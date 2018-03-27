Where to Brunch in Seattle This Easter Sunday

Smoked pork shoulder hash from Heartwood Provisions. Image: Courtesy of Suzi Pratt for Heartwood Provisions

Venture out to Hood Canal for Easter brunch with a beautiful backdrop at Alderbrook Resort. Crepes, banana bread french toast, and fresh clams and oysters from Hood Canal will be featured at brunch. 8am–2pm($55 per person; children 10 and under $16)

Aqua is serving up fresh seafood (chilled prawns, crab, oysters, and mussels) and is offering a crepe station. Be sure to save room dessert though; sticky buns, bread pudding and carrot cake are just a few of the sweets that will be available. 10am–2pm ($69 per person; children 6-12 $24; children 5 and under free)

A seasonal selection of à la carte dishes will be offered at Ballard's Copine such as duck confit and waffles, steak and eggs, and toad-in-a-hole. 11am–3pm (prices vary)

Enjoy mimosas and Bloody Marys with the Dunbar Room's buffet style service, which will offer breakfast staples like bacon and scrambled eggs, plus a Belgian waffle bar. 8am–1pm ($34 per person; children 5-10 $15; children 4 and under free)

Choose from a variety of stations and dishes offered at El Gaucho's brunch. Highlights include a mac and cheese bar, salmon station and a waffle & french toast station. 10am–2pm ($59 per person; children 6-12 $23; children 5 and under free)

Eques Hyatt Regency Bellevue

A waffle bar with all the works including whipped cream, Woodinville whiskey maple syrup, and candied pecans will be a sure hit along with the dessert options including Easter candy, cherry panna cotta, and French macarons. 10am–2:30pm ($60 per person; children 5-12 $30; children under 4 eat free)

Now open for brunch on the weekends, enjoy classics like buttermilk pancakes and french toast served with anise-maple syrup or mix it up with some ginger congee or a New York steak with a fried egg. 9:30am–2pm (prices vary)

Indulge in seafood this Easter with some of Ivar's famous fish and chips. Keep your eyes peeled for a special Easter Clam appearance at the Acres. 9:30am–2:30pm ($45 per person; children 6-12 $15; children under 5 eat free)

The Lakehouse will be offering their usual brunch menu in addition to a build-your-own granola parfait, waffle and pancake bar, buttermilk donut holes, and sweet potato brioche sticky cinnamon bun rolls. 7am–3pm (prices vary)

Local 360 Enjoy honey ham eggs benedict or a rabbit sausage biscuit sandwich and to finish, treat yourself to house-made macarons and meringues. A three course dinner menu will also be offered in addition to the regular dinner menu. 9am–3pm (prices vary); 3 course dinner menu available 4pm - 10pm ($49 per person) Miller’s Guild Choose among breakfast favorites or one of their egg benedict preparations and dishes from their Inferno Applewood Grill, like sirloin steak and eggs or meatball sandwich. 8am–2pm (prices vary) Ray’s Boathouse & Cafe Ray's Cafe will be serving a brunch buffet featuring a carving station with house smoked salmon and a raw oyster bar along with typical breakfast dishes and more. Ray's Boathouse will be open for an à la carte Easter brunch and then will offer a three-course menu option. Cafe brunch 9am–2pm ($60 per person; children 5-11 $30); Boathouse brunch 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. (prices vary); 3-course dinner menu available 3pm–7pm ($60 per person)

Tulalip Resort Casino

Head on over to Tulalip Resort and Casino for brunch held in the newly renovated Orca Ballroom. The buffet offers an omelet and carving station, a pasta bar and a buffet special for kids. The resort’s other restaurants will be serving Easter specials. 11:30am–2pm ($44 per person; children 4-12 $22) *For reservations call 360-716-6888

If you're on the Eastside check out Trellis's a la carte options, which include a Dungeness crab frittata and ricotta pancakes, plus a menu of specialty cocktails. 7am–2pm (prices vary)

Please send brunch details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. Thank you.