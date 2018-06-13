Vendemmia Chef Is Opening a Doughnut Shop in White Center

Mm, are you wishing this was a scratch-and-sniff image, too? Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock/Arina P Habich

Erik Jackson became the executive chef at Brian Clevenger's airy Italian temple of crudos and pasta, Vendemmia, back in November. (Clevenger, meanwhile, was busy opening Le Messe in Eastlake.) But after seven months Jackson will exit the Madrona restaurant at the end of June to take a little time off then open his new project in White Center.

Good Day Doughnuts, so named because it's a "really good way to start the day" explains Jackson, should arrive in August.

Usually we take any opening timelines with a grain of salt—okay, a USDA-disapproved mound of salt—but Jackson and his wife, Alison Odowski who'll be running the front end, should be able to turn around the space at 9823 15th Avenue Southwest pretty quickly. After all, it's been a doughnut shop for some 20 years. The owner of Golden House Bakery and Deli needed to sell it and it was simply serendipitous that Jackson just so happened to be browsing for affordable spaces.

They'll put up new signage, slap on a few coats of paint, and should be ready to go by the end of summer. Jackson says he wants to spend more time with his family and get away from those long 14-hour days.

As far as the doughnuts go, things will be fairly classic: crullers, cake doughnuts, sourdough-yeasted doughnuts, all of which will clock in at around $2. A big fan of no-fuss, mom-and-pop shops, Jackson plans to keep things inexpensive and remain a community gathering place for White Center. The chef was also a bit inspired by a recent trip to LA where "the doughnut scene is insane," especially within the strip mall format that Good Day will soon

The roomy shop (20 to 25 seats) will have the occasional dinner on Thursdays and Fridays, which makes perfect sense. Jackson, one third of the trio behind the Rough Draft popup which include Aaron Wilcenski (Burgundian) and Nick Jarvis (The Carlile Room), says it'll be somewhat of a homebase for their roving dinners.

