Shift Change

5 Recent Chef Shuffles in Seattle

Marjorie, Dexter Brewhouse, White Swan Public, and others bring new talent into their kitchens.

By Rosin Saez and Diane Stephani 12/8/2017 at 10:24am

F ruiz marjorie nkf1ju

Chef Francisco Ruiz holding it down on a busy night at Marjorie.

Image: Facebook/Marjorie

Marjorie

Francisco Ruiz has taken over the kitchen at Marjorie, with menu highlights like foraged mushroom risotto, seared Muscovy duck breast, Burgundy escargot, and braised venison leg.  Previously of RN74 and Capitol Grill, Ruiz has also done several popups around town featuring cuisine from his native Oaxaca.

Alchemy

Larkin Young has departed from F2T Hospitality, the group behind West Seattle's Alchemy, its upcoming neighbor Vine and Spoon, and newly minted Capitol Hill deli—and shh, speakeasy bar—By The Pound. He'll be taking a break from restaurants to build his personal business through private dining events, pop-ups, workshops, and charity events.

White Swan Public House

Travis Kukull, the former chef of Mollusk left in 2016 to spend a summer cooking at Hotel Hälsingland in Haines, Alaska. Now that's how you do a hiatus. Now, Kukull has quietly reappeared at White Swan Public House as the lakeside restaurant's former chef, Josh Nebe, departs to work on his Japanese pancake popup. Kukull remains a co-owner of Mollusk, which has since become Dexter Brewhouse. Speaking of which...

Dexter Brewhouse (née Mollusk)

Previously the executive chef of three Heavy Restaurant Group locations (Purple, The Commons, and Thackeray), Jon Langley is the eagerly-awaited new chef of Dexter Brewhouse. His menu includes vodka-battered fish and chips, crispy chicken wings with a spicy smoked honey glaze, and an Anderson Ranch lamb burger with smoked tomato aioli.

Kokkaku

This so-described "Japanese-inspired meat house" opened in September with chef Rudy Velasquez (Miller's Guild, Le Grande Bistro Americain, Brunswick and Hunt) helming the kitchen. Now, just a few months after debuting in the former Miyabi 45th space in Wallingford, Kokkaku has a new executive chef: Derrick Herring, who hails from Microsoft/Compass, with Barking Frog and Miller's Guild likewise on his resume. 

World, give us your chef shuffles: noshplanner[at]seattlemet[dot]com.

