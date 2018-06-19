Down-Under Wonders at Pike Place

(Clockwise from top left) Timber Curtain by Frances McCue ($15) at Chin Music Press, 1501 Pike Pl #329, lower level three. Ceramic kitty bowl ($10) at Osara Commissary, 1501 Pike Pl #321, lower level three, 917-450-5015. Cards from Fantasma Illuminatrix magic kit ($48 for kit) at Market Magic and Novelty Shop, 1501 Pike Pl #427, lower level four, 206-624-4271. Shelby Cobra 1965 ($35) and Ford GT ($300) at the Miniature Car Dealer, 1501 Pike Pl #525, mezzanine level, 206-624-7799. Cheese lady ($39–$96) at Polish Pottery Place, 1501 Pike Pl #515, mezzanine level, 206-903-1285. DC Action Comics #1000 ($8) and Marvel’s The Avenger’s #1 ($5) and The Amazing Spiderman: Go Down Swinging ($4) at Golden Age Collectables, 1501 Pike Pl #401, lower level four, 206-622-9799. Sculpturesoap in pit bull ($16) and Socksmith socks in corgi and pug ($10 each) at Merry Tails, 1501 Pike Pl #413, lower level four, 206-623-4142. Campbell Soup Kids salt and pepper shakers ($58) at the Antique Touch, 1501 Pike Pl #318, lower level three, 206-622-6499. Shiba Inu tote bag ($15), Osara Commissary, 1501 Pike Pl #321, lower level three, 917-450-5015. Carved skull ($350) at Gem Heaven, 1501 Pike Pl #408, lower level four, 206-381-9302.