Topgolf Lounge Is Coming to the Seattle Area and People Seem Excited About It

05/16/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Sunset Hill Family Chooses Renovation Over Wrecking Ball

09/24/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Home Away From Home

8 Cute and Cozy Washington Airbnbs

09/11/2019 By Lily Hansen

Habitat

A Cookbook Author Reinvents Her Queen Anne Kitchen

08/20/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

How an Ice Cream Outreach Maven Sweetened Her Seattle Loft

07/23/2019 By Karin Vandraiss

Habitat

Rejuvenating Work-Arounds Brighten a Magnolia Kitchen

05/29/2019 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe