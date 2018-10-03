New Pike Place Market–Adjacent Restaurant Is Set to Open in Late 2018

The restaurant name, Aerlume, of course nods to the heirloom produce that will be sourced directly from Washington's farming community. Image: Courtesy Fire and Vine Hospitality

Back in March, chef Jason Wilson (Miller's Guild, The Lakehouse) and Chad Mackay, CEO of Fire and Vine Hospitality—the partnership between Wilson and Mackay's El Gaucho group—announced that they were opening a restaurant on the outskirts of Pike Place Market at 2003 Western Avenue. And we're about due for an update.

As a brief refresher, this forthcoming restaurant will be perched at the western edge of the Market Place plaza, where the dining room overlooks glimmering views of Elliott Bay. It’s a space Wilson says he considered relocating Crush to some six years ago, but will now house Aerlume. At our last accounting, the restaurant will have a full bar, a dining room with a large table and a live bonfire at its center, private spaces enclosed by glass doors that pivot open for overflow dining, plus two chef’s tables seating about a dozen. Outdoor seating for 50? Yup, that too.

As for who's running the kitchen, they've brought in executive chef Maggie Trujillo, while Noel Romero will take on general manager duties at Aerlume.

Food wise the menu will be “led by the seasons,” Wilson told us back in March, which makes perfect sense given the proximity to the market. Produce will be remain a big focus, as Aerlume will source from the likes of Tonnemaker Farms and Frog Hollow Farms in Walla Walla, and from a custom farming program led by Amanda Marino of Fall City Farms. On the meaty end of things, think grilled beef cuts like, say, a large, shareable coulotte. (You won’t likely find those high-end center cuts here as you would at places like El Gaucho.) Things will remain “approachable” as they say.

Happy hour and dinner is slated to kick off in late 2018. Meanwhile, lunch and weekend brunch service will begin in early 2019.