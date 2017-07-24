Pizza Excitement
Ma'ono Chef Mark Fuller Will Open A Pizza Bar on California Ave
It's called Supreme. Get ready for New York–style pies (and slices) that range from classic and comforting to "taco meat and nacho cheese."
Hot chicken sandwiches. Chinese food. And, of course, Ma'ono: Mark Fuller is having a busy year. Now the chef is adding pizza to his increasingly genre-spanning resume. He's planning a bar called Supreme at 4521 California Ave SW, just down the street from his Hawaiian-inflected fried chicken and whiskey juggernaut.
Supreme takes over the former home of Pellegrini's Italian Market, a space already well set up for pizza. Fuller says it will be a bar, similar in format to New Luck Toy. Translation: disposable napkins, drinks aplenty, TVs, even a five-game arcade. But, much like the throwbacky Chinese-American spot Fuller opened last year with Patric Gabre-Kidan, the food at Supreme sounds sounds way more thoughtful than your typical barroom fare.
Fuller's planning New York–style pizza, by the slice and in whole 18-inch pies. The working menu is divided into 16 red- and white-based iterations that range from classic cheese or double pepperoni to Italian in spirit (Italian sausage, salami, cherry bomb peppers) to gleefully non-traditional—there's a pie made with taco meat, white cheddar, nacho cheese, and jalapenos. Another sports tallegio cheese, pieces of meatball, and actual spaghetti noodles on top. Fuller's most on-brand pie skews Hawaiian, of course, with Portuguse sausage, pineapple, and jalapenos.
In short, there are a LOT of clever pizzas on this menu, plus a few good-looking salads, and the option to design your own pie. Dare I say, this plan reminds me—in all the best ways—of Pizza Jerk in Portland?
Fuller hopes to have Supreme open by October. Gabre-Kidan isn't a partner this time around (New Luck Toy and the Rhino Room keep him busy, says Fuller) but the chef is hoping his buildout-savvy friend will have time to assist with the decor.