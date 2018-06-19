10 Reasons to Love MarketFront

It Sees the Waterfront's Future

Currently, those outdoor plazas overlook Alaskan Way traffic. But MarketFront’s design is meant to connect Pike Place Market with the waterfront once the viaduct is gone.

Educational Chocolate

Free samples are always fun, but the ones from Indi Chocolate really do illustrate how cacao beans possess distinct flavor notes, just like wine.

Self-Respecting Selfies

If you must do it, there’s no better vantage point than the new plaza, a choose-your-own visual adventure of skyline, mountain, Seattle Great Wheel, ferries, water, and even more mountains.

Little Fish...Eventually

A leak caused some construction delays for this forthcoming MarketFront restaurant where chef Zoi Antonitsas will preserve and serve seafood. It’s slated to debut later this year.

Billie Finally Gets Some Love

Rachel the Piggy Bank’s cousin, previously banished to relative anonymity on Western Avenue, now has a prominent home with a view.

It's a Big, Broad Secret

MarketFront adds the sort of open space sorely absent in the original Pike Place Market. And yet you could wander those crowded halls for hours and never know this new wing exists.

A Biscuit Journey

Honest Biscuits began as a farmers market stall, graduated to a slot in Pike Place Market’s atrium, then expanded to sleek new digs in MarketFront’s Producers Hall.

Summer Concerts in the Pavilion

Every summer, Downtown Summer Sounds concerts bring free, all-ages, daytime shows to outdoor locations in the city center. This year the market hosts two months of concerts, including local acts like Bleachbear and Parisalexa.

Neighborhood Amenities for Actual Neighbors

More low-income senior housing and a new social services center reinforce the market’s role as a proper city neighborhood.

Beer With a View

Old Stove Brewing pours peach sours and smoked porters (made right here in the market) against an incredible scenic backdrop.