We Came, We Saw, We Cowabunga'd

Our inaugural festival of all things cow was a weekend to remember. So you can relive it all again (or cure your case of FOMO), allow us to recap.

By Nosh Pit Staff Photography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio and Pavel Verbovski 11/14/2017 at 2:30pm

If you've been paying attention, you might have noticed a little Seattle Met shindig went down in South Lake Union this weekend. We said it would be a three-day ode de boeuf, and it was indeed a beef fest for the books and so much more. Cowabunga taught us two things: 1) Y'all like beef. A lot. And 2) Y'all like to party. Very much so. 

Friday's Burger Bash boasted 10 beauts from the likes of Katsu Burger, Stacks, Li'l Woody's, Henry's Tavern, Quality Athletics, the Lobby Bar at the Pan Pacific, with the Hollywood Tavern's Bangkok burger impressing the judges alongside 2120 (that aioli, that pickle on top!). Last but not least, Pike Brewing's new restaurant Tankard and Tun took home two wins, People's Choice and Judges' Choice for their BLT slider made with house-smoked bacon, tomato jam, and crispy garlic on top. 

On Saturday we hung out with ranchers, got down with some dairy lovers (hello, Ellenos yogurt bar!), ate beef, naturally, and watched a few cool demos. Zeph Sheppard of Portland's Proletariat Butchery kicked things off with his butchery how-to. He's got some major chops, both in terms of skill and facial hair style. That afternoon, the No Cow Left Behind saw some interesting dishes—braised tripe from Spinasse, beef heart tartare from Tavolàta, a bite of smoked cow tongue from Opus Co., and Portland's Taqueria Nueve swept the whole contest and took home two trophies with their smoke cow tongue tacos.

In the evening things got swanky for Seared, where the primal nature of fire, smoke, and meat tangoed with the finer sensibilities of a Classic Dessert Competition, negronis, and a burlesque show. Speaking of desserts, Pie and The Confectional kept crowds sated with salted caramel apple pies and apple pie cheesecakes, respectively. Meanwhile, JuneBaby's Margaryta Karagodina made perfection in a bite, that is, an impossibly light peanut butter chocolate cake. But it was Cubes Baking Co. that cleaned up house, winning both Peoples' and Judges' Choice with a deep-fried Mexican chocolate brownie a la mode with tres leches and dulce de leche. Seared on the other hand was decadence by way of brisket (looking at you, Emma's BBQ) and fatty goodness. Asadero Prime, Capitol Cider, Chavez, Red Cow (chef Thomas Sheehan put steak on tots and we're forever changed), Manu's Tacos, and SilverFire all seriously brought their meaty A-game. (SilverFire, if you're curious, recently sent their clean, biomass cook stoves to Puerto Rico because hurricane detritus plus Silverfire stoves equal helping those in need.)

Hope you saved room for brunch. Sunday meant recovering from Saturday's festivities via Jack's BBQ mesquite-smoked brisket tacos, Derby's brisket and grits, and bloody marys—as in a Blood Mary Smackdown with Mioposto (Calabrian pepper and basil–infused vodka won the day), and Maple Bar (see slideshow for grilled cheese garnish). After we unbuttoned the top button of our jeans for breathing space, we dove into the I-Scream contest in which Bluebird Ice Cream, Salt and Straw, Full Tilt, and Snoqualmie Ice Cream ensured that the rest of Sunday would be spent napping it all off.

What a weekend. Thanks for spending it with us. And if you didn't, there's always next year. In the meantime, here's this slideshow to ogle. You're welcome.

11/14/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff Photography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio and Pavel Verbovski

