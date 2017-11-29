  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 29–December 5

The week in which: The Ottoman Empire and Philippines popup during weekend dinners, plus coffee-infused and winter brews flow through the streets of Seattle.

By Jaime Archer 11/29/2017 at 9:00am

23658550 1531543710226280 6355933275390279930 n r03yrr

You doughnut want to miss the four new coffee beer concoctions at Reuben's Brews!

Image: Thor Stoddard

Nov 30–Dec 3
St. Nick's Holiday Wine Weekend
Ringing in its 15th year, St. Nick’s promises a weekend chock full of food and wine events, perfect for those of us in need of a short trip out to Woodinville wine country. The “weekend” kicks off Thursday at Betz Winery with a private dinner prepared by chef Justin Severino. Smoked beets and charcroute (a sausage and sauerkraut dish) meet syrah and cabernet; tickets for the five-course meal cost $195. The following evening, Severino will team up with Novelty Hill Januik's executive chef Seth Fernald to serve bites at a tasting with over 30 Washington wineries. Expect pickled mussels, poke, duck, and desserts worthy of lip-smacking, like a dulce de leche and nutella brownie. The wine tasting runs from 7 to 9:30pm and tickets are $95. As for Saturday and Sunday, rent a car and make the rounds at over 25 wineries serving up holiday tours and tastings.

Fri, Dec 1 & Sat, Dec 2
Winter Beer Fest
Turns out the second best way to spread Christmas cheer is a huge selection of holiday beer, from malty stouts to winter warmers. Lucky for us, the Winter Beer Fest rounds up over 50 local breweries and hosts them at Magnuson Park for a two-day tasting event. Keep your eyes peeled for Fremont Brewing, Mac and Jack’s, Ravenna Brewing, Optimism, and many more. The first session starts Friday at 5:30pm, and Saturday has tastings at both noon and 5:30pm. Tickets are $30–$35 and include a tasting glass as well as eight samples, with additional tokens available for $2 each.

Sat, Dec 2
Coffee Beer and Donuts at Reuben's Brews
Coffee and beer (and a side of doughnuts)—could anything be more Seattle? Probably not. If you’re ready to put your love of the PNW to the test, get your hands on four new coffee beers at Reuben’s Brews on Saturday from 11am to 2pm. Koffee Kölsch—a light ale infused with Guatemalan coffee—comes with Mighty-O’s Cocoloco, a cinnamon sugar dusted chocolate donut. Not decadent enough for you? Reuben’s has got your back with their imperial milk stout, made with oats and Kuma Coffee’s bourbon barrel-roasted beans. In the immortal words of Agent Dale Cooper, it’s a damn fine cup of coffee (and a damn fine pint of beer).

Sat, Dec 2
Midnight Mecca Popup Dinner: Ottoman Empire
If you're in need of a little mystery, then chef Tarik Abdullah’s Midnight Mecca popups are perfect for you: This month’s installment will be located in Pioneer Square, but the dinner's exact location won’t be revealed until the night before. The menu, on the other hand, isn’t quite so secretive. Chef Abdullah will draw inspiration from the Ottoman Empire, dishing out black cod spiced with sumac; manti, or dumplings, stuffed with lamb and octopus; and Turkish delights. Damon Bomar of Brown Liquor Company will also serve up cocktails and drinks to accompany the five-course meal, which rings in at $125. Guests are asked to arrive at 6:15pm and to wear cocktail attire. If you miss this one, the next Midnight Mecca will be in January—a perfect way to ring in the new year.

Sun, Dec 3
Pidot Popup Dinner
Pidot means “pick up” in Ilocano, so it’s only fitting to dig in hands first at this Filipino popup on Sunday night. With the help of Eats by E and Lahi, Happy Grillmore is serving up a whole slew of modern Filipino plates, from lumpia to garlic rice to ginataan alimasag—Dungeness crab cooked in coconut milk. Central District Ice Cream joins the party for dessert with a special jackfruit, white chocolate, and pan de sal ice cream sandwich. The dinner stretches from 6 to 8pm and tickets cost $90.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com. 

In this Article

Reuben’s Brews

Brewery, Editors Pick 5010 14th Ave NW

Brit-born brewer Adam Robbings quickly built one of the most respected beer operations in town. His ardent followers can congregate in Reuben's new, larger t...

Januik/Novelty Hill Winery

$ 14710 Woodinville Redmond Rd NE

Two wineries partnered with Mithun architects and opened their doors in 2007, with sleek windowed corridors connecting the tasting room to the barrel rooms. ...

