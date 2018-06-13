  1. Eat & Drink
Vendemmia Chef Is Opening a Doughnut Shop in White Center

Erik Jackson will depart the Madrona restaurant at the end of the month to bring his crullers and sourdough-yeasted doughnuts to a longtime neighborhood bakery.

By Rosin Saez 6/13/2018 at 1:20pm

Mm, are you wishing this was a scratch-and-sniff image, too? 

Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock/Arina P Habich

Erik Jackson became the executive chef at Brian Clevenger's airy Italian temple of crudos and pasta, Vendemmia, back in November. (Clevenger, meanwhile, was busy opening Le Messe in Eastlake.) But after seven months Jackson will exit the Madrona restaurant at the end of June to take a little time off then open his new project in White Center.

Good Day Doughnuts, so named because it's a "really good way to start the day" explains Jackson, should arrive in August

Usually we take any opening timelines with a grain of salt—okay, a USDA-disapproved mound of salt—but Jackson and his wife, Alison Odowski who'll be running the front end, should be able to turn around the space at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest pretty quickly. After all, it's been a doughnut shop for some 20 years. The owner of Golden House Bakery and Deli needed to sell it and it was simply serendipitous that Jackson just so happened to be browsing for affordable spaces.

They'll put up new signage, slap on a few coats of paint, and should be ready to go by the end of summer. Jackson says he wants to spend more time with his family and get away from those long 14-hour days. 

As far as the doughnuts go, things will be fairly classic: crullers, cake doughnuts, sourdough-yeasted doughnuts, all of which will clock in at around $2. A big fan of no-fuss, mom-and-pop shops, Jackson plans to keep things inexpensive and remain a community gathering place for White Center. The chef was also a bit inspired by a recent trip to LA where "the doughnut scene is insane," especially within the strip mall format that Good Day will soon

The roomy shop (20 to 25 seats) will have the occasional dinner on Thursdays and Fridays, which makes perfect sense. Jackson, one third of the trio behind the Rough Draft popup which include Aaron Wilcenski (Burgundian) and Nick Jarvis (The Carlile Room), says it'll be somewhat of a homebase for their roving dinners. 

Stay tuned to Nosh Pit for more updates as we have them. 



Vendemmia Chef Is Opening a Doughnut Shop in White Center

1:20pm By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Repeals the Head Tax

06/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

What's Up with Seattle's Head Tax Repeal?

06/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Seattle City Council Plans to Repeal the Head Tax

06/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week In Politics

Top 10 Stories: Asylum Seekers in SeaTac, Homelessness Spending, and the Anti-Head Tax Campaign

06/11/2018 By Grace Madigan

Immigrant Rights

Immigrant Mothers Separated from Their Children, Held in SeaTac

06/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

2020 Presidential Election

Howard Schultz Totally Wants to Run for President

06/06/2018 By Hayat Norimine

