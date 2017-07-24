Ma'ono Chef Mark Fuller Will Open A Pizza Bar on California Ave

Supreme’s future home on California Ave. Image via Google Maps.

Hot chicken sandwiches. Chinese food. And, of course, Ma'ono: Mark Fuller is having a busy year. Now the chef is adding pizza to his increasingly genre-spanning resume. He's planning a bar called Supreme at 4521 California Ave SW, just down the street from his Hawaiian-inflected fried chicken and whiskey juggernaut.

Supreme takes over the former home of Pellegrini's Italian Market, a space already well set up for pizza. Fuller says it will be a bar, similar in format to New Luck Toy. Translation: disposable napkins, drinks aplenty, TVs, even a five-game arcade. But, much like the throwbacky Chinese-American spot Fuller opened last year with Patric Gabre-Kidan, the food at Supreme sounds sounds way more thoughtful than your typical barroom fare.

Fuller's planning New York–style pizza, by the slice and in whole 18-inch pies. The working menu is divided into 16 red- and white-based iterations that range from classic cheese or double pepperoni to Italian in spirit (Italian sausage, salami, cherry bomb peppers) to gleefully non-traditional—there's a pie made with taco meat, white cheddar, nacho cheese, and jalapenos. Another sports tallegio cheese, pieces of meatball, and actual spaghetti noodles on top. Fuller's most on-brand pie skews Hawaiian, of course, with Portuguse sausage, pineapple, and jalapenos.

In short, there are a LOT of clever pizzas on this menu, plus a few good-looking salads, and the option to design your own pie. Dare I say, this plan reminds me—in all the best ways—of Pizza Jerk in Portland?

Fuller hopes to have Supreme open by October. Gabre-Kidan isn't a partner this time around (New Luck Toy and the Rhino Room keep him busy, says Fuller) but the chef is hoping his buildout-savvy friend will have time to assist with the decor.