  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Pizza Excitement

Ma'ono Chef Mark Fuller Will Open A Pizza Bar on California Ave

It's called Supreme. Get ready for New York–style pies (and slices) that range from classic and comforting to "taco meat and nacho cheese."

By Allecia Vermillion 7/24/2017 at 2:45pm

Screen shot 2017 07 24 at 2.52.30 pm fbvvpm

Supreme’s future home on California Ave. Image via Google Maps.

Hot chicken sandwiches. Chinese food. And, of course, Ma'ono: Mark Fuller is having a busy year. Now the chef is adding pizza to his increasingly genre-spanning resume. He's planning a bar called Supreme at 4521 California Ave SW, just down the street from his Hawaiian-inflected fried chicken and whiskey juggernaut.

Supreme takes over the former home of Pellegrini's Italian Market, a space already well set up for pizza. Fuller says it will be a bar, similar in format to New Luck Toy. Translation: disposable napkins, drinks aplenty, TVs, even a five-game arcade. But, much like the throwbacky Chinese-American spot Fuller opened last year with Patric Gabre-Kidan, the food at Supreme sounds sounds way more thoughtful than your typical barroom fare.

Fuller's planning New York–style pizza, by the slice and in whole 18-inch pies. The working menu is divided into 16 red- and white-based iterations that range from classic cheese or double pepperoni to Italian in spirit (Italian sausage, salami, cherry bomb peppers) to gleefully non-traditional—there's a pie made with taco meat, white cheddar, nacho cheese, and jalapenos. Another sports tallegio cheese, pieces of meatball, and actual spaghetti noodles on top. Fuller's most on-brand pie skews Hawaiian, of course, with Portuguse sausage, pineapple, and jalapenos. 

In short, there are a LOT of clever pizzas on this menu, plus a few good-looking salads, and the option to design your own pie. Dare I say, this plan reminds me—in all the best ways—of Pizza Jerk in Portland?

Fuller hopes to have Supreme open by October. Gabre-Kidan isn't a partner this time around (New Luck Toy and the Rhino Room keep him busy, says Fuller) but the chef is hoping his buildout-savvy friend will have time to assist with the decor. 

Filed under
Supreme, Pizza, Mark Fuller
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Ma’ono Fried Chicken and Whisky

$$ Pan Asian 4437 California Ave SW

Chef Mark Fuller transformed his high-end, award-winning Spring Hill Restaurant into the more affordable, more Hawaiian Ma’ono Fried Chicken and Whisky. The ...

Related Content

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Collabs

Rachel's Ginger Beer and Ma‘ono Join Forces at University Village

04/10/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Punk Rock Beer and Toasted Grasshoppers

04/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Italian Food

Seattle's New World of Pizza

01/26/2017 By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Eat & Drink

Pizza Excitement

Ma'ono Chef Mark Fuller Will Open A Pizza Bar on California Ave

07/24/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Phinney Ridge Is Getting Meatier: Opus Co. Opens on July 26

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Amazon, FareStart, and Li'l Woody's

07/21/2017 By Amber Wright

Opening Dispatch

Scratch Vietnamese Sandwich Shop Lan Hue Opens on Jackson Street

07/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: August 2017

07/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 19–25

07/19/2017 By Amber Wright

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Ditch The Crowds

Some Weekend Alternatives to Capitol Hill Block Party

07/20/2017 By Darren Davis and Isabel Boutiette

Bachelor Party

Chase the Dream and Audition for 'The Bachelor' at Pacific Place

07/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Scene

The Seattle Art Fair Is the City’s Biggest Art Market. Too Bad Not Everyone’s Buying.

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

07/14/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Nikkita Oliver

07/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: Murray Allegations, No Capital Budget, and Obamacare

07/21/2017 By Liz Weber

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Cary Moon

07/21/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mayoral Candidate Is Banned from City Hall for a Year

07/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Murray Opposes More Human Rights Commission Appointments

07/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Mike McGinn

07/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Style File

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

07/14/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe